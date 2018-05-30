Home > News Releases > Mazda production and sales results for April 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda production and sales results for April 2018 (Flash Report)

May 30, 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production
Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 81,935 +10.3 336,010 +7.3
Commercial Vehicles 1,103 +24.6 3,880 +9.9
Total 83,038 +10.5 339,890 +7.3
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 43,802 -6.6 197,414 -2.1
Commercial Vehicles 2,506 +11.1 11,223 -15.3
Total 46,308 -5.8 208,637 -2.9
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 125,737 +3.7 533,424 +3.6
Commercial Vehicles 3,609 +14.9 15,103 -10.0
Total 129,346 +4.0 548,527 +3.2

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in April 2018 increased 10.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 36,646 units (up 9.7% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 13,546 units (down 16.3%)
CX-3: 11,382 units (up 13.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2018 decreased 5.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2018] Mazda3: 20,697 units (down 0.7% year on year)
CX-4: 5,657 units (up 7.6%)
Mazda2: 5,070 units (down 5.2%)

II. Domestic sales
Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,158 +17.9 76,692 +3.7
Commercial Vehicles 1,713 +1.2 8,122 -1.9
Registration Total 10,608 +18.1 68,768 +2.1
Micro-mini Total 3,263 +7.9 16,046 +7.9
Total 13,871 +15.6 84,814 +3.2

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in April 2018 increased 15.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2018] Demio: 2,774 units (up 35.5% year on year)
CX-8: 2,743 units
CX-5: 1,947 units (down 13.0%)

III. Exports
Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 70,693 +4.6 280,559 +12.5
North America 27,821 +8.4 107,769 +31.2
Europe 17,600 +2.4 69,339 +5.9
Oceania 7,337 +12.1 27,278 +7.7
Others 17,935 -1.3 76,173 -0.4
Total 70,693 +4.6 280,559 +12.5

Mazda’s export volume in April 2018 increased 4.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 33,188 units (up 8.8% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,819 units (down 16.0%)
CX-3: 11,631 units (up 26.9%)

