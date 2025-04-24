Mazda production and sales results for March 2025 and for the period from April 2024 through March 2025

I. Production

Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 56,529 -11.7 748,545 -6.3 182,443 -0.5
Total 56,529 -11.7 748,545 -6.3 182,443 -0.5
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 40,071 +10.1 458,524 +9.2 115,228 +6.4
Total 40,071 +10.1 458,524 +9.2 115,228 +6.4
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 96,600 -3.8 1,207,069 -1.0 297,671 +2.1
Total 96,600 -3.8 1,207,069 -1.0 297,671 +2.1
1. Domestic Production

(1) March 2025
Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2025 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 21,619 units (down 28.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,460 units (up 6.0%)
CX-60: 5,810 units (up 118.7%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 6.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-5: 283,958 units (down 22.0% year on year)
MAZDA3: 107,881 units (up 12.6%)
CX-90: 86,753 units (up 41.1%)
2. Overseas Production

(1) March 2025

Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2025 increased 10.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in March 2025]

CX-30: 13,005 units (up 4.1% year on year)
CX-50: 10,958 units (up 22.5%)
MAZDA3: 4,887 units (down 28.9%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 increased 9.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-30: 140,027 units (down 1.0% year on year)
CX-50: 120,256 units (up 42.3%)
MAZDA3: 63,117 units (down 33.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 18,612 +24.3 141,595 -4.7 46,400 +26.6
Commercial Vehicles 1,194 +4.4 10,131 -11.7 2,845 +0.7
Registration Total 15,897 +38.0 114,394 -6.9 38,564 +37.2
Micro-mini Total 3,909 -15.1 37,332 +0.5 10,681 -6.0
Total 19,806 +22.9 151,726 -5.2 49,245 +24.8

(1) March 2025
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2025 increased 22.9% year on year due to sales increase of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (up 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.8 points), to a 4.0% market share in total (up 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 3,490 units (up 52.0% year on year)
MAZDA2: 2,950 units (up 135.4%)
CX-30: 1,812 units (up 5.7%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (remained flat year on year), to a 3.3% market share in total (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

MAZDA2: 24,895 units (up 35.6% year on year)
CX-5: 23,032 units (down 2.4%)
CX-30: 14,355 units (down 8.2%)
III. Exports
Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 46,528 -12.6 651,959 -5.4 148,378 -3.3
North America 21,205 +1.4 295,417 +6.2 74,369 +25.5
Europe 13,032 -29.8 125,289 -37.2 30,046 -38.1
Oceania 3,687 +27.6 63,898 -2.3 13,065 +0.8
Others 8,604 -20.9 167,355 +14.3 30,898 -5.5
Total 46,528 -12.6 651,959 -5.4 148,378 -3.3

(1) March 2025
Mazda’s export volume in March 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 18,703 units (down 26.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,251 units (up 25.5%)
CX-30: 5,924 units (up 21.8%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s export volume in the period from April 2024 through March 2025 decreased 5.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-5: 267,862 units (down 20.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 97,139 units (up 17.0%)
CX-90: 86,816 units (up 41.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown March 2025 Apr 2024 – Mar 2025 Jan – Mar 2025
Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 19,806 +22.9 151,726 -5.2 49,245 +24.8
U.S.A 43,096 +16.1 434,590 +15.9 110,315 +10.2
China 7,073 +12.1 74,337 -23.1 16,309 -31.2
Europe 21,533 +4.9 174,315 -3.4 44,595 -2.9
Others 40,851 +13.3 467,576 +9.1 115,561 +13.5
Overseas Sales 112,553 +12.5 1,150,818 +6.5 286,780 +5.6
Total 132,359 +14.0 1,302,544 +5.0 336,025 +8.0

(1) March 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume in March 2025 increased 14.0% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in March 2025]

CX-5: 32,061 units (down 1.0% year on year)
CX-30: 23,992 units (down 0.9%)
MAZDA3: 15,645 units (down 6.1%)

(2) April 2024 through March 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume for April 2024 through March 2025 increased 5.0% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2024 through March 2025]

CX-5: 346,050 units (down 1.2% year on year)
CX-30: 230,434 units (up 8.1%)
MAZDA3: 166,647 units (down 11.3%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand vehicles that came off production lines (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum of the total domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the date when it was issued. No updates after that date are reflected.

