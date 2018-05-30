Mazda production and sales results for April 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2018 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|April 2018
|Jan – Apr 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|81,935
|+10.3
|336,010
|+7.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,103
|+24.6
|3,880
|+9.9
|Total
|83,038
|+10.5
|339,890
|+7.3
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|43,802
|-6.6
|197,414
|-2.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,506
|+11.1
|11,223
|-15.3
|Total
|46,308
|-5.8
|208,637
|-2.9
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|125,737
|+3.7
|533,424
|+3.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,609
|+14.9
|15,103
|-10.0
|Total
|129,346
|+4.0
|548,527
|+3.2
Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in April 2018 increased 10.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 36,646 units (up 9.7% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 13,546 units (down 16.3%)
CX-3: 11,382 units (up 13.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2018 decreased 5.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2018] Mazda3: 20,697 units (down 0.7% year on year)
CX-4: 5,657 units (up 7.6%)
Mazda2: 5,070 units (down 5.2%)
|Breakdown
|April 2018
|Jan – Apr 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,158
|+17.9
|76,692
|+3.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,713
|+1.2
|8,122
|-1.9
|Registration Total
|10,608
|+18.1
|68,768
|+2.1
|Micro-mini Total
|3,263
|+7.9
|16,046
|+7.9
|Total
|13,871
|+15.6
|84,814
|+3.2
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in April 2018 increased 15.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2018] Demio: 2,774 units (up 35.5% year on year)
CX-8: 2,743 units
CX-5: 1,947 units (down 13.0%)
|Breakdown
|April 2018
|Jan – Apr 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|70,693
|+4.6
|280,559
|+12.5
|North America
|27,821
|+8.4
|107,769
|+31.2
|Europe
|17,600
|+2.4
|69,339
|+5.9
|Oceania
|7,337
|+12.1
|27,278
|+7.7
|Others
|17,935
|-1.3
|76,173
|-0.4
|Total
|70,693
|+4.6
|280,559
|+12.5
Mazda’s export volume in April 2018 increased 4.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in April 2018] CX-5: 33,188 units (up 8.8% year on year)
Mazda3: 12,819 units (down 16.0%)
CX-3: 11,631 units (up 26.9%) *Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.