Mazda production and sales results for June 2025 and for January through June 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for June 2025 and for January through June 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|June 2025
|Jan – Jun 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,930
|-8.4
|349,154
|-5.3
|Total
|60,930
|-8.4
|349,154
|-5.3
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|34,922
|-3.7
|224,716
|+0.6
|Total
|34,922
|-3.7
|224,716
|+0.6
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|95,852
|-6.7
|573,870
|-3.1
|Total
|95,852
|-6.7
|573,870
|-3.1
1. Domestic Production
(1) June 2025
Mazda’s domestic production volume in June 2025 decreased 8.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in June 2025]
|CX-5:
|26,702 units
|(down 8.2% year on year)
|CX-30:
|11,626 units
|(up 72.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|6,968 units
|(down 37.5%)
(2) January through June 2025
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2025 decreased 5.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2025]
|CX-5:
|148,046 units
|(down 8.1% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|46,122 units
|(down 2.5%)
|CX-30:
|41,539 units
|(up 1.0%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) June 2025
Mazda’s overseas production volume in June 2025 decreased 3.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in June 2025]
|CX-50:
|11,450 units
|(up 16.7% year on year)
|CX-30:
|8,116 units
|(down 15.6%)
|EZ-6:
|3,507 units
(2) January through June 2025
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2025 increased 0.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2025]
|CX-30:
|67,395 units
|(down 6.8% year on year)
|CX-50:
|66,190 units
|(up 18.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|23,895 units
|(down 37.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|June 2025
|Jan – Jun 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,843
|+25.4
|76,507
|+20.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|834
|-9.7
|5,017
|-2.7
|Registration Total
|9,096
|+40.6
|63,427
|+29.4
|Micro-mini Total
|2,581
|-16.7
|18,097
|-7.9
|Total
|11,677
|+22.0
|81,524
|+18.7
(1) June 2025
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in June 2025 increased 22.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.7% (up 1.0 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 1.8% in the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points), and the total market share was 3.0% (up 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in June 2025]
|CX-5:
|2,047 units
|(up 29.1% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|1,748 units
|(up 7.4%)
|MAZDA3:
|1,076 units
|(up 19.8%)
(2) January through June 2025
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2025 increased 18.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 4.2% (up 0.7 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.1% in the micro-mini segment (down 0.6 points), and the total market share was 3.5% (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2025]
|CX-5:
|12,784 units
|(up 46.1% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|12,369 units
|(up 18.7%)
|CX-30:
|7,065 units
|(up 8.6%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|June 2025
|Jan – Jun 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|51,551
|-14.3
|287,279
|-10.5
|North America
|26,433
|-13.2
|149,550
|+6.0
|Europe
|6,611
|+58.0
|49,772
|-32.5
|Oceania
|5,268
|-37.7
|28,000
|-16.3
|Others
|13,239
|-22.5
|59,957
|-17.8
|Total
|51,551
|-14.3
|287,279
|-10.5
(1) June 2025
Mazda’s export volume in June 2025 decreased 14.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in June 2025]
|CX-5:
|25,990 units
|(down 4.6% year on year)
|CX-30:
|7,122 units
|(up 18.0%)
|MAZDA3:
|6,607 units
|(down 22.1%)
(2) January through June 2025
Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through June 2025 decreased 10.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2025]
|CX-5:
|136,063 units
|(down 9.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|40,201 units
|(up 0.9%)
|CX-90:
|34,932 units
|(down 5.4%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|June 2025
|Jan – Jun 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|11,677
|+22.0
|81,524
|+18.7
|U.S.A
|33,385
|-6.5
|210,297
|+3.9
|China
|6,523
|+5.1
|33,876
|-18.7
|Europe
|16,121
|-16.5
|83,518
|-12.2
|Others
|35,841
|-7.0
|227,753
|+7.1
|Overseas Sales
|91,870
|-7.9
|555,444
|+0.6
|Total
|103,547
|-5.3
|636,968
|+2.6
(1) June 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume in June 2025 decreased 5.3% year on year due to decreased sales in markets such as Europe and the USA.
[Global sales of key models in June 2025]
|CX-5:
|32,079 units
|(up 1.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|15,171 units
|(down 18.5%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,131 units
|(down 16.6%)
(2) January through June 2025
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through June 2025 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased sales in markets such as Japan and the USA.
[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2025]
|CX-5:
|168,401 units
|(down 1.9% year on year)
|CX-30:
|107,101 units
|(down 9.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|79,331 units
|(down 11.8%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
