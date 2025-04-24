Mazda production and sales results for March 2025 and for the period from April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2025 and for the period from April 2024 through March 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|March 2025
|Apr 2024 – Mar 2025
|Jan – Mar 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|56,529
|-11.7
|748,545
|-6.3
|182,443
|-0.5
|Total
|56,529
|-11.7
|748,545
|-6.3
|182,443
|-0.5
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|40,071
|+10.1
|458,524
|+9.2
|115,228
|+6.4
|Total
|40,071
|+10.1
|458,524
|+9.2
|115,228
|+6.4
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|96,600
|-3.8
|1,207,069
|-1.0
|297,671
|+2.1
|Total
|96,600
|-3.8
|1,207,069
|-1.0
|297,671
|+2.1
1. Domestic Production
(1) March 2025
Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in March 2025]
|CX-5:
|21,619 units
|(down 28.4% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,460 units
|(up 6.0%)
|CX-60:
|5,810 units
|(up 118.7%)
(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 6.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]
|CX-5:
|283,958 units
|(down 22.0% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|107,881 units
|(up 12.6%)
|CX-90:
|86,753 units
|(up 41.1%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) March 2025
Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2025 increased 10.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in March 2025]
|CX-30:
|13,005 units
|(up 4.1% year on year)
|CX-50:
|10,958 units
|(up 22.5%)
|MAZDA3:
|4,887 units
|(down 28.9%)
(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]
|CX-30:
|140,027 units
|(down 1.0% year on year)
|CX-50:
|120,256 units
|(up 42.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|63,117 units
|(down 33.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|March 2025
|Apr 2024 – Mar 2025
|Jan – Mar 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|18,612
|+24.3
|141,595
|-4.7
|46,400
|+26.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,194
|+4.4
|10,131
|-11.7
|2,845
|+0.7
|Registration Total
|15,897
|+38.0
|114,394
|-6.9
|38,564
|+37.2
|Micro-mini Total
|3,909
|-15.1
|37,332
|+0.5
|10,681
|-6.0
|Total
|19,806
|+22.9
|151,726
|-5.2
|49,245
|+24.8
(1) March 2025
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2025 increased 22.9% year on year due to sales increase of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (up 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.8 points), to a 4.0% market share in total (up 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in March 2025]
|CX-5:
|3,490 units
|(up 52.0% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|2,950 units
|(up 135.4%)
|CX-30:
|1,812 units
|(up 5.7%)
(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (remained flat year on year), to a 3.3% market share in total (down 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]
|MAZDA2:
|24,895 units
|(up 35.6% year on year)
|CX-5:
|23,032 units
|(down 2.4%)
|CX-30:
|14,355 units
|(down 8.2%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|March 2025
|Apr 2024 – Mar 2025
|Jan – Mar 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|46,528
|-12.6
|651,959
|-5.4
|148,378
|-3.3
|North America
|21,205
|+1.4
|295,417
|+6.2
|74,369
|+25.5
|Europe
|13,032
|-29.8
|125,289
|-37.2
|30,046
|-38.1
|Oceania
|3,687
|+27.6
|63,898
|-2.3
|13,065
|+0.8
|Others
|8,604
|-20.9
|167,355
|+14.3
|30,898
|-5.5
|Total
|46,528
|-12.6
|651,959
|-5.4
|148,378
|-3.3
(1) March 2025
Mazda’s export volume in March 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in March 2025]
|CX-5:
|18,703 units
|(down 26.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,251 units
|(up 25.5%)
|CX-30:
|5,924 units
|(up 21.8%)
(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s export volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]
|CX-5:
|267,862 units
|(down 20.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|97,139 units
|(up 17.0%)
|CX-90:
|86,816 units
|(up 41.2%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|March 2025
|Apr 2024 – Mar 2025
|Jan – Mar 2025
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|19,806
|+22.9
|151,726
|-5.2
|49,245
|+24.8
|U.S.A
|43,096
|+16.1
|434,590
|+15.9
|110,315
|+10.2
|China
|7,073
|+12.1
|74,337
|-23.1
|16,309
|-31.2
|Europe
|21,533
|+4.9
|174,315
|-3.4
|44,595
|-2.9
|Others
|40,851
|+13.3
|467,576
|+9.1
|115,561
|+13.5
|Overseas Sales
|112,553
|+12.5
|1,150,818
|+6.5
|286,780
|+5.6
|Total
|132,359
|+14.0
|1,302,544
|+5.0
|336,025
|+8.0
(1) March 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume in March 2025 increased 14.0% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in March 2025]
|CX-5:
|32,061 units
|(down 1.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|23,992 units
|(down 0.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|15,645 units
|(down 6.1%)
(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume for April 2024 through March 2025 increased 5.0% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]
|CX-5:
|346,050 units
|(down 1.2% year on year)
|CX-30:
|230,434 units
|(up 8.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|166,647 units
|(down 11.3%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand vehicles that came off production lines (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum of the total domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the date when it was issued. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda