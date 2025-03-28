Mazda production and sales results for February 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|February 2025
|Jan – Feb 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,139
|-8.4
|125,914
|+5.5
|Total
|60,139
|-8.4
|125,914
|+5.5
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,424
|+2.4
|75,157
|+4.5
|Total
|35,424
|+2.4
|75,157
|+4.5
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|95,563
|-4.6
|201,071
|+5.2
|Total
|95,563
|-4.6
|201,071
|+5.2
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2025 decreased 8.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2025]
|CX-5:
|25,050 units
|(down 14.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,675 units
|(up 7.3%)
|CX-30:
|6,624 units
|(down 9.8%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2025 increased 2.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in February 2025]
|CX-30:
|12,785 units
|(down 4.9% year on year)
|CX-50:
|11,130 units
|(up 24.7%)
|MAZDA2:
|3,752 units
|(up 47.9%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|February 2025
|Jan – Feb 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|15,476
|+28.8
|27,781
|+28.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|922
|+7.6
|1,651
|-1.7
|Registration Total
|12,920
|+38.0
|22,663
|+36.6
|Micro-mini Total
|3,478
|-1.0
|6,769
|+0.1
|Total
|16,398
|+27.4
|29,432
|+26.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2025 increased 27.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.6 points), and a 4.0% total market share (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2025]
|CX-5:
|2,689 units
|(up 74.4% year on year)
|CX-60:
|2,215 units
|(up 228.6%)
|MAZDA2:
|2,152 units
|(up 92.3%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|February 2025
|Jan – Feb 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|51,781
|-8.1
|101,850
|+1.7
|North America
|26,371
|+4.8
|53,164
|+38.7
|Europe
|8,916
|-32.3
|17,014
|-43.2
|Oceania
|5,499
|+12.8
|9,378
|-6.8
|Others
|10,995
|-16.2
|22,294
|+2.2
|Total
|51,781
|-8.1
|101,850
|+1.7
Mazda’s export volume in February 2025 decreased 8.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in February 2025]
|CX-5:
|23,898 units
|(down 14.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|7,374 units
|(up 0.8%)
|CX-90:
|6,291 units
|(up 44.5%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|February 2025
|Jan – Feb 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|16,398
|+27.4
|29,432
|+26.1
|U.S.A
|33,538
|+2.5
|67,219
|+6.7
|China
|3,571
|-28.7
|9,236
|-46.9
|Europe
|11,759
|-6.6
|23,047
|-9.3
|Others
|37,012
|+15.8
|74,710
|+13.5
|Overseas Sales
|85,880
|+4.4
|174,212
|+1.5
|Total
|102,278
|+7.5
|203,644
|+4.5
Mazda’s global sales volume in February 2025 increased 7.5% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, the U.S., and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in February 2025]
|CX-5:
|25,715 units
|(up 3.5% year on year)
|CX-30:
|16,798 units
|(down 17.7%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,886 units
|(down 6.9%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
