Mazda production and sales results for April 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|April 2025
|Jan – Apr 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Domestic Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,161
|-12.6
|237,604
|-3.6
|Total
|55,161
|-12.6
|237,604
|-3.6
|Overseas Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,591
|+0.8
|154,819
|+4.9
|Total
|39,591
|+0.8
|154,819
|+4.9
|Global Production
|Passenger Vehicles
|94,752
|-7.5
|392,423
|-0.4
|Total
|94,752
|-7.5
|392,423
|-0.4
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in April 2025]
CX-5: 25,554 units (up 16.8% year on year)
CX-90: 6,548 units (down 27.2%)
MAZDA3: 6,487 units (down 14.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2025 increased 0.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in April 2025]
CX-50: 11,807 units (up 8.3% year on year)
CX-30: 11,394 units (up 3.4%)
MAZDA3: 4,406 units (down 40.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|April 2025
|Jan – Apr 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Domestic Sales
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,982
|+5.8
|56,402
|+22.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|675
|+4.5
|3,521
|+1.5
|Registration Total
|8,316
|+12.6
|46,898
|+32.2
|Micro-mini Total
|2,341
|-13.2
|13,025
|-7.4
|Total
|10,657
|+5.7
|59,923
|+20.9
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2025 increased 5.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s market share was 3.8% (up 0.2 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 1.9% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.7 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in April 2025]
ROADSTER: 1,916 units (up 124.1% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,696 units (down 21.2%)
CX-5: 1,121 units (down 3.5%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|April 2025
|Jan – Apr 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Exports
|Passenger Vehicles
|44,097
|-29.0
|192,475
|-10.7
|North America
|24,488
|-10.0
|98,857
|+14.3
|Europe
|6,727
|-59.2
|36,773
|-43.4
|Oceania
|4,347
|-15.3
|17,412
|-3.7
|Others
|8,535
|-35.7
|39,433
|-14.2
|Total
|44,097
|-29.0
|192,475
|-10.7
Mazda’s export volume in April 2025 decreased 29.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and the North America.
[Exports of key models in April 2025]
CX-5: 22,621 units (down 13.9% year on year)
CX-90: 6,326 units (down 22.8%)
MAZDA3: 5,269 units (down 29.2%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|April 2025
|Jan – Apr 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Global Sales
|Domestic Sales
|10,657
|+5.7
|59,923
|+20.9
|U.S.A
|37,660
|+21.0
|147,975
|+12.8
|China
|5,340
|-3.6
|21,649
|-26.0
|Europe
|10,486
|-26.0
|55,088
|-8.4
|Others
|37,551
|+10.2
|153,114
|+12.6
|Overseas Sales
|91,037
|+7.2
|377,826
|+6.0
|Total
|101,694
|+7.1
|437,749
|+7.8
Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2025 increased 7.1% year on year due to increased sales in regions such as the USA.
[Global sales of key models in April 2025]
CX-5: 26,153 units (down 0.6% year on year)
CX-30: 17,095 units (down 6.7%)
MAZDA3: 12,874 units (down 0.3%)
* Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)
* Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
