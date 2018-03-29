Mazda production and sales results for February 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,308 +11.5 161,063 +11.8 Commercial Vehicles 899 -0.4 1,659 -2.4 Total 87,207 +11.3 162,722 +11.7 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 42,599 -12.5 102,646 +6.5 Commercial Vehicles 2,758 -24.9 5,266 -23.0 Total 45,357 -13.3 107,912 +4.6 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 128,907 +2.2 263,709 +9.7 Commercial Vehicles 3,657 -20.1 6,925 -18.9 Total 132,564 +1.5 270,634 +8.7

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in February 2018 increased 11.3 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 36,195 units (up 81.1% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 12,880 units (down 16.1% year on year)CX-3: 10,427 units (down 34.5% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2018 decreased 13.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

II. Domestic sales Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 16,755 -4.3 32,759 -0.2 Commercial Vehicles 1,901 -4.9 3,595 -0.4 Registration Total 14,665 -7.9 28,687 -3.7 Micro-mini Total 3,991 +11.4 7,667 +15.3 Total 18,656 -4.3 36,354 -0.2

[Overseas production of key models in February 2018] Mazda3: 14,257 units (down 28.4% year on year)Mazda2: 10,393 units (up 37.4% year on year)CX-4: 5,214 units (down 1.7% year on year）

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in February 2018 decreased 4.3 % year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.2 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).

III. Exports Breakdown February 2018 Jan – Feb 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 66,365 +16.9 133,666 +24.7 North America 25,299 +46.7 42,762 +47.4 Europe 17,390 +28.2 38,308 +43.9 Oceania 6,123 +23.7 14,722 +4.9 Others 17,553 -16.5 37,874 +1.0 Total 66,365 +16.9 133,666 +24.7

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 5,267 units (up 6.7% year on year)CX-8: 3,018 unitsMazda3 (Axela): 2,202 units (down 4.0% year on year)

Mazda’s export volume in February 2018 increased 16.9% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 34,160 units (up 105.3% year on year)Mazda3: 10,982 units (down 2.5% year on year)CX-3: 7,545 units (down 36.8% year on year)