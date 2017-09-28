Mazda production and sales results for August 2017 (flash report)

I. Production Breakdown August 2017 Jan – August 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 68,616 -4.4 615,173 -1.4 Commercial Vehicles 844 +30.7 7,067 +13.3 Total 69,460 -4.1 622,240 -1.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 45,021 -12.0 384,791 +6.3 Commercial Vehicles 3,413 +10.5 27,839 +14.6 Total 48,434 -10.7 412,630 +6.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 113,637 -7.6 999,964 +1.4 Commercial Vehicles 4,257 +14.0 34,906 +14.4 Total 117,894 -6.9 1,034,870 +1.8

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2017 decreased 4.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2017] CX-5: 26,547 units (up 6.5% year on year)CX-3: 11,236 units (up 45.7% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 10,598 units (down 34.3% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2017 decreased 10.7% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2017] Mazda3: 19,173 units (down 7.8% year on year)Mazda2: 9,212 units (down 4.3% year on year)CX-4: 6,192 units (up 37.1% year on year)

II. Domestic sales Breakdown August 2017 Jan – August 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 11,982 -8.8 126,605 +2.3 Commercial Vehicles 1,814 +6.2 16,106 +3.3 Registration Total 10,683 -12.4 115,239 +2.7 Micro-mini Total 3,113 +17.0 27,472 +1.3 Total 13,796 -7.1 142,711 +2.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2017 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 0.9 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.5 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2017] Mazda2 (Demio): 3,741 units (down 5.7% year on year)CX-5: 2,523 units (up 104.0% year on year)CX-3: 1,415 units (up 41.5% year on year)

III. Exports Breakdown August 2017 Jan – August 2017 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 63,289 -7.2 509,386 -1.1 North America 24,787 +1.5 181,016 -13.9 Europe 12,927 -30.5 138,902 +9.1 Oceania 6,401 -34.8 52,481 -8.5 Others 19,174 +25.0 136,987 +14.2 Total 63,289 -7.2 509,386 -1.1

Mazda’s export volume in August 2017 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.

Mazda's export volume in August 2017 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in August 2017] CX-5: 26,351 units (up 5.0% year on year)Mazda3: 9,921 units (down 40.3% year on year)CX-3: 9,695 units (up 33.5% year on year)