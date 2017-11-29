Mazda production and sales results for October 2017 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2017 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|October 2017
|Jan – Oct 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|84,402
|+1.0
|785,871
|-1.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,036
|+13.1
|8,933
|+7.6
|Total
|85,438
|+1.2
|794,804
|-1.5
|OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|52,812
|-1.0
|487,481
|+5.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,594
|-20.3
|33,611
|+9.4
|Total
|55,406
|-2.1
|521,092
|+5.5
|GLOBAL
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|137,214
|+0.3
|1,273,352
|+0.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,630
|-13.0
|42,544
|+9.0
|Total
|140,844
|-0.1
|1,315,896
|+1.2
Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2017 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda3 (Axela): 15,837 units (down 26.9% year on year)
CX-3: 12,923 units (up 39.3% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2017 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda2: 8,379 units (up 9.5% year on year)
CX-4: 5,482 units (down 8.6% year on year)
II. Domestic sales
|Breakdown
|Oct 2017
|Jan – Oct 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC
SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,101
|+8.3
|159,931
|+3.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,990
|+6.4
|20,634
|+3.6
|Registration Total
|11,234
|+10.7
|146,066
|+4.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,857
|-1.5
|34,499
|+1.2
|Total
|14,091
|+8.0
|180,565
|+3.5
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2017 increased 8.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 3,739 units (up 248.5% year on year)
Mazda2 (Demio): 2,548 units (up 0.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 1,574 units (down 46.3% year on year)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Oct 2017
|Jan – Oct 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|66,282
|-19.6
|644,699
|-3.2
|North America
|17,671
|-47.4
|220,601
|-17.8
|Europe
|17,926
|-10.0
|178,976
|+8.7
|Oceania
|8,538
|+14.4
|67,779
|-4.7
|Others
|22,147
|+3.2
|177,343
|+9.5
|Total
|66,282
|-19.6
|644,699
|-3.2
Mazda’s export volume in October 2017 decreased 19.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 28,314 units (down 7.9% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,793 units (down 39.0% year on year)
CX-3: 9,684 units (down 0.3% year on year)