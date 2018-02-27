Home > News Releases > Mazda production and sales results for January 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda production and sales results for January 2018 (Flash Report)

February 27, 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2018 are summarized below.

 

I. Production
Breakdown Jan 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 74,755 +12.3
Commercial Vehicles 760 -4.6
Total 75,515 +12.1
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 60,047 +26.0
Commercial Vehicles 2,508 -20.8
Total 62,555 +23.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 134,802 +18.0
Commercial Vehicles 3,268 -17.5
Total 138,070 +16.8

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

 

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in January 2018 increased 12.1 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2018] CX-5: 32,412 units (up 78.8% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 13,856 units (down 7.2% year on year)
CX-3: 8,840 units (up 18.9% year on year)

 

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2018 increased 23.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2018] Mazda3: 26,841 units (up 37.9% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,646 units (up 49.4% year on year)
CX-4: 7,216 units (up 49.4% year on year)

 

II. Domestic sales
Breakdown Jan 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 16,004 +4.5
Commercial Vehicles 1,694 +5.0
Registration Total 14,022 +1.2
Micro-mini Total 3,676 +20.0
Total 17,698 +4.6

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in January 2018 increased 4.6 % year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points year on year) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 4,097 units (down 3.1% year on year)
CX-8: 2,936 units
CX-5: 2,045 units (up 19.4% year on year)

 

III. Exports
Breakdown Jan 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 67,301 +33.5
North America 17,463 +48.4
Europe 20,918 +60.3
Oceania 8,599 -5.3
Others 20,321 -20.6
Total 67,301 +33.5

Mazda’s export volume in January 2018 increased 33.5% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2018] CX-5: 32,350 units (up 117.6% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,542 units (up 10.4% year on year)
CX-3: 9,295 units (up 69.5% year on year)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018