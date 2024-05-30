Mazda production and sales results for April 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

  Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 63,136 -13.2 246,462 -16.8
Total 63,136 -13.2 246,462 -16.8
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,263 +29.0 147,588 +10.8
Total 39,263 +29.0 147,588 +10.8
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 102,399 -0.8 394,050 -8.2
Total 102,399 -0.8 394,050 -8.2

Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2024 decreased 13.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 21,871 units (down 34.8% year on year)
CX-90: 8,999 units (up 42.0%)
MAZDA3: 7,592 units (down 24.2%)

Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2024 increased 29.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2024]

CX-30: 11,018 units (up 23.5% year on year)
CX-50: 10,904 units (up 170.6%)
MAZDA3: 7,363 units (up 20.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

  Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,432 -30.6 46,075 -31.7
Commercial Vehicles 645 -36.7 3,469 -21.1
Registration Total 7,382 -37.2 35,485 -40.4
Micro-mini Total 2,695 -5.8 14,059 +13.6
Total 10,077 -31.0 49,544 -31.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2024 decreased 31.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,152 units (up 24.5% year on year)
CX-5: 1,161 units (down 57.7%)
MAZDA3: 861 units (down 29.5%)

III. Exports

  Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 62,113 +0.5 215,509 -11.0
North America 27,219 -5.6 86,468 -17.7
Europe 16,491 +24.0 64,992 +21.6
Oceania 5,131 -7.1 18,086 -13.5
Others 13,272 -6.3 45,963 -26.7
Total 62,113 +0.5 215,509 -11.0

 

Mazda’s export volume in April 2024 increased 0.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe.

[Exports of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 26,287 units (down 14.0% year on year)
CX-90: 8,191 units (up 20.2%)
MAZDA3: 7,445 units (down 9.5%)

Global Sales

  Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 10,077 -31.0 49,544 -31.1
  U.S.A 31,125 -3.8 131,229 +8.7
  China 5,540 +19.3 29,255 +75.6
  Europe 14,128 +16.1 60,079 -6.7
  Others 34,106 +14.0 135,951 +0.6
Overseas Sales 84,899 +7.4 356,514 +5.8
Total 94,976 +1.4 406,058 -0.7

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2024 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, China, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 26,284 units (down 6.0% year on year)
CX-30: 18,311 units (up 24.5%)
MAZDA3: 12,926 units (up 9.7%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

 

