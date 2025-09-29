Mazda production and sales results for August 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2025

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2025 increased 4.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2025 are summarized below.

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2025]

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2025 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles. Mazda’s market share was 4.0% (up 0.5 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.3% (up 0.3 points).

Mazda’s export volume in August 2025 decreased 7.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America. [Exports of key models in August 2025]

Breakdown August 2025 Jan – Aug 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 9,926 -0.5 103,815 +15.2 U.S.A 38,140 -7.6 293,494 +3.5 China 5,707 +9.5 43,636 -15.6 Europe 7,911 -22.7 101,771 -13.3 Others 37,179 -9.7 304,508 +4.6 Overseas Sales 88,937 -9.1 743,409 -0.0 Total 98,863 -8.3 847,224 +1.6

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2025 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased sales in markets such as the USA and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in August 2025]

CX-5: 26,335 units (down 14.7% year on year) CX-30: 16,195 units (down 13.3%) Mazda3: 11,549 units (down 12.2%)

*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda