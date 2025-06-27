Mazda production and sales results for May 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

  Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025
Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%)
Domestic Production Passenger Vehicles 50,620 -8.8 288,224 -4.6
Total 50,620 -8.8 288,224 -4.6
Overseas Production Passenger Vehicles 34,976 -11.7 189,794 +1.4
Total 34,976 -11.7 189,794 +1.4
Global Production Passenger Vehicles 85,596 -10.0 478,018 -2.3
Total 85,596 -10.0 478,018 -2.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 23,855 units (down 3.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,053 units (up 15.2%)
CX-90: 5,908 units (down 39.5%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2025]

CX-50: 10,787 units (up 5.9% year on year)
CX-30: 8,016 units (down 30.2%)
CX-3: 4,738 units (up 25.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

  Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025
Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%)
Domestic Sales Passenger Vehicles 9,239 +5.2 65,656 +19.7
Commercial Vehicles 662 -12.9 4,183 -1.1
Registration Total 7,415 +5.0 54,323 +27.7
Micro-mini Total 2,486 +0.2 15,516 -6.2
Total 9,901 +3.7 69,839 +18.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2025 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.6% (up 0.1 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.1 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (remained flat year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2025]

MAZDA2: 1,692 units (down 36.2% year on year)
CX-5: 1,083 units (down 0.1%)
MAZDA3: 926 units (up 11.8%)

III. Exports

  Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025
Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%)
Exports Passenger Vehicles 43,253 -4.9 235,728 -9.7
North America 24,260 +0.4 123,117 +11.3
Europe 6,388 +41.3 43,161 -37.9
Oceania 5,320 -23.2 22,732 -9.1
Others 7,285 -26.1 46,718 -16.3
Total 43,253 -4.9 235,728 -9.7

Mazda’s export volume in May 2025 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Oceania and others.

[Exports of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 23,003 units (up 14.8% year on year)
CX-90: 6,071 units (down 31.1%)
MAZDA3: 5,880 units (up 8.5%)

IV. Global Sales

  Breakdown May 2025 Jan – May 2025
Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%)
Global sales Domestic Sales 9,901 +3.7 69,839 +18.2
  U.S.A 28,937 -18.6 176,912 +6.1
  China 5,704 -8.4 27,353 -22.9
  Europe 12,266 -21.7 67,386 -11.1
  Others 38,788 +1.6 191,912 +10.2
Overseas Sales 85,695 -10.4 463,563 +2.5
Total 95,596 -9.1 533,402 +4.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2025 decreased 9.1% year on year due to decreased sales in regions such as the USA and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in May 2025]

CX-5: 25,420 units (down 14.5% year on year)
CX-30: 16,549 units (down 12.2%)
MAZDA3: 12,693 units (down 8.2%)

*1 Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)
*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mazda-production-and-sales-results-for-may-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here