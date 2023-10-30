Mazda production and sales results for September 2023 and for April through September 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2023 and for April through September 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|September 2023
|Apr – Sep 2023
|Jan – Sep 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|80,074
|+19.4
|399,057
|+18.6
|622,487
|+17.4
|Total
|80,074
|+19.4
|399,057
|+18.6
|622,487
|+17.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,101
|+13.5
|193,834
|+16.4
|296,570
|+16.0
|Total
|39,101
|+13.5
|193,834
|+16.4
|296,570
|+16.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|119,175
|+17.4
|592,891
|+17.9
|919,057
|+16.9
|Total
|119,175
|+17.4
|592,891
|+17.9
|919,057
|+16.9
1. Domestic Production
(1) September 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2023 increased 19.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in September 2023]
|CX-5:
|35,694 units
|(down 1.4% year on year)
|CX-90:
|8,571 units
|MAZDA3:
|8,564 units
|(up 90.1%)
(2) April through September 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2023]
|CX-5:
|175,894 units
|(up 5.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|49,677 units
|(up 79.7%)
|CX-30:
|41,358 units
|(up 58.7%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) September 2023
Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2023 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in September 2023]
|MAZDA3:
|11,861 units
|(up 73.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|11,831 units
|(up 0.7%)
|CX-50:
|8,190 units
|(up 132.8%)
(2) April through September 2023
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 16.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2023]
|CX-30:
|64,278 units
|(up 13.0% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|41,735 units
|(up 3.8%)
|CX-50:
|39,212 units
|(up 122.7%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|September 2023
|Apr – Sep 2023
|Jan – Sep 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|11,049
|-25.6
|75,921
|+20.8
|129,823
|+14.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|996
|+4.8
|5,909
|+16.8
|9,286
|+11.0
|Registration Total
|8,701
|-34.1
|63,768
|+17.9
|111,534
|+11.6
|Micro-mini Total
|3,344
|+28.2
|18,062
|+30.4
|27,575
|+25.2
|Total
|12,045
|-23.8
|81,830
|+20.5
|139,109
|+14.1
(1) September 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2023 decreased 23.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 2.3 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in September 2023]
|MAZDA2:
|1,535 units
|(down 34.9% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,489 units
|(down 67.9%)
|CX-8:
|1,318 units
|(down 4.6%)
(2) April through September 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 20.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.5 points) and a 3.7% total market share (up 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2023]
|CX-5:
|12,241 units
|(down 11.5% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|9,799 units
|(down 12.8%)
|CX-60:
|9,610 units
|(up 628.6%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|September 2023
|Apr – Sep 2023
|Jan – Sep 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,026
|+24.2
|341,651
|+24.7
|522,021
|+22.2
|North America
|23,608
|+13.7
|133,818
|+24.7
|210,090
|+17.9
|Europe
|16,182
|+82.4
|92,898
|+51.7
|133,053
|+56.6
|Oceania
|6,506
|+56.9
|35,843
|+18.1
|51,238
|-4.3
|Others
|18,730
|+0.9
|79,092
|+5.3
|127,640
|+15.5
|Total
|65,026
|+24.2
|341,651
|+24.7
|522,021
|+22.2
(1) September 2023
Mazda’s export volume in September 2023 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania, North America, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in September 2023]
|CX-5:
|30,713 units
|(down -0.0% year on year)
|CX-90:
|7,343 units
|CX-30:
|7,097 units
|(up 385.1%)
(2) April through September 2023
Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 24.7% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2023]
|CX-5:
|163,180 units
|(up 11.6% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|43,209 units
|(up 87.4%)
|CX-90:
|34,373 units
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|September 2023
|Apr – Sep 2023
|Jan – Sep 2023
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|12,045
|-23.8
|81,830
|+20.5
|139,109
|+14.1
|U.S.A
|28,031
|+17.9
|184,233
|+38.4
|272,617
|+26.6
|China
|9,602
|+16.2
|45,248
|-7.6
|57,259
|-32.5
|Europe
|20,208
|+8.2
|89,754
|+34.1
|141,955
|+28.9
|Others
|37,133
|+7.2
|215,372
|+9.1
|320,518
|+5.8
|Overseas Sales
|94,974
|+11.3
|534,607
|+19.8
|792,349
|+11.1
|Total
|107,019
|+5.8
|616,437
|+19.9
|931,458
|+11.5
(1) September 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2023 increased 5.8% year on year due to increased sales in the US, China, Europe, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in September 2023]
|CX-5:
|27,390 units
|(down 21.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|18,814 units
|(up 52.3%)
|CX-30:
|18,741 units
|(up 30.4%)
(2) April through September 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2023 increased 19.9% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, Japan, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2023]
|CX-5:
|174,373 units
|(up 4.2% year on year)
|CX-30:
|99,848 units
|(up 16.8%)
|MAZDA3:
|89,476 units
|(up 20.0%)
- * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- * All the information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda