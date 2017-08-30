Mazda production and sales results for July 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2017 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|July 2017
|Jan – July 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|83,272
|+1.1
|546,557
|-1.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|965
|+32.2
|6,223
|+11.2
|Total
|84,237
|+1.4
|552,780
|-0.9
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|45,460
|-2.6
|339,770
|+9.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,223
|+10.8
|24,426
|+15.3
|Total
|48,683
|-1.8
|364,196
|+9.7
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|128,732
|-0.2
|886,327
|+2.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|4,188
|+15.1
|30,649
|+14.4
|Total
|132,920
|+0.2
|916,976
|+3.1
Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2017 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 34,724 units (up 19.2% year on year)
CX-3: 14,280 units (up 49.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 12,382 units (down 23.5% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2017 decreased 1.8% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in July 2017] Mazda3: 19,529 units (down 11.2% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,278 units (up 3.1% year on year)
Mazda6: 4,056 units (up 1.4% year on year)
|Breakdown
|July 2017
|Jan – July 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|15,271
|+6.2
|114,606
|+3.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,097
|+3.7
|14,292
|+2.9
|Registration Total
|14,146
|+5.4
|104,541
|+4.5
|Micro-mini Total
|3,222
|+7.9
|24,357
|-0.4
|Total
|17,368
|+5.9
|128,898
|+3.6
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2017 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).
CX-5: 2,707 units (up 87.1% year on year)
CX-3: 2,063 units (up 52.7% year on year)
|Breakdown
|July 2017
|Jan – July 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|71,862
|+8.4
|446,097
|-0.1
|North America
|31,816
|+29.1
|156,229
|-15.9
|Europe
|18,383
|+4.4
|125,975
|+15.9
|Oceania
|5,841
|-49.4
|46,080
|-3.0
|Others
|15,822
|+26.3
|117,813
|+12.6
|Total
|71,862
|+8.4
|446,097
|-0.1
Mazda’s export volume in July 2017 increased 8.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 32,726 units (up 22.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 13,343 units (up 5.6% year on year)
CX-3: 11,710 units (up 47.8% year on year) *Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.