Mazda production and sales results for April 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown April 2025 Jan – Apr 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Domestic Production Passenger Vehicles 55,161 -12.6 237,604 -3.6 Total 55,161 -12.6 237,604 -3.6 Overseas Production Passenger Vehicles 39,591 +0.8 154,819 +4.9 Total 39,591 +0.8 154,819 +4.9 Global Production Passenger Vehicles 94,752 -7.5 392,423 -0.4 Total 94,752 -7.5 392,423 -0.4

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 25,554 units (up 16.8% year on year)

CX-90: 6,548 units (down 27.2%)

MAZDA3: 6,487 units (down 14.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2025 increased 0.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2025]

CX-50: 11,807 units (up 8.3% year on year)

CX-30: 11,394 units (up 3.4%)

MAZDA3: 4,406 units (down 40.2%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown April 2025 Jan – Apr 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Domestic Sales Passenger Vehicles 9,982 +5.8 56,402 +22.4 Commercial Vehicles 675 +4.5 3,521 +1.5 Registration Total 8,316 +12.6 46,898 +32.2 Micro-mini Total 2,341 -13.2 13,025 -7.4 Total 10,657 +5.7 59,923 +20.9

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2025 increased 5.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s market share was 3.8% (up 0.2 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 1.9% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.7 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2025]

ROADSTER: 1,916 units (up 124.1% year on year)

MAZDA2: 1,696 units (down 21.2%)

CX-5: 1,121 units (down 3.5%)

III. Exports

Breakdown April 2025 Jan – Apr 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Exports Passenger Vehicles 44,097 -29.0 192,475 -10.7 North America 24,488 -10.0 98,857 +14.3 Europe 6,727 -59.2 36,773 -43.4 Oceania 4,347 -15.3 17,412 -3.7 Others 8,535 -35.7 39,433 -14.2 Total 44,097 -29.0 192,475 -10.7

Mazda’s export volume in April 2025 decreased 29.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and the North America.

[Exports of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 22,621 units (down 13.9% year on year)

CX-90: 6,326 units (down 22.8%)

MAZDA3: 5,269 units (down 29.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown April 2025 Jan – Apr 2025 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Global Sales Domestic Sales 10,657 +5.7 59,923 +20.9 U.S.A 37,660 +21.0 147,975 +12.8 China 5,340 -3.6 21,649 -26.0 Europe 10,486 -26.0 55,088 -8.4 Others 37,551 +10.2 153,114 +12.6 Overseas Sales 91,037 +7.2 377,826 +6.0 Total 101,694 +7.1 437,749 +7.8

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2025 increased 7.1% year on year due to increased sales in regions such as the USA.

[Global sales of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 26,153 units (down 0.6% year on year)

CX-30: 17,095 units (down 6.7%)

MAZDA3: 12,874 units (down 0.3%)

* Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)

* Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

