Mazda production and sales results for December 2018 and for January through December 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2018 and for January through December 2018 are summarized below.

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2018

Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2018 increased 4.7% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in December 2018

CX-5: 37,331 units (up 2.6% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 17,406 units (up 54.4%)

CX-3: 9,564 units (down 5.8%)

(2) January through December 2018

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2018 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2018

CX-5: 429,150 units (up 12.5% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 147,704 units (down 16.1%)

CX-3: 133,341 units (down 2.7%)

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mazda