Mazda production and sales results for May 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|May 2025
|Jan – May 2025
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Domestic Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|50,620
|-8.8
|288,224
|-4.6
|Total
|50,620
|-8.8
|288,224
|-4.6
|Overseas Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|34,976
|-11.7
|189,794
|+1.4
|Total
|34,976
|-11.7
|189,794
|+1.4
|Global Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|85,596
|-10.0
|478,018
|-2.3
|Total
|85,596
|-10.0
|478,018
|-2.3
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in May 2025]
|CX-5:
|23,855 units
|(down 3.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|7,053 units
|(up 15.2%)
|CX-90:
|5,908 units
|(down 39.5%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in May 2025]
|CX-50:
|10,787 units
|(up 5.9% year on year)
|CX-30:
|8,016 units
|(down 30.2%)
|CX-3:
|4,738 units
|(up 25.1%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2025
|Jan – May 2025
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Domestic Sales
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,239
|+5.2
|65,656
|+19.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|662
|-12.9
|4,183
|-1.1
|Registration Total
|7,415
|+5.0
|54,323
|+27.7
|Micro-mini Total
|2,486
|+0.2
|15,516
|-6.2
|Total
|9,901
|+3.7
|69,839
|+18.2
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2025 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.6% (up 0.1 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.1 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (remained flat year on year).
[Domestic sales of key models in May 2025]
|MAZDA2:
|1,692 units
|(down 36.2% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,083 units
|(down 0.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|926 units
|(up 11.8%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|May 2025
|Jan – May 2025
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Exports
|Passenger Vehicles
|43,253
|-4.9
|235,728
|-9.7
|North America
|24,260
|+0.4
|123,117
|+11.3
|Europe
|6,388
|+41.3
|43,161
|-37.9
|Oceania
|5,320
|-23.2
|22,732
|-9.1
|Others
|7,285
|-26.1
|46,718
|-16.3
|Total
|43,253
|-4.9
|235,728
|-9.7
Mazda’s export volume in May 2025 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Oceania and others.
[Exports of key models in May 2025]
|CX-5:
|23,003 units
|(up 14.8% year on year)
|CX-90:
|6,071 units
|(down 31.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|5,880 units
|(up 8.5%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2025
|Jan – May 2025
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Global sales
|Domestic Sales
|9,901
|+3.7
|69,839
|+18.2
|U.S.A
|28,937
|-18.6
|176,912
|+6.1
|China
|5,704
|-8.4
|27,353
|-22.9
|Europe
|12,266
|-21.7
|67,386
|-11.1
|Others
|38,788
|+1.6
|191,912
|+10.2
|Overseas Sales
|85,695
|-10.4
|463,563
|+2.5
|Total
|95,596
|-9.1
|533,402
|+4.3
Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2025 decreased 9.1% year on year due to decreased sales in regions such as the USA and Europe.
[Global sales of key models in May 2025]
|CX-5:
|25,420 units
|(down 14.5% year on year)
|CX-30:
|16,549 units
|(down 12.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,693 units
|(down 8.2%)
*1 Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)
*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda