Mazda production and sales results for February 2018 (Flash Report)

March 29, 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production
Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,308 +11.5 161,063 +11.8
Commercial Vehicles 899 -0.4 1,659 -2.4
Total 87,207 +11.3 162,722 +11.7
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 42,599 -12.5 102,646 +6.5
Commercial Vehicles 2,758 -24.9 5,266 -23.0
Total 45,357 -13.3 107,912 +4.6
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 128,907 +2.2 263,709 +9.7
Commercial Vehicles 3,657 -20.1 6,925 -18.9
Total 132,564 +1.5 270,634 +8.7

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in February 2018 increased 11.3 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 36,195 units (up 81.1% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 12,880 units (down 16.1% year on year)
CX-3: 10,427 units (down 34.5% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2018 decreased 13.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2018] Mazda3: 14,257 units (down 28.4% year on year)
Mazda2: 10,393 units (up 37.4% year on year)
CX-4: 5,214 units (down 1.7% year on year）

II. Domestic sales
Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 16,755 -4.3 32,759 -0.2
Commercial Vehicles 1,901 -4.9 3,595 -0.4
Registration Total 14,665 -7.9 28,687 -3.7
Micro-mini Total 3,991 +11.4 7,667 +15.3
Total 18,656 -4.3 36,354 -0.2

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in February 2018 decreased 4.3 % year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.2 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 5,267 units (up 6.7% year on year)
CX-8: 3,018 units
Mazda3 (Axela): 2,202 units (down 4.0% year on year)

III. Exports
Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 66,365 +16.9 133,666 +24.7
North America 25,299 +46.7 42,762 +47.4
Europe 17,390 +28.2 38,308 +43.9
Oceania 6,123 +23.7 14,722 +4.9
Others 17,553 -16.5 37,874 +1.0
Total 66,365 +16.9 133,666 +24.7

Mazda’s export volume in February 2018 increased 16.9% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 34,160 units (up 105.3% year on year)
Mazda3: 10,982 units (down 2.5% year on year)
CX-3: 7,545 units (down 36.8% year on year)

