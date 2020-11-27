Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2020 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2020 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|October 2020
|Jan – Oct 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|85,095
|+3.7
|583,684
|-31.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|6,655
|-21.9
|Total
|85,095
|+2.8
|590,339
|-31.1
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|41,948
|+13.8
|341,577
|-3.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|645
|-74.0
|11,448
|-59.7
|Total
|42,593
|+8.3
|353,025
|-7.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|127,043
|+6.8
|925,261
|-23.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|645
|-79.6
|18,103
|-51.0
|Total
|127,688
|+4.5
|943,364
|-23.9
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). Non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles are included.
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2020 increased 2.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 40,806 units (up 26.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 14,768 units (up 14.5%)
CX-3: 8,094 units (up 81.0%)
- Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2020 increased 8.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in October 2020] CX-30: 13,912 units (up 646.0% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,134 units (down 36.3%)
MAZDA2: 8,057 units (up 30.6%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|October 2020
|Jan – Oct 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,543
|+15.7
|135,547
|-13.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,391
|-3.5
|15,693
|-16.1
|Registration Total
|10,786
|+6.3
|120,914
|-15.5
|Micro-mini Total
|3,148
|+47.3
|30,326
|-6.1
|Total
|13,934
|+13.5
|151,240
|-13.8
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2020 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.5 points).
CX-5: 1,831 units (up 62.5%)
CX-30: 1,808 units (down 28.2%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|October 2020
|Jan – Oct 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|78,143
|+7.0
|470,008
|-34.0
|North America
|35,391
|+42.8
|214,472
|-15.4
|Europe
|18,450
|-19.7
|105,991
|-53.4
|Oceania
|9,792
|+102.8
|56,419
|+2.5
|Others
|14,510
|-29.1
|93,126
|-47.1
|Total
|78,143
|+7.0
|470,008
|-34.0
Mazda’s export volume in October 2020 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.[Exports of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 38,255 units (up 35.5 % year on year)
MAZDA3: 13,215 units (up 19.2%)
CX-3: 7,821 units (up 76.8%)
|Breakdown
|October 2020
|Jan – Oct 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|13,934
|+13.5
|151,240
|-13.8
|U.S.A
|22,736
|+16.5
|226,016
|-0.7
|China
|19,681
|-1.0
|173,010
|-4.7
|Europe
|16,851
|-32.0
|143,664
|-38.7
|Others
|38,195
|-0.4
|308,939
|-26.1
|Overseas Sales
|97,463
|-4.9
|851,629
|-19.8
|Total
|111,397
|-3.0
|1,002,869
|-18.9
Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2020 decreased 3.0% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in October 2020] CX-5: 32,520 units (up 1.6% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 22,150 units (down 17.3%)
CX-30: 17,262 units (up 188.1%)
