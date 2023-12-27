Mazda production and sales results for November 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|November 2023
|Jan – Nov 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|73,560
|+7.5
|772,457
|+14.9
|Total
|73,560
|+7.5
|772,457
|+14.9
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|40,433
|+15.1
|378,871
|+15.2
|Total
|40,433
|+15.1
|378,871
|+15.2
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|113,993
|+10.1
|1,151,328
|+15.0
|Total
|113,993
|+10.1
|1,151,328
|+15.0
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in November 2023 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in November 2023]
|CX-5:
|35,834 units
|(up 10.6% year on year)
|CX-30:
|8,574 units
|(up 29.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|8,259 units
|(down 5.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2023 increased 15.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in November 2023]
|CX-30:
|12,762 units
|(up 42.6% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|9,675 units
|(up 25.9%)
|CX-50:
|7,643 units
|(up 93.1%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|November 2023
|Jan – Nov 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,314
|+13.6
|156,042
|+12.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|909
|-10.5
|11,155
|+8.0
|Registration Total
|10,538
|+16.7
|133,766
|+10.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,685
|-5.2
|33,431
|+21.3
|Total
|13,223
|+11.5
|167,197
|+12.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2023 increased 11.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (unchanged year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.2% total market share (up 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in November 2023]
|CX-5:
|2,008 units
|(up 32.1% year on year)
|CX-8:
|1,614 units
|(up 415.7%)
|MAZDA2:
|1,483 units
|(down 11.1%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|November 2023
|Jan – Nov 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|62,063
|+9.2
|649,283
|+18.1
|North America
|26,343
|+41.7
|262,623
|+16.8
|Europe
|17,637
|+4.9
|172,816
|+43.8
|Oceania
|4,843
|-22.6
|62,799
|-4.7
|Others
|13,240
|-12.8
|151,045
|+8.6
|Total
|62,063
|+9.2
|649,283
|+18.1
Mazda’s export volume in November 2023 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in November 2023]
|CX-5:
|31,764 units
|(up 19.4% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|6,558 units
|(down 4.9%)
|CX-90:
|6,275 units
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|November 2023
|Jan – Nov 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|13,223
|+11.5
|167,197
|+12.1
|U.S.A
|27,715
|+3.0
|323,836
|+21.0
|China
|8,553
|+43.5
|75,422
|-23.2
|Europe
|15,064
|+18.9
|171,629
|+25.8
|Others
|39,152
|+24.4
|397,170
|+8.0
|Overseas Sales
|90,484
|+17.5
|968,057
|+11.3
|Total
|103,707
|+16.7
|1,135,254
|+11.4
Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2023 increased 16.7% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.
[Global sales of key models in November 2023]
|CX-5:
|27,885 units
|(down 5.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|17,175 units
|(up 41.3%)
|CX-30:
|16,367 units
|(up 39.2%)
