Mazda production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownDec-23Jan – Dec 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles66,713+7.0839,170+14.2
Total66,713+7.0839,170+14.2
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles35,613+26.4414,484+16.1
Total35,613+26.4414,484+16.1
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles102,326+13.01,253,654+14.8
Total102,326+13.01,253,654+14.8

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2023 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in December 2023]

CX-5:33,075 units(up 20.1% year on year)
MAZDA3:7,687 units(down 5.9%)
CX-30:7,321 units(up 72.2%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 14.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-5:366,149 units(up 3.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:101,764 units(up 31.4%)
CX-30:88,340 units(up 50.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2023 increased 26.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in December 2023]

CX-30:10,632 units(up 14.9% year on year)
MAZDA3:10,033 units(up 52.4%)
CX-50:6,531 units(up 104.7%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 16.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-30:141,579 units(up 16.7% year on year)
MAZDA3:93,466 units(up 2.7%)
CX-50:72,328 units(up 132.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownDec-23Jan – Dec 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles9,717-14.0165,761+10.5
Commercial Vehicles871-1.912,027+7.2
Registration Total8,718-9.9142,487+8.6
Micro-mini Total1,870-25.635,301+17.3
Total10,588-13.1177,788+10.2

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2023 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.8% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 1.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.9% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in December 2023]

CX-5:1,769 units(down 1.6% year on year)
CX-8:1,610 units(up 79.9%)
MAZDA2:1,581 units(up 0.7%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 10.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-5:25,706 units(down 18.1% year on year)
CX-60:23,916 units(up 316.1%)
MAZDA2:20,684 units(down 15.4%)

III. Exports

BreakdownDec-23Jan – Dec 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles67,023+19.5716,306+18.2
North America32,502+67.4295,125+20.9
Europe18,206+45.1191,022+43.9
Oceania5,045-37.667,844-8.3
Others11,270-29.7162,315+4.7
Total67,023+19.5716,306+18.2

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s export volume in December 2023 increased 19.5% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in December 2023]

CX-5:37,124 units(up 30.4% year on year)
MAZDA3:7,493 units(up 4.1%)
CX-30:6,161 units(up 81.2%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 18.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-5:342,384 units(up 7.0% year on year)
MAZDA3:88,230 units(up 40.5%)
CX-30:68,066 units(up 58.2%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownDec-23Jan – Dec 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales10,588-13.1177,788+10.2
U.S.A39,517+44.8363,355+23.2
China9,527-3.684,949-21.4
Europe15,025+0.7186,705+23.4
Others34,650+6.2431,816+7.8
Overseas Sales98,719+16.51,066,825+11.7
Total109,307+12.81,244,613+11.5

(1) December 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in December 2023 increased 12.8% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in December 2023]

CX-5:37,539 units(up 22.9% year on year)
MAZDA3:16,037 units(up 3.5%)
CX-30:15,481 units(up 21.7%)

(2) January through December 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 11.5% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from January through December 2023]

CX-5:354,850 units(down 2.8% year on year)
CX-30:200,784 units(up 16.7%)
MAZDA3:178,745 units(up 3.0%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

