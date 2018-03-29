Mazda production and sales results for February 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2018 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|February 2018
|Jan – Feb 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|86,308
|+11.5
|161,063
|+11.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|899
|-0.4
|1,659
|-2.4
|Total
|87,207
|+11.3
|162,722
|+11.7
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|42,599
|-12.5
|102,646
|+6.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,758
|-24.9
|5,266
|-23.0
|Total
|45,357
|-13.3
|107,912
|+4.6
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|128,907
|+2.2
|263,709
|+9.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,657
|-20.1
|6,925
|-18.9
|Total
|132,564
|+1.5
|270,634
|+8.7
Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in February 2018 increased 11.3 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 36,195 units (up 81.1% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 12,880 units (down 16.1% year on year)
CX-3: 10,427 units (down 34.5% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2018 decreased 13.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in February 2018] Mazda3: 14,257 units (down 28.4% year on year)
Mazda2: 10,393 units (up 37.4% year on year)
CX-4: 5,214 units (down 1.7% year on year）
|Breakdown
|February 2018
|Jan – Feb 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|16,755
|-4.3
|32,759
|-0.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,901
|-4.9
|3,595
|-0.4
|Registration Total
|14,665
|-7.9
|28,687
|-3.7
|Micro-mini Total
|3,991
|+11.4
|7,667
|+15.3
|Total
|18,656
|-4.3
|36,354
|-0.2
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in February 2018 decreased 4.3 % year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.2 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 5,267 units (up 6.7% year on year)
CX-8: 3,018 units
Mazda3 (Axela): 2,202 units (down 4.0% year on year)
|Breakdown
|February 2018
|Jan – Feb 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|66,365
|+16.9
|133,666
|+24.7
|North America
|25,299
|+46.7
|42,762
|+47.4
|Europe
|17,390
|+28.2
|38,308
|+43.9
|Oceania
|6,123
|+23.7
|14,722
|+4.9
|Others
|17,553
|-16.5
|37,874
|+1.0
|Total
|66,365
|+16.9
|133,666
|+24.7
Mazda’s export volume in February 2018 increased 16.9% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in February 2018] CX-5: 34,160 units (up 105.3% year on year)
Mazda3: 10,982 units (down 2.5% year on year)
CX-3: 7,545 units (down 36.8% year on year) *Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.