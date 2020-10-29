Mazda production and sales results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|Sep 2020
|Apr – Sep 2020
|Jan – Sep 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|83,402
|-0.8
|269,871
|-45.8
|498,589
|-34.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|2,926
|-43.4
|6,655
|-14.9
|Total
|83,402
|-1.7
|272,797
|-45.8
|505,244
|-34.7
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|42,661
|+13.4
|200,908
|-2.1
|299,629
|-5.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|590
|-79.9
|3,605
|-78.4
|10,803
|-58.4
|Total
|43,251
|+6.7
|204,513
|-7.9
|310,432
|-9.6
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|126,063
|+3.6
|470,779
|-33.1
|798,218
|-26.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|590
|-84.1
|6,531
|-70.2
|17,458
|-48.3
|Total
|126,653
|+1.0
|477,310
|-34.2
|815,676
|-27.0
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). Non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles are included.
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
(1) September 2020
Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2020 decreased 1.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
MAZDA3: 13,377 units (down 14.5%)
CX-3: 8,270 units (up 31.8%)
(2) April through September 2020
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 45.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
MAZDA3: 37,129 units (down 61.3%)
CX-3: 24,999 units (down 53.1%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) September 2020
Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2020 increased 6.7% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.
CX-30: 12,779 units (up 21559.3%)
CX-4: 6,501 units (up 361.4%)
(2) April through September 2020
Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 7.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
CX-30: 50,845 units (up 86078.0%)
CX-4: 29,441 units (up 42.1%)
|Breakdown
|Sep 2020
|Apr – Sep 2020
|Jan – Sep 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger
Vehicles
|18,848
|-25.6
|65,672
|-24.7
|123,000
|-15.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,692
|-30.7
|8,097
|-27.3
|14,302
|-17.1
|Registration Total
|16,436
|-30.7
|58,095
|-26.9
|110,125
|-17.1
|Micro-mini Total
|4,104
|+1.4
|15,674
|-17.1
|27,177
|-9.9
|Total
|20,540
|-26.1
|73,769
|-25.0
|137,302
|-15.8
(1) September 2020
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2020 decreased 26.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (down 0.7 points).[Domestic sales of key models in September 2020] MAZDA2: 3,354 units (down 40.7% year on year)
CX-30: 2,905 units (up 32.0%)
CX-5: 2,605 units (down 22.5%)
(2) April through September 2020
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 25.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 0.2 points), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2020] MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 12,154 units (down 34.6% year on year)
CX-30: 10,117 units (up 1513.6%)
CX-5: 8,537 units (down 40.9%)
|Breakdown
|Sep 2020
|Apr – Sep 2020
|Jan – Sep 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|66,624
|+6.3
|217,175
|-48.7
|391,865
|-38.7
|North America
|30,771
|+89.9
|107,464
|-29.1
|179,081
|-21.7
|Europe
|16,097
|-32.6
|51,801
|-62.2
|87,541
|-57.2
|Oceania
|8,070
|+38.4
|29,090
|-15.0
|46,627
|-7.1
|Others
|11,686
|-30.2
|28,820
|-71.3
|78,616
|-49.5
|Total
|66,624
|+6.3
|217,175
|-48.7
|391,865
|-38.7
(1) September 2020
Mazda’s export volume in September 2020 increased 6.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.
MAZDA3: 10,208 units (up 13.8%)
CX-3: 5,800 units (up 11.7%)
(2) April through September 2020
Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 48.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
MAZDA3: 29,143 units (down 61.5%)
CX-3: 19,337 units (down 61.5%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Sep 2020
|Apr – Sep 2020
|Jan – Sep 2020
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|20,540
|-26.1
|73,769
|-25.0
|137,302
|-15.8
|U.S.A
|24,237
|+28.7
|135,610
|-1.3
|203,280
|-2.3
|China
|20,922
|+1.5
|116,978
|+7.0
|153,329
|-5.2
|Europe
|22,475
|-25.2
|81,936
|-39.9
|126,812
|-39.5
|Others
|35,387
|-12.7
|170,070
|-31.8
|270,748
|-28.7
|Overseas Sales
|103,021
|-6.4
|504,594
|-20.2
|754,169
|-21.4
|Total
|123,561
|-10.3
|578,363
|-20.8
|891,471
|-20.6
(1) September 2020
Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2020 decreased 10.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 23,699 units (down 27.7%)
CX-30: 18,768 units (up 475.9%)
(2) April through September 2020
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 20.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 114,393 units (down 31.1%)
CX-30: 83,017 units (up 2144.9%)
