Mazda production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Dec-23 Jan – Dec 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 66,713 +7.0 839,170 +14.2 Total 66,713 +7.0 839,170 +14.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 35,613 +26.4 414,484 +16.1 Total 35,613 +26.4 414,484 +16.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 102,326 +13.0 1,253,654 +14.8 Total 102,326 +13.0 1,253,654 +14.8

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2023 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in December 2023]

CX-5: 33,075 units (up 20.1% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,687 units (down 5.9%) CX-30: 7,321 units (up 72.2%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 14.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-5: 366,149 units (up 3.5% year on year) MAZDA3: 101,764 units (up 31.4%) CX-30: 88,340 units (up 50.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2023 increased 26.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in December 2023]

CX-30: 10,632 units (up 14.9% year on year) MAZDA3: 10,033 units (up 52.4%) CX-50: 6,531 units (up 104.7%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 16.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-30: 141,579 units (up 16.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 93,466 units (up 2.7%) CX-50: 72,328 units (up 132.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Dec-23 Jan – Dec 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,717 -14.0 165,761 +10.5 Commercial Vehicles 871 -1.9 12,027 +7.2 Registration Total 8,718 -9.9 142,487 +8.6 Micro-mini Total 1,870 -25.6 35,301 +17.3 Total 10,588 -13.1 177,788 +10.2

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2023 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.8% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 1.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.9% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in December 2023]