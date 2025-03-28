Mazda production and sales results for February 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown February 2025 Jan – Feb 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 60,139 -8.4 125,914 +5.5
Total 60,139 -8.4 125,914 +5.5
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 35,424 +2.4 75,157 +4.5
Total 35,424 +2.4 75,157 +4.5
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 95,563 -4.6 201,071 +5.2
Total 95,563 -4.6 201,071 +5.2

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2025 decreased 8.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2025]

CX-5: 25,050 units (down 14.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,675 units (up 7.3%)
CX-30: 6,624 units (down 9.8%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2025 increased 2.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2025]

CX-30: 12,785 units (down 4.9% year on year)
CX-50: 11,130 units (up 24.7%)
MAZDA2: 3,752 units (up 47.9%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown February 2025 Jan – Feb 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 15,476 +28.8 27,781 +28.2
Commercial Vehicles 922 +7.6 1,651 -1.7
Registration Total 12,920 +38.0 22,663 +36.6
Micro-mini Total 3,478 -1.0 6,769 +0.1
Total 16,398 +27.4 29,432 +26.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2025 increased 27.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.6 points), and a 4.0% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2025]

CX-5: 2,689 units (up 74.4% year on year)
CX-60: 2,215 units (up 228.6%)
MAZDA2: 2,152 units (up 92.3%)

III. Exports

Breakdown February 2025 Jan – Feb 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 51,781 -8.1 101,850 +1.7
North America 26,371 +4.8 53,164 +38.7
Europe 8,916 -32.3 17,014 -43.2
Oceania 5,499 +12.8 9,378 -6.8
Others 10,995 -16.2 22,294 +2.2
Total 51,781 -8.1 101,850 +1.7

Mazda’s export volume in February 2025 decreased 8.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2025]

CX-5: 23,898 units (down 14.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,374 units (up 0.8%)
CX-90: 6,291 units (up 44.5%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown February 2025 Jan – Feb 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 16,398 +27.4 29,432 +26.1
U.S.A 33,538 +2.5 67,219 +6.7
China 3,571 -28.7 9,236 -46.9
Europe 11,759 -6.6 23,047 -9.3
Others 37,012 +15.8 74,710 +13.5
Overseas Sales 85,880 +4.4 174,212 +1.5
Total 102,278 +7.5 203,644 +4.5

Mazda’s global sales volume in February 2025 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, the U.S., and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in February 2025]

CX-5: 25,715 units (up 3.5% year on year)
CX-30: 16,798 units (down 17.7%)
MAZDA3: 12,886 units (down 6.9%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

