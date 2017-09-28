Mazda production and sales results for August 2017 (flash report)

|Breakdown
|August 2017
|Jan – August 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|68,616
|-4.4
|615,173
|-1.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|844
|+30.7
|7,067
|+13.3
|Total
|69,460
|-4.1
|622,240
|-1.2
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|45,021
|-12.0
|384,791
|+6.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,413
|+10.5
|27,839
|+14.6
|Total
|48,434
|-10.7
|412,630
|+6.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|113,637
|-7.6
|999,964
|+1.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|4,257
|+14.0
|34,906
|+14.4
|Total
|117,894
|-6.9
|1,034,870
|+1.8
Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2017 decreased 4.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in August 2017] CX-5: 26,547 units (up 6.5% year on year)
CX-3: 11,236 units (up 45.7% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 10,598 units (down 34.3% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2017 decreased 10.7% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in August 2017] Mazda3: 19,173 units (down 7.8% year on year)
Mazda2: 9,212 units (down 4.3% year on year)
CX-4: 6,192 units (up 37.1% year on year)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|11,982
|-8.8
|126,605
|+2.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,814
|+6.2
|16,106
|+3.3
|Registration Total
|10,683
|-12.4
|115,239
|+2.7
|Micro-mini Total
|3,113
|+17.0
|27,472
|+1.3
|Total
|13,796
|-7.1
|142,711
|+2.4
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2017 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 0.9 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.5 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in August 2017] Mazda2 (Demio): 3,741 units (down 5.7% year on year)
CX-5: 2,523 units (up 104.0% year on year)
CX-3: 1,415 units (up 41.5% year on year)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|63,289
|-7.2
|509,386
|-1.1
|North America
|24,787
|+1.5
|181,016
|-13.9
|Europe
|12,927
|-30.5
|138,902
|+9.1
|Oceania
|6,401
|-34.8
|52,481
|-8.5
|Others
|19,174
|+25.0
|136,987
|+14.2
|Total
|63,289
|-7.2
|509,386
|-1.1
Mazda’s export volume in August 2017 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in August 2017] CX-5: 26,351 units (up 5.0% year on year)
Mazda3: 9,921 units (down 40.3% year on year)
CX-3: 9,695 units (up 33.5% year on year)