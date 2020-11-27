Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2020 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown October 2020 Jan – Oct 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 85,095 +3.7 583,684 -31.2 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 6,655 -21.9 Total 85,095 +2.8 590,339 -31.1 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 41,948 +13.8 341,577 -3.6 Commercial Vehicles 645 -74.0 11,448 -59.7 Total 42,593 +8.3 353,025 -7.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 127,043 +6.8 925,261 -23.1 Commercial Vehicles 645 -79.6 18,103 -51.0 Total 127,688 +4.5 943,364 -23.9

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). Non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2020 increased 2.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Overseas Production

[Domestic production of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 40,806 units (up 26.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 14,768 units (up 14.5%)CX-3: 8,094 units (up 81.0%)

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2020 increased 8.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown October 2020 Jan – Oct 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,543 +15.7 135,547 -13.5 Commercial Vehicles 1,391 -3.5 15,693 -16.1 Registration Total 10,786 +6.3 120,914 -15.5 Micro-mini Total 3,148 +47.3 30,326 -6.1 Total 13,934 +13.5 151,240 -13.8

[Overseas production of key models in October 2020] CX-30: 13,912 units (up 646.0% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,134 units (down 36.3%)MAZDA2: 8,057 units (up 30.6%)

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2020 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.5 points).

III. Exports

Breakdown October 2020 Jan – Oct 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 78,143 +7.0 470,008 -34.0 North America 35,391 +42.8 214,472 -15.4 Europe 18,450 -19.7 105,991 -53.4 Oceania 9,792 +102.8 56,419 +2.5 Others 14,510 -29.1 93,126 -47.1 Total 78,143 +7.0 470,008 -34.0

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2020] MAZDA2: 2,159 units (down 5.7% year on year)CX-5: 1,831 units (up 62.5%)CX-30: 1,808 units (down 28.2%)

Mazda’s export volume in October 2020 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.

Breakdown October 2020 Jan – Oct 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 13,934 +13.5 151,240 -13.8 U.S.A 22,736 +16.5 226,016 -0.7 China 19,681 -1.0 173,010 -4.7 Europe 16,851 -32.0 143,664 -38.7 Others 38,195 -0.4 308,939 -26.1 Overseas Sales 97,463 -4.9 851,629 -19.8 Total 111,397 -3.0 1,002,869 -18.9

[Exports of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 38,255 units (up 35.5 % year on year)MAZDA3: 13,215 units (up 19.2%)CX-3: 7,821 units (up 76.8%)

Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2020 decreased 3.0% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 32,520 units (up 1.6% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 22,150 units (down 17.3%)CX-30: 17,262 units (up 188.1%)

SOURCE: Mazda