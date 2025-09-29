Mazda production and sales results for August 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown August 2025 Jan – Aug 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 48,903 +4.3 454,694 -7.9
Total 48,903 +4.3 454,694 -7.9
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 35,851 -8.8 290,481 -1.9
Total 35,851 -8.8 290,481 -1.9
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 84,754 -1.7 745,175 -5.7
Total 84,754 -1.7 745,175 -5.7

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2025 increased 4.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2025]

CX-5: 20,457 units (up 43.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,537 units (up 10.2%)
CX-30: 8,040 units (up 29.7%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2025]

CX-50: 11,337 units (up 1.7% year on year)
CX-30: 7,918 units (down 25.1%)
MAZDA2: 6,624 units (up 6.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown August 2025 Jan – Aug 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,194 +0.0 97,223 +16.7
Commercial Vehicles 732 -7.1 6,592 -2.4
Registration Total 7,535 +3.3 80,502 +24.4
Micro-mini Total 2,391 -10.9 23,313 -8.1
Total 9,926 -0.5 103,815 +15.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2025 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 4.0% (up 0.5 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.3% (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2025]

MAZDA2: 1,717 units (down 2.1% year on year)
CX-5: 1,534 units (down 10.3%)
MAZDA3: 854 units (up 102.4%)

III. Exports

Breakdown August 2025 Jan – Aug 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 45,623 -7.6 384,138 -11.3
North America 17,042 -15.6 190,455 +1.1
Europe 13,856 +44.1 75,562 -22.5
Oceania 3,696 +6.3 35,833 -12.9
Others 11,029 -31.5 82,288 -22.3
Total 45,623 -7.6 384,138 -11.3

Mazda’s export volume in August 2025 decreased 7.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America.
[Exports of key models in August 2025]

CX-5: 20,645 units (up 10.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,861 units (down 9.3%)
CX-30: 7,639 units (up 18.4%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown August 2025 Jan – Aug 2025
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 9,926 -0.5 103,815 +15.2
U.S.A 38,140 -7.6 293,494 +3.5
China 5,707 +9.5 43,636 -15.6
Europe 7,911 -22.7 101,771 -13.3
Others 37,179 -9.7 304,508 +4.6
Overseas Sales 88,937 -9.1 743,409 -0.0
Total 98,863 -8.3 847,224 +1.6

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2025 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased sales in markets such as the USA and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in August 2025]

CX-5: 26,335 units (down 14.7% year on year)
CX-30: 16,195 units (down 13.3%)
Mazda3: 11,549 units (down 12.2%)

*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mazda-production-and-sales-results-for-august-2025/

