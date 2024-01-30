Mazda production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2023 and for January through December 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Dec-23
|Jan – Dec 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|66,713
|+7.0
|839,170
|+14.2
|Total
|66,713
|+7.0
|839,170
|+14.2
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,613
|+26.4
|414,484
|+16.1
|Total
|35,613
|+26.4
|414,484
|+16.1
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|102,326
|+13.0
|1,253,654
|+14.8
|Total
|102,326
|+13.0
|1,253,654
|+14.8
1. Domestic Production
(1) December 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2023 increased 7.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in December 2023]
|CX-5:
|33,075 units
|(up 20.1% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|7,687 units
|(down 5.9%)
|CX-30:
|7,321 units
|(up 72.2%)
(2) January through December 2023
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 14.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]
|CX-5:
|366,149 units
|(up 3.5% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|101,764 units
|(up 31.4%)
|CX-30:
|88,340 units
|(up 50.1%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) December 2023
Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2023 increased 26.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in December 2023]
|CX-30:
|10,632 units
|(up 14.9% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|10,033 units
|(up 52.4%)
|CX-50:
|6,531 units
|(up 104.7%)
(2) January through December 2023
Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 16.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2023]
|CX-30:
|141,579 units
|(up 16.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|93,466 units
|(up 2.7%)
|CX-50:
|72,328 units
|(up 132.6%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|Dec-23
|Jan – Dec 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,717
|-14.0
|165,761
|+10.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|871
|-1.9
|12,027
|+7.2
|Registration Total
|8,718
|-9.9
|142,487
|+8.6
|Micro-mini Total
|1,870
|-25.6
|35,301
|+17.3
|Total
|10,588
|-13.1
|177,788
|+10.2
(1) December 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2023 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.8% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 1.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.9% total market share (down 0.6 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in December 2023]
|CX-5:
|1,769 units
|(down 1.6% year on year)
|CX-8:
|1,610 units
|(up 79.9%)
|MAZDA2:
|1,581 units
|(up 0.7%)
(2) January through December 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 10.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2023]
|CX-5:
|25,706 units
|(down 18.1% year on year)
|CX-60:
|23,916 units
|(up 316.1%)
|MAZDA2:
|20,684 units
|(down 15.4%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Dec-23
|Jan – Dec 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|67,023
|+19.5
|716,306
|+18.2
|North America
|32,502
|+67.4
|295,125
|+20.9
|Europe
|18,206
|+45.1
|191,022
|+43.9
|Oceania
|5,045
|-37.6
|67,844
|-8.3
|Others
|11,270
|-29.7
|162,315
|+4.7
|Total
|67,023
|+19.5
|716,306
|+18.2
(1) December 2023
Mazda’s export volume in December 2023 increased 19.5% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in December 2023]
|CX-5:
|37,124 units
|(up 30.4% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|7,493 units
|(up 4.1%)
|CX-30:
|6,161 units
|(up 81.2%)
(2) January through December 2023
Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 18.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2023]
|CX-5:
|342,384 units
|(up 7.0% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|88,230 units
|(up 40.5%)
|CX-30:
|68,066 units
|(up 58.2%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Dec-23
|Jan – Dec 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|10,588
|-13.1
|177,788
|+10.2
|U.S.A
|39,517
|+44.8
|363,355
|+23.2
|China
|9,527
|-3.6
|84,949
|-21.4
|Europe
|15,025
|+0.7
|186,705
|+23.4
|Others
|34,650
|+6.2
|431,816
|+7.8
|Overseas Sales
|98,719
|+16.5
|1,066,825
|+11.7
|Total
|109,307
|+12.8
|1,244,613
|+11.5
(1) December 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in December 2023 increased 12.8% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in December 2023]
|CX-5:
|37,539 units
|(up 22.9% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|16,037 units
|(up 3.5%)
|CX-30:
|15,481 units
|(up 21.7%)
(2) January through December 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through December 2023 increased 11.5% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from January through December 2023]
|CX-5:
|354,850 units
|(down 2.8% year on year)
|CX-30:
|200,784 units
|(up 16.7%)
|MAZDA3:
|178,745 units
|(up 3.0%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda