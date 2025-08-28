Mazda production and sales results for July 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 56,637 -27.9 405,791 -9.2 Total 56,637 -27.9 405,791 -9.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 29,914 -10.0 254,630 -0.8 Total 29,914 -10.0 254,630 -0.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,551 -22.6 660,421 -6.2 Total 86,551 -22.6 660,421 -6.2

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2025 decreased 27.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2025]

CX-5: 29,990 units (up 0.1% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,426 units (down 13.0%)

CX-30: 5,873 units (down 50.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2025 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2025]

CX-50: 8,963 units (up 31.1% year on year)

CX-30: 7,653 units (down 25.1%)

MAZDA2: 3,752 units (down 6.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 11,457 +7.8 88,003 +18.7 Commercial Vehicles 839 +3.7 5,858 -1.8 Registration Total 9,497 +13.1 72,950 +27.0 Micro-mini Total 2,799 -8.0 20,911 -7.8 Total 12,296 +7.5 93,861 +17.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2025 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s market share was 3.8% (up 0.6 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.0% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.1% (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2025]

MAZDA2: 2,418 units (up 62.3% year on year)

CX-5: 1,843 units (up 0.9%)

MAZDA3: 1,102 units (up 17.9%)

III. Exports

Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 51,236 -18.0 338,515 -11.8 North America 23,863 -12.1 173,413 +3.1 Europe 11,934 -16.0 61,706 -29.8 Oceania 4,137 -0.9 32,137 -14.6 Others 11,302 -33.1 71,259 -20.7 Total 51,236 -18.0 338,515 -11.8

Mazda’s export volume in July 2025 decreased 18.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in July 2025]

CX-5: 24,994 units (up 1.2% year on year)

CX-30: 9,159 units (down 2.4%)

MAZDA3: 6,927 units (down 26.6%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 12,296 +7.5 93,861 +17.2 U.S.A 45,057 +13.0 255,354 +5.4 China 4,053 -15.8 37,929 -18.4 Europe 10,295 -14.6 93,836 -12.4 Others 39,568 +6.3 267,324 +7.0 Overseas Sales 98,973 +5.3 654,443 +1.3 Total 111,269 +5.6 748,304 +3.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2025 increased 5.6% year on year due to increased sales in markets such as the USA and Japan.

[Global sales of key models in July 2025]

CX-5: 29,877 units (up 4.7% year on year)

CX-30: 16,937 units (down 16.6%)

CX-50: 15,232 units (up 52.5%)

*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda