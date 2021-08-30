Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown July 2021 Jan – Jul 2021 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 55,741 -18.7 474,345 +33.7 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 0 -100.0 Total 55,741 -19.3 474,345 +31.4 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 24,779 -23.0 203,832 -6.9 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -47.4 Total 24,779 -23.6 208,965 -8.6 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 80,520 -20.1 678,177 +18.2 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -67.9 Total 80,520 -20.7 683,310 +15.9

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2021 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2021]

CX-5: 26,417 units (down 25.8% year on year)

CX-9: 6,498 units (up 77.6%)

MAZDA3: 5,073 units (down 25.8%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2021 decreased 23.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2021]

CX-30: 11,241 units (up 2.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 7,593 units (down 3.8%)

MAZDA2: 2,082 units (down 32.8%)

II. Domestic Sales Breakdown July 2021 Jan – Jul 2021 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 10,193 -14.4 93,628 +2.3 Commercial Vehicles 1,014 -34.2 8,043 -28.7 Registration Total 8,713 -13.0 81,546 -1.7 Micro-mini Total 2,494 -27.3 20,125 +1.4 Total 11,207 -16.7 101,671 -1.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2021 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2021]

MAZDA2: 2,125 units (down 0.1% year on year)

CX-5: 1,480 units (down 6.3%)

MAZDA3: 1,264 units (down 15.7%)

III. Exports Breakdown July 2021 Jan – Jul 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 43,570 -14.6 392,719 +42.0 North America 20,865 -40.2 163,924 +28.5 Europe 5,311 -18.5 73,759 +23.3 Oceania 6,887 -4.0 59,902 +88.0 Others 10,507 +324.4 95,134 +66.0 Total 43,570 -14.6 392,719 +42.0

Mazda’s export volume in July 2021 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2021]

CX-5: 23,858 units (down 26.4% year on year)

CX-9: 4,643 units (up 35.0%)

MAZDA3: 4,428 units (up 19.5%)

IV. Global Sales Breakdown July 2021 Jan – Jul 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 11,207 -16.7 101,671 -1.1 U.S.A 32,739 +35.9 221,906 +45.1 China 13,492 -24.0 110,362 -4.1 Europe 16,588 -8.4 114,970 +26.3 Others 34,439 +1.9 270,267 +33.2 Overseas Sales 97,258 +3.8 717,505 +27.7 Total 108,465 +1.2 819,176 +23.2

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2021]

CX-5: 33,267 units (up 7.1% year on year)

MAZDA3: 19,819 units (down 1.4%)

CX-30: 19,116 units (up 10.1%)

