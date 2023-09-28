Mazda production and sales results for August 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

 BreakdownAugust 2023Jan – Aug 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles54,463-11.3542,413+17.1
Total54,463-11.3542,413+17.1
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles33,099+6.5257,469+16.4
Total33,0996+6.5257,469+16.4
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles87,562-5.3799,882+16.8
Total87,562-5.3799,882+16.8

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2023 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2023]

CX-5:23,570 units(down 27.4% year on year)
CX-90:6,409 units
CX-30:6,173 units(up 361.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2023 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2023]

CX-30:10,209 units(up 6.7% year on year)
MAZDA3:9,339 units(up 49.9%)
CX-50:7,295 units(up 79.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

 BreakdownAugust 2023Jan – Aug 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles11,409-0.5118,764+20.3
Commercial Vehicles810-7.48,287+11.7
Registration Total9,276-8.7102,824+18.5
Micro-mini Total2,943+34.824,227+24.8
Total12,219-1.0127,051+19.7

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2023 decreased 1.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.7 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2023]

CX-5:2,121 units(down 18.9% year on year)
MAZDA2:1,490 units(down 31.2%)
CX-30:1,301 units(up 7.5%)

III. Exports

 BreakdownAugust 2023Jan – Aug 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles58,255+14.0456,995+21.9
North America23,006+21.2186,482+18.5
Europe17,651+38.4116,871+53.6
Oceania6,947+27.444,732-9.5
Others10,651-23.5108,910+18.4
Total58,255+14.0456,995+21.9

Mazda’s export volume in August 2023 increased 14.0% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania.

[Exports of key models in August 2023]

CX-5:25,855 units(down 5.4% year on year)
CX-90:7,376 units
CX-30:7,103 units(up 311.1%)

Global Sales

 BreakdownAugust 2023Jan – Aug 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales12,219-1.0127,051+19.7
 U.S.A30,174+18.7244,586+27.6
 China8,095+1.547,657-37.8
 Europe12,268+18.3121,732+33.1
 Others36,237-5.0283,386+5.6
Overseas Sales86,774+5.9697,361+11.0
Total98,993+5.0824,412+12.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2023 increased 5.0% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, China.

[Global sales of key models in August 2023]

CX-5:29,126 units(down 11.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:16,348 units(up 24.1%)
CX-30:16,060 units(up 15.6%)
  • *Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
  • *Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
  • *All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here