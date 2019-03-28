Mazda production and sales results for February 2019

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2019

   March 28, 2019

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2019 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2019 increased 4.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2019]
  • CX-5: 37,965 units (up 4.9% year on year)
  • Mazda3 (Axela): 16,334 units (up 26.8%)
  • CX-3: 9,910 units (down 5.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2019 decreased 25.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2019]
  • Mazda2: 10,162 units (down 2.2% year on year)
  • Mazda3: 9,727 units (down 31.8%)
  • CX-4: 2,674 units (down 48.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2019 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2019]
  • CX-5: 4,087 units (up 463.7% year on year)
  • Mazda2 (Demio): 3,648 units (down 30.9%)
  • CX-8: 3,166 units (up 4.6%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in February 2019 increased 15.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2019]
  • CX-5: 36,196 units (up 6.0% year on year)
  • Mazda3: 14,751 units (up 34.3%)
  • Mazda6: 8,583 units (up 122.9%)

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mazda

