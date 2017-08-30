Mazda production and sales results for July 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 83,272 +1.1 546,557 -1.0 Commercial Vehicles 965 +32.2 6,223 +11.2 Total 84,237 +1.4 552,780 -0.9 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 45,460 -2.6 339,770 +9.3 Commercial Vehicles 3,223 +10.8 24,426 +15.3 Total 48,683 -1.8 364,196 +9.7 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 128,732 -0.2 886,327 +2.7 Commercial Vehicles 4,188 +15.1 30,649 +14.4 Total 132,920 +0.2 916,976 +3.1

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2017 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 34,724 units (up 19.2% year on year)CX-3: 14,280 units (up 49.3% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 12,382 units (down 23.5% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2017 decreased 1.8% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2017] Mazda3: 19,529 units (down 11.2% year on year)Mazda2: 8,278 units (up 3.1% year on year)Mazda6: 4,056 units (up 1.4% year on year)

II. Domestic sales Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 15,271 +6.2 114,606 +3.7 Commercial Vehicles 2,097 +3.7 14,292 +2.9 Registration Total 14,146 +5.4 104,541 +4.5 Micro-mini Total 3,222 +7.9 24,357 -0.4 Total 17,368 +5.9 128,898 +3.6

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2017 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2017] Mazda2 (Demio): 4,490 units (down 3.2% year on year)CX-5: 2,707 units (up 87.1% year on year)CX-3: 2,063 units (up 52.7% year on year)

III. Exports Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 71,862 +8.4 446,097 -0.1 North America 31,816 +29.1 156,229 -15.9 Europe 18,383 +4.4 125,975 +15.9 Oceania 5,841 -49.4 46,080 -3.0 Others 15,822 +26.3 117,813 +12.6 Total 71,862 +8.4 446,097 -0.1

Mazda’s export volume in July 2017 increased 8.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

Mazda's export volume in July 2017 increased 8.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 32,726 units (up 22.1% year on year)Mazda3: 13,343 units (up 5.6% year on year)CX-3: 11,710 units (up 47.8% year on year)