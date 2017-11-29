Mazda production and sales results for October 2017 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown October 2017 Jan – Oct 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 84,402 +1.0 785,871 -1.6 Commercial Vehicles 1,036 +13.1 8,933 +7.6 Total 85,438 +1.2 794,804 -1.5 OVERSEAS

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 52,812 -1.0 487,481 +5.3 Commercial Vehicles 2,594 -20.3 33,611 +9.4 Total 55,406 -2.1 521,092 +5.5 GLOBAL

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 137,214 +0.3 1,273,352 +0.9 Commercial Vehicles 3,630 -13.0 42,544 +9.0 Total 140,844 -0.1 1,315,896 +1.2

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2017 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 33,662 units (up 13.8% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 15,837 units (down 26.9% year on year)CX-3: 12,923 units (up 39.3% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2017 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in October 2017] Mazda3: 23,329 units (up 1.2% year on year)Mazda2: 8,379 units (up 9.5% year on year)CX-4: 5,482 units (down 8.6% year on year)

II. Domestic sales

Breakdown Oct 2017 Jan – Oct 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC

SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,101 +8.3 159,931 +3.5 Commercial Vehicles 1,990 +6.4 20,634 +3.6 Registration Total 11,234 +10.7 146,066 +4.1 Micro-mini Total 2,857 -1.5 34,499 +1.2 Total 14,091 +8.0 180,565 +3.5

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2017 increased 8.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 3,739 units (up 248.5% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 2,548 units (up 0.3% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 1,574 units (down 46.3% year on year)

III. Exports

Breakdown Oct 2017 Jan – Oct 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 66,282 -19.6 644,699 -3.2 North America 17,671 -47.4 220,601 -17.8 Europe 17,926 -10.0 178,976 +8.7 Oceania 8,538 +14.4 67,779 -4.7 Others 22,147 +3.2 177,343 +9.5 Total 66,282 -19.6 644,699 -3.2

Mazda’s export volume in October 2017 decreased 19.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

Mazda's export volume in October 2017 decreased 19.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 28,314 units (down 7.9% year on year)Mazda3: 12,793 units (down 39.0% year on year)CX-3: 9,684 units (down 0.3% year on year)