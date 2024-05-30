Mazda production and sales results for April 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 63,136 -13.2 246,462 -16.8 Total 63,136 -13.2 246,462 -16.8 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,263 +29.0 147,588 +10.8 Total 39,263 +29.0 147,588 +10.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 102,399 -0.8 394,050 -8.2 Total 102,399 -0.8 394,050 -8.2

Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2024 decreased 13.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 21,871 units (down 34.8% year on year) CX-90: 8,999 units (up 42.0%) MAZDA3: 7,592 units (down 24.2%)

Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2024 increased 29.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2024]

CX-30: 11,018 units (up 23.5% year on year) CX-50: 10,904 units (up 170.6%) MAZDA3: 7,363 units (up 20.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,432 -30.6 46,075 -31.7 Commercial Vehicles 645 -36.7 3,469 -21.1 Registration Total 7,382 -37.2 35,485 -40.4 Micro-mini Total 2,695 -5.8 14,059 +13.6 Total 10,077 -31.0 49,544 -31.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2024 decreased 31.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,152 units (up 24.5% year on year) CX-5: 1,161 units (down 57.7%) MAZDA3: 861 units (down 29.5%)

III. Exports

Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 62,113 +0.5 215,509 -11.0 North America 27,219 -5.6 86,468 -17.7 Europe 16,491 +24.0 64,992 +21.6 Oceania 5,131 -7.1 18,086 -13.5 Others 13,272 -6.3 45,963 -26.7 Total 62,113 +0.5 215,509 -11.0

Mazda’s export volume in April 2024 increased 0.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe.

[Exports of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 26,287 units (down 14.0% year on year) CX-90: 8,191 units (up 20.2%) MAZDA3: 7,445 units (down 9.5%)

Global Sales

Breakdown April 2024 Jan – Apr 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 10,077 -31.0 49,544 -31.1 U.S.A 31,125 -3.8 131,229 +8.7 China 5,540 +19.3 29,255 +75.6 Europe 14,128 +16.1 60,079 -6.7 Others 34,106 +14.0 135,951 +0.6 Overseas Sales 84,899 +7.4 356,514 +5.8 Total 94,976 +1.4 406,058 -0.7

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2024 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, China, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2024]

CX-5: 26,284 units (down 6.0% year on year) CX-30: 18,311 units (up 24.5%) MAZDA3: 12,926 units (up 9.7%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

