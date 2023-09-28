Mazda production and sales results for August 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|August 2023
|Jan – Aug 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|54,463
|-11.3
|542,413
|+17.1
|Total
|54,463
|-11.3
|542,413
|+17.1
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|33,099
|+6.5
|257,469
|+16.4
|Total
|33,0996
|+6.5
|257,469
|+16.4
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|87,562
|-5.3
|799,882
|+16.8
|Total
|87,562
|-5.3
|799,882
|+16.8
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2023 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in August 2023]
|CX-5:
|23,570 units
|(down 27.4% year on year)
|CX-90:
|6,409 units
|CX-30:
|6,173 units
|(up 361.0%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2023 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in August 2023]
|CX-30:
|10,209 units
|(up 6.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|9,339 units
|(up 49.9%)
|CX-50:
|7,295 units
|(up 79.1%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|August 2023
|Jan – Aug 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|11,409
|-0.5
|118,764
|+20.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|810
|-7.4
|8,287
|+11.7
|Registration Total
|9,276
|-8.7
|102,824
|+18.5
|Micro-mini Total
|2,943
|+34.8
|24,227
|+24.8
|Total
|12,219
|-1.0
|127,051
|+19.7
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2023 decreased 1.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.7 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in August 2023]
|CX-5:
|2,121 units
|(down 18.9% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|1,490 units
|(down 31.2%)
|CX-30:
|1,301 units
|(up 7.5%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|August 2023
|Jan – Aug 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|58,255
|+14.0
|456,995
|+21.9
|North America
|23,006
|+21.2
|186,482
|+18.5
|Europe
|17,651
|+38.4
|116,871
|+53.6
|Oceania
|6,947
|+27.4
|44,732
|-9.5
|Others
|10,651
|-23.5
|108,910
|+18.4
|Total
|58,255
|+14.0
|456,995
|+21.9
Mazda’s export volume in August 2023 increased 14.0% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania.
[Exports of key models in August 2023]
|CX-5:
|25,855 units
|(down 5.4% year on year)
|CX-90:
|7,376 units
|CX-30:
|7,103 units
|(up 311.1%)
Global Sales
|Breakdown
|August 2023
|Jan – Aug 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|12,219
|-1.0
|127,051
|+19.7
|U.S.A
|30,174
|+18.7
|244,586
|+27.6
|China
|8,095
|+1.5
|47,657
|-37.8
|Europe
|12,268
|+18.3
|121,732
|+33.1
|Others
|36,237
|-5.0
|283,386
|+5.6
|Overseas Sales
|86,774
|+5.9
|697,361
|+11.0
|Total
|98,993
|+5.0
|824,412
|+12.3
Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2023 increased 5.0% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, China.
[Global sales of key models in August 2023]
|CX-5:
|29,126 units
|(down 11.5% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|16,348 units
|(up 24.1%)
|CX-30:
|16,060 units
|(up 15.6%)
- *Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- *Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- *All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda