Mazda production and sales results for May 2021 (flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2021 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|May 2021
|Jan – May 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|49,660
|+280.4
|346,254
|+37.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|0
|-100.0
|Total
|49,660
|+262.6
|346,254
|+34.3
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|26,495
|-2.7
|152,484
|+1.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|5,133
|-41.0
|Total
|26,495
|-7.8
|157,617
|-0.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|76,155
|+89.0
|498,738
|+23.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|5,133
|-63.0
|Total
|76,155
|+79.5
|503,871
|+20.9
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2021 increased 262.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in May 2021]
CX-5: 20,075 units (up 808.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 10,656 units (up 508.2%)
CX-9: 4,186 units (up 1328.7%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2021 decreased 7.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in May 2021]
CX-30: 8,258 units (up 79.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,130 units (up 5.1%)
MAZDA2: 5,177 units (up 156.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2021
|Jan – May 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|7,919
|+31.1
|74,820
|+6.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|981
|-2.7
|6,066
|-28.3
|Registration Total
|6,568
|+10.6
|65,637
|+2.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,332
|+109.9
|15,249
|+4.6
|Total
|8,900
|+26.3
|80,886
|+2.5
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2021 increased 26.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.4% (down 0.6 points), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in May 2021]
MAZDA2: 1,344 units (down 10.9% year on year)
CX-8: 1,054 units (up 101.5%)
MAZDA3: 964 units (up 13.7%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|May 2021
|Jan – May 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|46,021
|+421.2
|289,431
|+50.7
|North America
|20,677
|+952.8
|114,819
|+56.0
|Europe
|9,006
|+62.7
|57,359
|+19.6
|Oceania
|9,679
|+2193.6
|45,396
|+152.6
|Others
|6,659
|+633.4
|71,857
|+36.8
|Total
|46,021
|+421.2
|289,431
|+50.7
Mazda’s export volume in May 2021 increased 421.2% year on year due to increased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in May 2021]
CX-5: 20,962 units (up 409.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,267 units (up 892.2%)
CX-9: 4,316 units (up 738.1%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2021
|Jan – May 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|8,900
|+26.3
|80,886
|+2.5
|U.S.A
|42,187
|+69.2
|156,562
|+51.2
|China
|14,745
|-35.6
|79,888
|+4.7
|Europe
|17,924
|+100.1
|77,931
|+34.5
|Others
|37,599
|+73.6
|197,861
|+49.6
|Overseas Sales
|112,455
|+43.4
|512,242
|+38.4
|Total
|121,355
|+42.0
|593,128
|+32.1
Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2021 increased 42.0% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in May 2021]
CX-5: 39,139 units (up 58.9% year on year)
CX-30: 21,178 units (up 102.4%)
MAZDA3: 20,013 units (up 9.7%)
