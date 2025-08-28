Mazda production and sales results for July 2025

I. Production

  Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 56,637 -27.9 405,791 -9.2
Total 56,637 -27.9 405,791 -9.2
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 29,914 -10.0 254,630 -0.8
Total 29,914 -10.0 254,630 -0.8
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,551 -22.6 660,421 -6.2
Total 86,551 -22.6 660,421 -6.2
1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2025 decreased 27.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2025]
CX-5:        29,990 units      (up 0.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,426 units        (down 13.0%)
CX-30:      5,873 units        (down 50.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2025 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2025]
CX-50:      8,963 units      (up 31.1% year on year)
CX-30:      7,653 units      (down 25.1%)
MAZDA2: 3,752 units      (down 6.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

  Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 11,457 +7.8 88,003 +18.7
Commercial Vehicles 839 +3.7 5,858 -1.8
Registration Total 9,497 +13.1 72,950 +27.0
Micro-mini Total 2,799 -8.0 20,911 -7.8
Total 12,296 +7.5 93,861 +17.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2025 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.8% (up 0.6 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.0% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.1% (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2025]
MAZDA2: 2,418 units      (up 62.3% year on year)
CX-5:   1,843 units      (up 0.9%)
MAZDA3: 1,102 units      (up 17.9%)

III. Exports

  Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 51,236 -18.0 338,515 -11.8
North America 23,863 -12.1 173,413 +3.1
Europe 11,934 -16.0 61,706 -29.8
Oceania 4,137 -0.9 32,137 -14.6
Others 11,302 -33.1 71,259 -20.7
Total 51,236 -18.0 338,515 -11.8

Mazda’s export volume in July 2025 decreased 18.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in July 2025]
CX-5:      24,994 units       (up 1.2% year on year)
CX-30:      9,159 units        (down 2.4%)
MAZDA3: 6,927 units        (down 26.6%)

IV. Global Sales

  Breakdown July 2025 Jan – Jul 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 12,296 +7.5 93,861 +17.2
  U.S.A 45,057 +13.0 255,354 +5.4
  China 4,053 -15.8 37,929 -18.4
  Europe 10,295 -14.6 93,836 -12.4
  Others 39,568 +6.3 267,324 +7.0
Overseas Sales 98,973 +5.3 654,443 +1.3
Total 111,269 +5.6 748,304 +3.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2025 increased 5.6% year on year due to increased sales in markets such as the USA and Japan.

[Global sales of key models in July 2025]
CX-5:   29,877 units     (up 4.7% year on year)
CX-30: 16,937 units     (down 16.6%)
CX-50: 15,232 units     (up 52.5%)

*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

