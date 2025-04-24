Mazda production and sales results for March 2025 and for the period from April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2025 and for the period from April 2024 through March 2025 are summarized below.

(1) March 2025

Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 21,619 units (down 28.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,460 units (up 6.0%) CX-60: 5,810 units (up 118.7%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 6.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-5: 283,958 units (down 22.0% year on year) MAZDA3: 107,881 units (up 12.6%) CX-90: 86,753 units (up 41.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) March 2025

Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2025 increased 10.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in March 2025]

CX-30: 13,005 units (up 4.1% year on year) CX-50: 10,958 units (up 22.5%) MAZDA3: 4,887 units (down 28.9%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-30: 140,027 units (down 1.0% year on year) CX-50: 120,256 units (up 42.3%) MAZDA3: 63,117 units (down 33.5%) II. Domestic Sales Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 18,612 +24.3 141,595 -4.7 46,400 +26.6 Commercial Vehicles 1,194 +4.4 10,131 -11.7 2,845 +0.7 Registration Total 15,897 +38.0 114,394 -6.9 38,564 +37.2 Micro-mini Total 3,909 -15.1 37,332 +0.5 10,681 -6.0 Total 19,806 +22.9 151,726 -5.2 49,245 +24.8 (1) March 2025

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2025 increased 22.9% year on year due to sales increase of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (up 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.8 points), to a 4.0% market share in total (up 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in March 2025] CX-5: 3,490 units (up 52.0% year on year) MAZDA2: 2,950 units (up 135.4%) CX-30: 1,812 units (up 5.7%) (2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (remained flat year on year), to a 3.3% market share in total (down 0.2 points). [Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025] MAZDA2: 24,895 units (up 35.6% year on year) CX-5: 23,032 units (down 2.4%) CX-30: 14,355 units (down 8.2%) III. Exports Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 46,528 -12.6 651,959 -5.4 148,378 -3.3 North America 21,205 +1.4 295,417 +6.2 74,369 +25.5 Europe 13,032 -29.8 125,289 -37.2 30,046 -38.1 Oceania 3,687 +27.6 63,898 -2.3 13,065 +0.8 Others 8,604 -20.9 167,355 +14.3 30,898 -5.5 Total 46,528 -12.6 651,959 -5.4 148,378 -3.3

(1) March 2025

Mazda’s export volume in March 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 18,703 units (down 26.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,251 units (up 25.5%) CX-30: 5,924 units (up 21.8%) (2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions. [Exports of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025] CX-5: 267,862 units (down 20.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 97,139 units (up 17.0%) CX-90: 86,816 units (up 41.2%)

IV. Global Sales