Mazda production and sales results for May 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Domestic Production Passenger Vehicles 50,620 -8.8 288,224 -4.6 Total 50,620 -8.8 288,224 -4.6 Overseas Production Passenger Vehicles 34,976 -11.7 189,794 +1.4 Total 34,976 -11.7 189,794 +1.4 Global Production Passenger Vehicles 85,596 -10.0 478,018 -2.3 Total 85,596 -10.0 478,018 -2.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 23,855 units (down 3.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,053 units (up 15.2%) CX-90: 5,908 units (down 39.5%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2025]

CX-50: 10,787 units (up 5.9% year on year) CX-30: 8,016 units (down 30.2%) CX-3: 4,738 units (up 25.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Domestic Sales Passenger Vehicles 9,239 +5.2 65,656 +19.7 Commercial Vehicles 662 -12.9 4,183 -1.1 Registration Total 7,415 +5.0 54,323 +27.7 Micro-mini Total 2,486 +0.2 15,516 -6.2 Total 9,901 +3.7 69,839 +18.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2025 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s market share was 3.6% (up 0.1 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.1 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (remained flat year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2025]

MAZDA2: 1,692 units (down 36.2% year on year) CX-5: 1,083 units (down 0.1%) MAZDA3: 926 units (up 11.8%)

III. Exports

Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Exports Passenger Vehicles 43,253 -4.9 235,728 -9.7 North America 24,260 +0.4 123,117 +11.3 Europe 6,388 +41.3 43,161 -37.9 Oceania 5,320 -23.2 22,732 -9.1 Others 7,285 -26.1 46,718 -16.3 Total 43,253 -4.9 235,728 -9.7

Mazda’s export volume in May 2025 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Oceania and others.

[Exports of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 23,003 units (up 14.8% year on year) CX-90: 6,071 units (down 31.1%) MAZDA3: 5,880 units (up 8.5%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Global sales Domestic Sales 9,901 +3.7 69,839 +18.2 U.S.A 28,937 -18.6 176,912 +6.1 China 5,704 -8.4 27,353 -22.9 Europe 12,266 -21.7 67,386 -11.1 Others 38,788 +1.6 191,912 +10.2 Overseas Sales 85,695 -10.4 463,563 +2.5 Total 95,596 -9.1 533,402 +4.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2025 decreased 9.1% year on year due to decreased sales in regions such as the USA and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 25,420 units (down 14.5% year on year) CX-30: 16,549 units (down 12.2%) MAZDA3: 12,693 units (down 8.2%)

*1 Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)

*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

