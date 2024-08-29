Mazda production and sales results for July 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Jul 2024
|Jan – Jul 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|78,529
|+8.7
|447,057
|-8.4
|Total
|78,529
|+8.7
|447,057
|-8.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|33,244
|+10.3
|256,706
|+14.4
|Total
|33,244
|+10.3
|256,706
|+14.4
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|111,773
|+9.2
|703,763
|-1.2
|Total
|111,773
|+9.2
|703,763
|-1.2
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2024 increased 8.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2024]
|CX-5:
|29,947 units
|(down 0.1% year on year)
|CX-30:
|11,778 units
|(up 1.5%)
|MAZDA3:
|9,690 units
|(up 5.8%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2024 increased 10.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2024]
|CX-30:
|10,212 units
|(down 12.4% year on year)
|CX-50:
|6,836 units
|(up 69.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|5,181 units
|(down 21.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|Jul 2024
|Jan – Jul 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,622
|-24.7
|74,132
|-30.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|808
|-18.0
|5,962
|-20.3
|Registration Total
|8,392
|-28.8
|57,415
|-38.6
|Micro-mini Total
|3,038
|-8.2
|22,679
|+6.6
|Total
|11,430
|-24.2
|80,094
|-30.3
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2024 decreased 24.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 1.5 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2024]
|CX-5:
|1,826 units
|(down 15.3% year on year)
|CX-30:
|1,502 units
|(up 8.6%)
|MAZDA2:
|1,489 units
|(down 18.0%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Jul 2024
|Jan – Jul 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|62,452
|+12.7
|383,591
|-3.8
|North America
|27,156
|+17.7
|168,226
|+2.9
|Europe
|14,215
|-7.6
|87,912
|-11.4
|Oceania
|4,176
|-16.4
|37,644
|-0.4
|Others
|16,905
|+41.3
|89,809
|-8.6
|Total
|62,452
|+12.7
|383,591
|-3.8
Mazda’s export volume in July 2024 increased 12.7% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.
[Exports of key models in July 2024]
|CX-5:
|24,696 units
|(down 3.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|9,433 units
|(up 12.1%)
|CX-30:
|9,389 units
|(up 34.2%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Jul 2024
|Jan – Jul 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|11,430
|-24.2
|80,094
|-30.3
|U.S.A
|39,863
|+30.1
|242,350
|+13.0
|China
|4,816
|-38.3
|46,504
|+17.5
|Europe
|12,052
|-10.4
|107,146
|-2.1
|Others
|37,187
|+6.5
|249,818
|+1.1
|Overseas Sales
|93,918
|+8.2
|645,818
|+5.8
|Total
|105,348
|+3.4
|725,912
|+0.1
Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2024 increased 3.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in July 2024]
|CX-5:
|28,538 units
|(down 0.8% year on year)
|CX-30:
|20,310 units
|(up 22.8%)
|MAZDA3:
|13,983 units
|(down 12.1%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.
