Mazda production and sales results for June 2020 and for January through June 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for June 2020 and for January through June 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown June 2020 Jan – Jun 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 33,655 -59.6 286,343 -44.9 Commercial Vehicles 526 -43.9 5,686 +4.9 Total 34,181 -59.4 292,029 -44.4 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 36,522 +12.1 186,651 -9.3 Commercial Vehicles 812 -67.9 9,511 -43.6 Total 37,334 +6.4 196,162 -11.9 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 70,177 -39.5 472,994 -34.8 Commercial Vehicles 1,338 -61.4 15,197 -31.8 Total 71,515 -40.1 488,191 -34.7

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). Non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) June 2020

Mazda’s domestic production volume in June 2020 decreased 59.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in June 2020] CX-5: 16,804 units (down 56.3% year on year)

CX-3: 4,934 units (down 39.5%)

MAZDA3: 3,397 units (down 76.1%)

(2) January through June 2020

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 44.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2020] CX-5: 116,722 units (down 49.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 42,574 units (down 56.5%)

CX-30: 32,449 units (up 3740.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) June 2020

Mazda’s overseas production volume in June 2020 increased 6.4% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in June 2020] CX-30: 10,085 units

MAZDA3: 7,929 units (up 4.4%)

MAZDA6: 5,627 units (up 69.9%)

(2) January through June 2020

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 11.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2020] MAZDA3: 51,071 units (down 15.9% year on year)

CX-30: 49,456 units

MAZDA6: 22,702 units (up 54.9%)

II. Domestic Sales Breakdown June 2020 Jan – Jun 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,166 -23.0 79,596 -14.0 Commercial Vehicles 1,277 -29.1 9,734 -13.8 Registration Total 8,616 -21.1 72,923 -13.0 Micro-mini Total 1,827 -34.4 16,407 -18.0 Total 10,443 -23.8 89,330 -14.0

(1) June 2020

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in June 2020 decreased 23.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 1.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (unchanged).

[Domestic sales of key models in June 2020] MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,925 units (down 31.6% year on year)

CX-30: 1,389 units

MAZDA3: 1,188 units (down 34.9%)

(2) January through June 2020

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.4 points), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 4.0% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2020] CX-30: 15,929 units

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 14,916 units (down 27.3% year on year)

CX-5: 12,649 units (down 37.4%)

III. Exports Breakdown June 2020 Jan – Jun 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 33,503 -55.2 225,552 -48.2 North America 19,134 -30.3 92,715 -46.1 Europe 5,340 -77.3 53,317 -57.8 Oceania 6,715 +25.3 24,685 -23.9 Others 2,314 -87.5 54,835 -47.4 Total 33,503 -55.2 225,552 -48.2

(1) June 2020

Mazda’s export volume in June 2020 decreased 55.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in June 2020] CX-5: 17,622 units (down 52.5 % year on year)

CX-3: 5,119 units (down 39.3%)

MAZDA3: 4,120 units (down 70.7%)

(2) January through June 2020

Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 48.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2020] CX-5: 105,270 units (down 49.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 34,105 units (down 61.5%)

CX-30: 18,760 units (up 16650.0%)

IV. Global Sales Breakdown June 2020 Jan – Jun 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 10,443 -23.8 89,330 -14.0 U.S.A 25,326 +10.9 128,869 -7.0 China 21,002 +7.3 97,330 -8.5 Europe 14,991 -38.5 72,911 -48.2 Others 36,581 -11.4 168,824 -33.8 Overseas Sales 97,900 -9.4 467,934 -27.0 Total 108,343 -11.0 557,264 -25.1

(1) June 2020

Mazda’s global sales volume in June 2020 decreased 11.0% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in June 2020] CX-5: 31,916 units (down 16.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 20,873 units (down 20.2%)

CX-30: 14,862 units

(2) January through June 2020

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 25.1% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2020] CX-5: 157,789 units (down 30.3% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 109,867 units (down 31.8%)

CX-30: 75,486 units

SOURCE: Mazda