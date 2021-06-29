Mazda production and sales results for May 2021 (flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown May 2021 Jan – May 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 49,660 +280.4 346,254 +37.0 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 0 -100.0 Total 49,660 +262.6 346,254 +34.3 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 26,495 -2.7 152,484 +1.6 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -41.0 Total 26,495 -7.8 157,617 -0.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 76,155 +89.0 498,738 +23.8 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -63.0 Total 76,155 +79.5 503,871 +20.9

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2021 increased 262.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2021]

CX-5: 20,075 units (up 808.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,656 units (up 508.2%)

CX-9: 4,186 units (up 1328.7%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2021 decreased 7.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2021]

CX-30: 8,258 units (up 79.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,130 units (up 5.1%)

MAZDA2: 5,177 units (up 156.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown May 2021 Jan – May 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 7,919 +31.1 74,820 +6.2 Commercial Vehicles 981 -2.7 6,066 -28.3 Registration Total 6,568 +10.6 65,637 +2.1 Micro-mini Total 2,332 +109.9 15,249 +4.6 Total 8,900 +26.3 80,886 +2.5

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2021 increased 26.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.4% (down 0.6 points), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2021]

MAZDA2: 1,344 units (down 10.9% year on year)

CX-8: 1,054 units (up 101.5%)

MAZDA3: 964 units (up 13.7%)

III. Exports

Breakdown May 2021 Jan – May 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 46,021 +421.2 289,431 +50.7 North America 20,677 +952.8 114,819 +56.0 Europe 9,006 +62.7 57,359 +19.6 Oceania 9,679 +2193.6 45,396 +152.6 Others 6,659 +633.4 71,857 +36.8 Total 46,021 +421.2 289,431 +50.7

Mazda’s export volume in May 2021 increased 421.2% year on year due to increased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2021]

CX-5: 20,962 units (up 409.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,267 units (up 892.2%)

CX-9: 4,316 units (up 738.1%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown May 2021 Jan – May 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 8,900 +26.3 80,886 +2.5 U.S.A 42,187 +69.2 156,562 +51.2 China 14,745 -35.6 79,888 +4.7 Europe 17,924 +100.1 77,931 +34.5 Others 37,599 +73.6 197,861 +49.6 Overseas Sales 112,455 +43.4 512,242 +38.4 Total 121,355 +42.0 593,128 +32.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2021 increased 42.0% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2021]

CX-5: 39,139 units (up 58.9% year on year)

CX-30: 21,178 units (up 102.4%)

MAZDA3: 20,013 units (up 9.7%)

