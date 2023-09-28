Mazda production and sales results for August 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown August 2023 Jan – Aug 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 54,463 -11.3 542,413 +17.1 Total 54,463 -11.3 542,413 +17.1 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 33,099 +6.5 257,469 +16.4 Total 33,0996 +6.5 257,469 +16.4 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 87,562 -5.3 799,882 +16.8 Total 87,562 -5.3 799,882 +16.8

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2023 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2023]

CX-5: 23,570 units (down 27.4% year on year) CX-90: 6,409 units CX-30: 6,173 units (up 361.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2023 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2023]

CX-30: 10,209 units (up 6.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,339 units (up 49.9%) CX-50: 7,295 units (up 79.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown August 2023 Jan – Aug 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 11,409 -0.5 118,764 +20.3 Commercial Vehicles 810 -7.4 8,287 +11.7 Registration Total 9,276 -8.7 102,824 +18.5 Micro-mini Total 2,943 +34.8 24,227 +24.8 Total 12,219 -1.0 127,051 +19.7

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2023 decreased 1.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.7 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2023]

CX-5: 2,121 units (down 18.9% year on year) MAZDA2: 1,490 units (down 31.2%) CX-30: 1,301 units (up 7.5%)

III. Exports

Breakdown August 2023 Jan – Aug 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 58,255 +14.0 456,995 +21.9 North America 23,006 +21.2 186,482 +18.5 Europe 17,651 +38.4 116,871 +53.6 Oceania 6,947 +27.4 44,732 -9.5 Others 10,651 -23.5 108,910 +18.4 Total 58,255 +14.0 456,995 +21.9

Mazda’s export volume in August 2023 increased 14.0% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania.

[Exports of key models in August 2023]

CX-5: 25,855 units (down 5.4% year on year) CX-90: 7,376 units CX-30: 7,103 units (up 311.1%)

Global Sales

Breakdown August 2023 Jan – Aug 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 12,219 -1.0 127,051 +19.7 U.S.A 30,174 +18.7 244,586 +27.6 China 8,095 +1.5 47,657 -37.8 Europe 12,268 +18.3 121,732 +33.1 Others 36,237 -5.0 283,386 +5.6 Overseas Sales 86,774 +5.9 697,361 +11.0 Total 98,993 +5.0 824,412 +12.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2023 increased 5.0% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, China.

[Global sales of key models in August 2023]

CX-5: 29,126 units (down 11.5% year on year) MAZDA3: 16,348 units (up 24.1%) CX-30: 16,060 units (up 15.6%)

*Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

