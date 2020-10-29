Mazda production and sales results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown Sep 2020 Apr – Sep 2020 Jan – Sep 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 83,402 -0.8 269,871 -45.8 498,589 -34.9 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 2,926 -43.4 6,655 -14.9 Total 83,402 -1.7 272,797 -45.8 505,244 -34.7 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 42,661 +13.4 200,908 -2.1 299,629 -5.6 Commercial Vehicles 590 -79.9 3,605 -78.4 10,803 -58.4 Total 43,251 +6.7 204,513 -7.9 310,432 -9.6 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 126,063 +3.6 470,779 -33.1 798,218 -26.3 Commercial Vehicles 590 -84.1 6,531 -70.2 17,458 -48.3 Total 126,653 +1.0 477,310 -34.2 815,676 -27.0

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). Non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) September 2020

Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2020 decreased 1.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in September 2020] CX-5: 30,964 units (up 15.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 13,377 units (down 14.5%)CX-3: 8,270 units (up 31.8%)

(2) April through September 2020

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 45.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2020] CX-5: 110,800 units (down 45.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 37,129 units (down 61.3%)CX-3: 24,999 units (down 53.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) September 2020

Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2020 increased 6.7% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in September 2020] MAZDA3: 13,436 units (up 8.5% year on year)CX-30: 12,779 units (up 21559.3%)CX-4: 6,501 units (up 361.4%)

(2) April through September 2020

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 7.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

II. Domestic Sales Breakdown Sep 2020 Apr – Sep 2020 Jan – Sep 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger

Vehicles 18,848 -25.6 65,672 -24.7 123,000 -15.7 Commercial Vehicles 1,692 -30.7 8,097 -27.3 14,302 -17.1 Registration Total 16,436 -30.7 58,095 -26.9 110,125 -17.1 Micro-mini Total 4,104 +1.4 15,674 -17.1 27,177 -9.9 Total 20,540 -26.1 73,769 -25.0 137,302 -15.8

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2020] MAZDA3: 55,321 units (down 6.9% year on year)CX-30: 50,845 units (up 86078.0%)CX-4: 29,441 units (up 42.1%)

(1) September 2020

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2020 decreased 26.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (down 0.7 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in September 2020] MAZDA2: 3,354 units (down 40.7% year on year)CX-30: 2,905 units (up 32.0%)CX-5: 2,605 units (down 22.5%)

(2) April through September 2020

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 25.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 0.2 points), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).

III. Exports Breakdown Sep 2020 Apr – Sep 2020 Jan – Sep 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 66,624 +6.3 217,175 -48.7 391,865 -38.7 North America 30,771 +89.9 107,464 -29.1 179,081 -21.7 Europe 16,097 -32.6 51,801 -62.2 87,541 -57.2 Oceania 8,070 +38.4 29,090 -15.0 46,627 -7.1 Others 11,686 -30.2 28,820 -71.3 78,616 -49.5 Total 66,624 +6.3 217,175 -48.7 391,865 -38.7

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2020] MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 12,154 units (down 34.6% year on year)CX-30: 10,117 units (up 1513.6%)CX-5: 8,537 units (down 40.9%)

(1) September 2020

Mazda’s export volume in September 2020 increased 6.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in September 2020] CX-5: 29,877 units (up 14.4 % year on year)MAZDA3: 10,208 units (up 13.8%)CX-3: 5,800 units (up 11.7%)

(2) April through September 2020

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 48.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2020] CX-5: 105,645 units (down 44.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 29,143 units (down 61.5%)CX-3: 19,337 units (down 61.5%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Sep 2020 Apr – Sep 2020 Jan – Sep 2020 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 20,540 -26.1 73,769 -25.0 137,302 -15.8 U.S.A 24,237 +28.7 135,610 -1.3 203,280 -2.3 China 20,922 +1.5 116,978 +7.0 153,329 -5.2 Europe 22,475 -25.2 81,936 -39.9 126,812 -39.5 Others 35,387 -12.7 170,070 -31.8 270,748 -28.7 Overseas Sales 103,021 -6.4 504,594 -20.2 754,169 -21.4 Total 123,561 -10.3 578,363 -20.8 891,471 -20.6

(1) September 2020

Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2020 decreased 10.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in September 2020] CX-5: 34,494 units (down 4.9% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 23,699 units (down 27.7%)CX-30: 18,768 units (up 475.9%)

(2) April through September 2020

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 20.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2020] CX-5: 166,394 units (down 24.7% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 114,393 units (down 31.1%)CX-30: 83,017 units (up 2144.9%)

