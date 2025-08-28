Mazda production and sales results for July 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|July 2025
|Jan – Jul 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|56,637
|-27.9
|405,791
|-9.2
|Total
|56,637
|-27.9
|405,791
|-9.2
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|29,914
|-10.0
|254,630
|-0.8
|Total
|29,914
|-10.0
|254,630
|-0.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|86,551
|-22.6
|660,421
|-6.2
|Total
|86,551
|-22.6
|660,421
|-6.2
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2025 decreased 27.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2025]
CX-5: 29,990 units (up 0.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,426 units (down 13.0%)
CX-30: 5,873 units (down 50.1%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2025 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2025]
CX-50: 8,963 units (up 31.1% year on year)
CX-30: 7,653 units (down 25.1%)
MAZDA2: 3,752 units (down 6.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|July 2025
|Jan – Jul 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|11,457
|+7.8
|88,003
|+18.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|839
|+3.7
|5,858
|-1.8
|Registration Total
|9,497
|+13.1
|72,950
|+27.0
|Micro-mini Total
|2,799
|-8.0
|20,911
|-7.8
|Total
|12,296
|+7.5
|93,861
|+17.2
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2025 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.8% (up 0.6 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.0% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.1% (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2025]
MAZDA2: 2,418 units (up 62.3% year on year)
CX-5: 1,843 units (up 0.9%)
MAZDA3: 1,102 units (up 17.9%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|July 2025
|Jan – Jul 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|51,236
|-18.0
|338,515
|-11.8
|North America
|23,863
|-12.1
|173,413
|+3.1
|Europe
|11,934
|-16.0
|61,706
|-29.8
|Oceania
|4,137
|-0.9
|32,137
|-14.6
|Others
|11,302
|-33.1
|71,259
|-20.7
|Total
|51,236
|-18.0
|338,515
|-11.8
Mazda’s export volume in July 2025 decreased 18.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in July 2025]
CX-5: 24,994 units (up 1.2% year on year)
CX-30: 9,159 units (down 2.4%)
MAZDA3: 6,927 units (down 26.6%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|July 2025
|Jan – Jul 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|12,296
|+7.5
|93,861
|+17.2
|U.S.A
|45,057
|+13.0
|255,354
|+5.4
|China
|4,053
|-15.8
|37,929
|-18.4
|Europe
|10,295
|-14.6
|93,836
|-12.4
|Others
|39,568
|+6.3
|267,324
|+7.0
|Overseas Sales
|98,973
|+5.3
|654,443
|+1.3
|Total
|111,269
|+5.6
|748,304
|+3.1
Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2025 increased 5.6% year on year due to increased sales in markets such as the USA and Japan.
[Global sales of key models in July 2025]
CX-5: 29,877 units (up 4.7% year on year)
CX-30: 16,937 units (down 16.6%)
CX-50: 15,232 units (up 52.5%)
*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
