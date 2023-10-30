Mazda production and sales results for September 2023 and for April through September 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2023 and for April through September 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownSeptember 2023Apr – Sep 2023Jan – Sep 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles80,074+19.4399,057+18.6622,487+17.4
Total80,074+19.4399,057+18.6622,487+17.4
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles39,101+13.5193,834+16.4296,570+16.0
Total39,101+13.5193,834+16.4296,570+16.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles119,175+17.4592,891+17.9919,057+16.9
Total119,175+17.4592,891+17.9919,057+16.9

1. Domestic Production

(1) September 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2023 increased 19.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in September 2023]

CX-5:35,694 units(down 1.4% year on year)
CX-90:8,571 units
MAZDA3:8,564 units(up 90.1%)

(2) April through September 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2023]

CX-5:175,894 units(up 5.7% year on year)
MAZDA3:49,677 units(up 79.7%)
CX-30:41,358 units(up 58.7%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) September 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2023 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in September 2023]

MAZDA3:11,861 units(up 73.0% year on year)
CX-30:11,831 units(up 0.7%)
CX-50:8,190 units(up 132.8%)

(2) April through September 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 16.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2023]

CX-30:64,278 units(up 13.0% year on year)
MAZDA3:41,735 units(up 3.8%)
CX-50:39,212 units(up 122.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownSeptember 2023Apr – Sep 2023Jan – Sep 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles11,049-25.675,921+20.8129,823+14.3
Commercial Vehicles996+4.85,909+16.89,286+11.0
Registration Total8,701-34.163,768+17.9111,534+11.6
Micro-mini Total3,344+28.218,062+30.427,575+25.2
Total12,045-23.881,830+20.5139,109+14.1

(1) September 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2023 decreased 23.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 2.3 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in September 2023]

MAZDA2:1,535 units(down 34.9% year on year)
CX-5:1,489 units(down 67.9%)
CX-8:1,318 units(down 4.6%)

(2) April through September 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 20.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.5 points) and a 3.7% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2023]

CX-5:12,241 units(down 11.5% year on year)
MAZDA2:9,799 units(down 12.8%)
CX-60:9,610 units(up 628.6%)

III. Exports

BreakdownSeptember 2023Apr – Sep 2023Jan – Sep 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles65,026+24.2341,651+24.7522,021+22.2
North America23,608+13.7133,818+24.7210,090+17.9
Europe16,182+82.492,898+51.7133,053+56.6
Oceania6,506+56.935,843+18.151,238-4.3
Others18,730+0.979,092+5.3127,640+15.5
Total65,026+24.2341,651+24.7522,021+22.2

(1) September 2023

Mazda’s export volume in September 2023 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania, North America, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in September 2023]

CX-5:30,713 units(down -0.0% year on year)
CX-90:7,343 units
CX-30:7,097 units(up 385.1%)

(2) April through September 2023

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 24.7% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2023]

CX-5:163,180 units(up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:43,209 units(up 87.4%)
CX-90:34,373 units

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownSeptember 2023Apr – Sep 2023Jan – Sep 2023
UnitsYoY Change (%)UnitsYoY Change (%)UnitsYoY Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales12,045-23.881,830+20.5139,109+14.1
U.S.A28,031+17.9184,233+38.4272,617+26.6
China9,602+16.245,248-7.657,259-32.5
Europe20,208+8.289,754+34.1141,955+28.9
Others37,133+7.2215,372+9.1320,518+5.8
Overseas Sales94,974+11.3534,607+19.8792,349+11.1
Total107,019+5.8616,437+19.9931,458+11.5

(1) September 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2023 increased 5.8% year on year due to increased sales in the US, China, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in September 2023]

CX-5:27,390 units(down 21.7% year on year)
MAZDA3:18,814 units(up 52.3%)
CX-30:18,741 units(up 30.4%)

(2) April through September 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 19.9% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, Japan, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2023]

CX-5:174,373 units(up 4.2% year on year)
CX-30:99,848 units(up 16.8%)
MAZDA3:89,476 units(up 20.0%)
  • * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
  • * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
  • * All the information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

