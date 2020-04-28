Mazda production and sales results for March 2020 and for April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2020 and for April 2019 through March 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown Mar 2020 Apr 2019 – Mar 2020 Jan – Mar 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 72,806 -18.3 960,707 -3.8 228,718 -14.7 Commercial Vehicles 1,423 +44.9 11,267 -4.9 3,729 +40.6 Total 74,229 -17.6 971,974 -3.8 232,447 -14.1 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 35,993 -25.2 431,773 -16.9 98,721 -11.9 Commercial Vehicles 2,166 -18.8 30,457 -23.3 7,198 -21.9 Total 38,159 -24.8 462,230 -17.4 105,919 -12.7 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 108,799 -20.7 1,392,480 -8.3 327,439 -13.9 Commercial Vehicles 3,589 -1.7 41,724 -19.1 10,927 -7.9 Total 112,388 -20.2 1,434,204 -8.6 338,366 -13.7

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) March 2020

Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2020 decreased 17.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in March 2020

CX-5: 29,796 units (down 25.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,932 units (down 10.8%)

CX-30: 9,322 units

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mazda