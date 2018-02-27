Mazda production and sales results for January 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2018 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|Jan 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|74,755
|+12.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|760
|-4.6
|Total
|75,515
|+12.1
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,047
|+26.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,508
|-20.8
|Total
|62,555
|+23.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|134,802
|+18.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,268
|-17.5
|Total
|138,070
|+16.8
Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in January 2018 increased 12.1 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2018] CX-5: 32,412 units (up 78.8% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 13,856 units (down 7.2% year on year)
CX-3: 8,840 units (up 18.9% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2018 increased 23.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2018] Mazda3: 26,841 units (up 37.9% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,646 units (up 49.4% year on year)
CX-4: 7,216 units (up 49.4% year on year)
|Breakdown
|Jan 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|16,004
|+4.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,694
|+5.0
|Registration Total
|14,022
|+1.2
|Micro-mini Total
|3,676
|+20.0
|Total
|17,698
|+4.6
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in January 2018 increased 4.6 % year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points year on year) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 4,097 units (down 3.1% year on year)
CX-8: 2,936 units
CX-5: 2,045 units (up 19.4% year on year)
|Breakdown
|Jan 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|67,301
|+33.5
|North America
|17,463
|+48.4
|Europe
|20,918
|+60.3
|Oceania
|8,599
|-5.3
|Others
|20,321
|-20.6
|Total
|67,301
|+33.5
Mazda’s export volume in January 2018 increased 33.5% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in January 2018] CX-5: 32,350 units (up 117.6% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,542 units (up 10.4% year on year)
