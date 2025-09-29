Mazda production and sales results for August 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2025
Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|August 2025
|Jan – Aug 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|48,903
|+4.3
|454,694
|-7.9
|Total
|48,903
|+4.3
|454,694
|-7.9
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,851
|-8.8
|290,481
|-1.9
|Total
|35,851
|-8.8
|290,481
|-1.9
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|84,754
|-1.7
|745,175
|-5.7
|Total
|84,754
|-1.7
|745,175
|-5.7
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2025 increased 4.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in August 2025]
|CX-5:
|20,457 units
|(up 43.9% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,537 units
|(up 10.2%)
|CX-30:
|8,040 units
|(up 29.7%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in August 2025]
|CX-50:
|11,337 units
|(up 1.7% year on year)
|CX-30:
|7,918 units
|(down 25.1%)
|MAZDA2:
|6,624 units
|(up 6.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|August 2025
|Jan – Aug 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,194
|+0.0
|97,223
|+16.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|732
|-7.1
|6,592
|-2.4
|Registration Total
|7,535
|+3.3
|80,502
|+24.4
|Micro-mini Total
|2,391
|-10.9
|23,313
|-8.1
|Total
|9,926
|-0.5
|103,815
|+15.2
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2025 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 4.0% (up 0.5 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.3% (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in August 2025]
|MAZDA2:
|1,717 units
|(down 2.1% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,534 units
|(down 10.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|854 units
|(up 102.4%)
III. Exports
IV. Global Sales