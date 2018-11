Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2018 are summarized below.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2018 increased 12.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2018 decreased 7.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mazda