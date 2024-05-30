Mazda production and sales results for April 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|April 2024
|Jan – Apr 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|63,136
|-13.2
|246,462
|-16.8
|Total
|63,136
|-13.2
|246,462
|-16.8
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,263
|+29.0
|147,588
|+10.8
|Total
|39,263
|+29.0
|147,588
|+10.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|102,399
|-0.8
|394,050
|-8.2
|Total
|102,399
|-0.8
|394,050
|-8.2
Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2024 decreased 13.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in April 2024]
|CX-5:
|21,871 units
|(down 34.8% year on year)
|CX-90:
|8,999 units
|(up 42.0%)
|MAZDA3:
|7,592 units
|(down 24.2%)
Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2024 increased 29.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in April 2024]
|CX-30:
|11,018 units
|(up 23.5% year on year)
|CX-50:
|10,904 units
|(up 170.6%)
|MAZDA3:
|7,363 units
|(up 20.1%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|April 2024
|Jan – Apr 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,432
|-30.6
|46,075
|-31.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|645
|-36.7
|3,469
|-21.1
|Registration Total
|7,382
|-37.2
|35,485
|-40.4
|Micro-mini Total
|2,695
|-5.8
|14,059
|+13.6
|Total
|10,077
|-31.0
|49,544
|-31.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2024 decreased 31.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 1.0 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in April 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|2,152 units
|(up 24.5% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,161 units
|(down 57.7%)
|MAZDA3:
|861 units
|(down 29.5%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|April 2024
|Jan – Apr 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|62,113
|+0.5
|215,509
|-11.0
|North America
|27,219
|-5.6
|86,468
|-17.7
|Europe
|16,491
|+24.0
|64,992
|+21.6
|Oceania
|5,131
|-7.1
|18,086
|-13.5
|Others
|13,272
|-6.3
|45,963
|-26.7
|Total
|62,113
|+0.5
|215,509
|-11.0
Mazda’s export volume in April 2024 increased 0.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe.
[Exports of key models in April 2024]
|CX-5:
|26,287 units
|(down 14.0% year on year)
|CX-90:
|8,191 units
|(up 20.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|7,445 units
|(down 9.5%)
Global Sales
|Breakdown
|April 2024
|Jan – Apr 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|10,077
|-31.0
|49,544
|-31.1
|U.S.A
|31,125
|-3.8
|131,229
|+8.7
|China
|5,540
|+19.3
|29,255
|+75.6
|Europe
|14,128
|+16.1
|60,079
|-6.7
|Others
|34,106
|+14.0
|135,951
|+0.6
|Overseas Sales
|84,899
|+7.4
|356,514
|+5.8
|Total
|94,976
|+1.4
|406,058
|-0.7
Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2024 increased 1.4% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, China, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in April 2024]
|CX-5:
|26,284 units
|(down 6.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|18,311 units
|(up 24.5%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,926 units
|(up 9.7%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda