Mazda production and sales results for November 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown November 2023 Jan – Nov 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 73,560 +7.5 772,457 +14.9 Total 73,560 +7.5 772,457 +14.9 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 40,433 +15.1 378,871 +15.2 Total 40,433 +15.1 378,871 +15.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 113,993 +10.1 1,151,328 +15.0 Total 113,993 +10.1 1,151,328 +15.0

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in November 2023 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2023]

CX-5: 35,834 units (up 10.6% year on year) CX-30: 8,574 units (up 29.1%) MAZDA3: 8,259 units (down 5.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2023 increased 15.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2023]

CX-30: 12,762 units (up 42.6% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,675 units (up 25.9%) CX-50: 7,643 units (up 93.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown November 2023 Jan – Nov 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,314 +13.6 156,042 +12.4 Commercial Vehicles 909 -10.5 11,155 +8.0 Registration Total 10,538 +16.7 133,766 +10.1 Micro-mini Total 2,685 -5.2 33,431 +21.3 Total 13,223 +11.5 167,197 +12.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2023 increased 11.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (unchanged year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.2% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2023]

CX-5: 2,008 units (up 32.1% year on year) CX-8: 1,614 units (up 415.7%) MAZDA2: 1,483 units (down 11.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown November 2023 Jan – Nov 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 62,063 +9.2 649,283 +18.1 North America 26,343 +41.7 262,623 +16.8 Europe 17,637 +4.9 172,816 +43.8 Oceania 4,843 -22.6 62,799 -4.7 Others 13,240 -12.8 151,045 +8.6 Total 62,063 +9.2 649,283 +18.1

Mazda’s export volume in November 2023 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in November 2023]

CX-5: 31,764 units (up 19.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,558 units (down 4.9%) CX-90: 6,275 units

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown November 2023 Jan – Nov 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 13,223 +11.5 167,197 +12.1 U.S.A 27,715 +3.0 323,836 +21.0 China 8,553 +43.5 75,422 -23.2 Europe 15,064 +18.9 171,629 +25.8 Others 39,152 +24.4 397,170 +8.0 Overseas Sales 90,484 +17.5 968,057 +11.3 Total 103,707 +16.7 1,135,254 +11.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2023 increased 16.7% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in November 2023]

CX-5: 27,885 units (down 5.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 17,175 units (up 41.3%) CX-30: 16,367 units (up 39.2%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes. * All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda