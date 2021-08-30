Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2021 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|July 2021
|Jan – Jul 2021
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,741
|-18.7
|474,345
|+33.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|0
|-100.0
|Total
|55,741
|-19.3
|474,345
|+31.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|24,779
|-23.0
|203,832
|-6.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|5,133
|-47.4
|Total
|24,779
|-23.6
|208,965
|-8.6
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|80,520
|-20.1
|678,177
|+18.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|5,133
|-67.9
|Total
|80,520
|-20.7
|683,310
|+15.9
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2021 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 26,417 units (down 25.8% year on year)
CX-9: 6,498 units (up 77.6%)
MAZDA3: 5,073 units (down 25.8%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2021 decreased 23.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2021]
CX-30: 11,241 units (up 2.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,593 units (down 3.8%)
MAZDA2: 2,082 units (down 32.8%)
|Breakdown
|July 2021
|Jan – Jul 2021
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,193
|-14.4
|93,628
|+2.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,014
|-34.2
|8,043
|-28.7
|Registration Total
|8,713
|-13.0
|81,546
|-1.7
|Micro-mini Total
|2,494
|-27.3
|20,125
|+1.4
|Total
|11,207
|-16.7
|101,671
|-1.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2021 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2021]
MAZDA2: 2,125 units (down 0.1% year on year)
CX-5: 1,480 units (down 6.3%)
MAZDA3: 1,264 units (down 15.7%)
|Breakdown
|July 2021
|Jan – Jul 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|43,570
|-14.6
|392,719
|+42.0
|North America
|20,865
|-40.2
|163,924
|+28.5
|Europe
|5,311
|-18.5
|73,759
|+23.3
|Oceania
|6,887
|-4.0
|59,902
|+88.0
|Others
|10,507
|+324.4
|95,134
|+66.0
|Total
|43,570
|-14.6
|392,719
|+42.0
Mazda’s export volume in July 2021 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 23,858 units (down 26.4% year on year)
CX-9: 4,643 units (up 35.0%)
MAZDA3: 4,428 units (up 19.5%)
|Breakdown
|July 2021
|Jan – Jul 2021
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|11,207
|-16.7
|101,671
|-1.1
|U.S.A
|32,739
|+35.9
|221,906
|+45.1
|China
|13,492
|-24.0
|110,362
|-4.1
|Europe
|16,588
|-8.4
|114,970
|+26.3
|Others
|34,439
|+1.9
|270,267
|+33.2
|Overseas Sales
|97,258
|+3.8
|717,505
|+27.7
|Total
|108,465
|+1.2
|819,176
|+23.2
Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 33,267 units (up 7.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 19,819 units (down 1.4%)
CX-30: 19,116 units (up 10.1%)
