Mazda production and sales results for April 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 81,935 +10.3 336,010 +7.3 Commercial Vehicles 1,103 +24.6 3,880 +9.9 Total 83,038 +10.5 339,890 +7.3 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 43,802 -6.6 197,414 -2.1 Commercial Vehicles 2,506 +11.1 11,223 -15.3 Total 46,308 -5.8 208,637 -2.9 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 125,737 +3.7 533,424 +3.6 Commercial Vehicles 3,609 +14.9 15,103 -10.0 Total 129,346 +4.0 548,527 +3.2

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in April 2018 increased 10.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 36,646 units (up 9.7% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 13,546 units (down 16.3%)CX-3: 11,382 units (up 13.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2018 decreased 5.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

II. Domestic sales Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,158 +17.9 76,692 +3.7 Commercial Vehicles 1,713 +1.2 8,122 -1.9 Registration Total 10,608 +18.1 68,768 +2.1 Micro-mini Total 3,263 +7.9 16,046 +7.9 Total 13,871 +15.6 84,814 +3.2

[Overseas production of key models in April 2018] Mazda3: 20,697 units (down 0.7% year on year)CX-4: 5,657 units (up 7.6%)Mazda2: 5,070 units (down 5.2%)

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in April 2018 increased 15.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).

III. Exports Breakdown April 2018 Jan – Apr 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 70,693 +4.6 280,559 +12.5 North America 27,821 +8.4 107,769 +31.2 Europe 17,600 +2.4 69,339 +5.9 Oceania 7,337 +12.1 27,278 +7.7 Others 17,935 -1.3 76,173 -0.4 Total 70,693 +4.6 280,559 +12.5

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2018] Demio: 2,774 units (up 35.5% year on year)CX-8: 2,743 unitsCX-5: 1,947 units (down 13.0%)

Mazda’s export volume in April 2018 increased 4.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 33,188 units (up 8.8% year on year)Mazda3: 12,819 units (down 16.0%)CX-3: 11,631 units (up 26.9%)