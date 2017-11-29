Home > News Releases > Mazda production and sales results for October 2017 (Flash Report)

Mazda production and sales results for October 2017 (Flash Report)

November 29, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown October 2017 Jan – Oct 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION		 Passenger Vehicles 84,402 +1.0 785,871 -1.6
Commercial Vehicles 1,036 +13.1 8,933 +7.6
Total 85,438 +1.2 794,804 -1.5
OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION		 Passenger Vehicles 52,812 -1.0 487,481 +5.3
Commercial Vehicles 2,594 -20.3 33,611 +9.4
Total 55,406 -2.1 521,092 +5.5
GLOBAL
PRODUCTION		 Passenger Vehicles 137,214 +0.3 1,273,352 +0.9
Commercial Vehicles 3,630 -13.0 42,544 +9.0
Total 140,844 -0.1 1,315,896 +1.2

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2017 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 33,662 units (up 13.8% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 15,837 units (down 26.9% year on year)
CX-3: 12,923 units (up 39.3% year on year)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2017 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in October 2017] Mazda3: 23,329 units (up 1.2% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,379 units (up 9.5% year on year)
CX-4: 5,482 units (down 8.6% year on year)

II. Domestic sales

Breakdown Oct 2017 Jan – Oct 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC
SALES		 Passenger Vehicles 12,101 +8.3 159,931 +3.5
Commercial Vehicles 1,990 +6.4 20,634 +3.6
Registration Total 11,234 +10.7 146,066 +4.1
Micro-mini Total 2,857 -1.5 34,499 +1.2
Total 14,091 +8.0 180,565 +3.5

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2017 increased 8.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 3,739 units (up 248.5% year on year)
Mazda2 (Demio): 2,548 units (up 0.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 1,574 units (down 46.3% year on year)

III. Exports

Breakdown Oct 2017 Jan – Oct 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 66,282 -19.6 644,699 -3.2
North America 17,671 -47.4 220,601 -17.8
Europe 17,926 -10.0 178,976 +8.7
Oceania 8,538 +14.4 67,779 -4.7
Others 22,147 +3.2 177,343 +9.5
Total 66,282 -19.6 644,699 -3.2

Mazda’s export volume in October 2017 decreased 19.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in October 2017] CX-5: 28,314 units (down 7.9% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,793 units (down 39.0% year on year)
CX-3: 9,684 units (down 0.3% year on year)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017