Mazda production and sales results for November 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownNovember 2023Jan – Nov 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles73,560+7.5772,457+14.9
Total73,560+7.5772,457+14.9
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles40,433+15.1378,871+15.2
Total40,433+15.1378,871+15.2
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles113,993+10.11,151,328+15.0
Total113,993+10.11,151,328+15.0

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in November 2023 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2023]

CX-5:35,834 units(up 10.6% year on year)
CX-30:8,574 units(up 29.1%)
MAZDA3:8,259 units(down 5.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2023 increased 15.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2023]

CX-30:12,762 units(up 42.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:9,675 units(up 25.9%)
CX-50:7,643 units(up 93.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownNovember 2023Jan – Nov 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles12,314+13.6156,042+12.4
Commercial Vehicles909-10.511,155+8.0
Registration Total10,538+16.7133,766+10.1
Micro-mini Total2,685-5.233,431+21.3
Total13,223+11.5167,197+12.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2023 increased 11.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (unchanged year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.2% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2023]

CX-5:2,008 units(up 32.1% year on year)
CX-8:1,614 units(up 415.7%)
MAZDA2:1,483 units(down 11.1%)

III. Exports

BreakdownNovember 2023Jan – Nov 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles62,063+9.2649,283+18.1
North America26,343+41.7262,623+16.8
Europe17,637+4.9172,816+43.8
Oceania4,843-22.662,799-4.7
Others13,240-12.8151,045+8.6
Total62,063+9.2649,283+18.1

Mazda’s export volume in November 2023 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in November 2023]

CX-5:31,764 units(up 19.4% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,558 units(down 4.9%)
CX-90:6,275 units

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownNovember 2023Jan – Nov 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales13,223+11.5167,197+12.1
U.S.A27,715+3.0323,836+21.0
China8,553+43.575,422-23.2
Europe15,064+18.9171,629+25.8
Others39,152+24.4397,170+8.0
Overseas Sales90,484+17.5968,057+11.3
Total103,707+16.71,135,254+11.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2023 increased 16.7% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in November 2023]

CX-5:27,885 units(down 5.8% year on year)
MAZDA3:17,175 units(up 41.3%)
CX-30:16,367 units(up 39.2%)
  • * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
  • * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
  • * All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here