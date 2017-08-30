Home > News Releases > Mazda production and sales results for July 2017

Mazda production and sales results for July 2017

August 30, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2017 are summarized below.

 

I. Production
Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 83,272 +1.1 546,557 -1.0
Commercial Vehicles 965 +32.2 6,223 +11.2
Total 84,237 +1.4 552,780 -0.9
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 45,460 -2.6 339,770 +9.3
Commercial Vehicles 3,223 +10.8 24,426 +15.3
Total 48,683 -1.8 364,196 +9.7
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 128,732 -0.2 886,327 +2.7
Commercial Vehicles 4,188 +15.1 30,649 +14.4
Total 132,920 +0.2 916,976 +3.1

 

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

 

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2017 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 34,724 units (up 19.2% year on year)
CX-3: 14,280 units (up 49.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 12,382 units (down 23.5% year on year)

 

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2017 decreased 1.8% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2017] Mazda3: 19,529 units (down 11.2% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,278 units (up 3.1% year on year)
Mazda6: 4,056 units (up 1.4% year on year)

 

II. Domestic sales
Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 15,271 +6.2 114,606 +3.7
Commercial Vehicles 2,097 +3.7 14,292 +2.9
Registration Total 14,146 +5.4 104,541 +4.5
Micro-mini Total 3,222 +7.9 24,357 -0.4
Total 17,368 +5.9 128,898 +3.6

 

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2017 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2017] Mazda2 (Demio): 4,490 units (down 3.2% year on year)
CX-5: 2,707 units (up 87.1% year on year)
CX-3: 2,063 units (up 52.7% year on year)

 

III. Exports
Breakdown July 2017 Jan – July 2017
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 71,862 +8.4 446,097 -0.1
North America 31,816 +29.1 156,229 -15.9
Europe 18,383 +4.4 125,975 +15.9
Oceania 5,841 -49.4 46,080 -3.0
Others 15,822 +26.3 117,813 +12.6
Total 71,862 +8.4 446,097 -0.1

 

Mazda’s export volume in July 2017 increased 8.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2017] CX-5: 32,726 units (up 22.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 13,343 units (up 5.6% year on year)
CX-3: 11,710 units (up 47.8% year on year)

