Mazda production and sales results for April 2020 (flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2020 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Apr 2020
|Jan – Apr 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,917
|-87.3
|239,635
|-32.3
|Commercial Vehicles
|789
|-11.6
|4,518
|+27.4
|Total
|11,706
|-86.5
|244,153
|-31.7
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|24,171
|-20.6
|122,892
|-13.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|-100.0
|7,198
|-36.6
|Total
|24,171
|-25.8
|130,090
|-15.5
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,088
|-69.8
|362,527
|-27.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|789
|-73.9
|11,716
|-21.3
|Total
|35,877
|-69.9
|374,243
|-26.8
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2020 decreased 86.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 3,554 units (down 90.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 1,732 units (down 90.8%)
CX-30: 1,362 units
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2020 decreased 25.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2020] MAZDA3: 9,422 units (up 1.9% year on year)
CX-4: 5,505 units (up 8.0%)
MAZDA6: 5,115 units (up 78.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|Apr 2020
|Jan – Apr 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|7,062
|-26.9
|64,390
|-5.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,243
|-20.5
|7,448
|-3.0
|Registration Total
|6,339
|-24.4
|58,369
|-5.7
|Micro-mini Total
|1,966
|-30.7
|13,469
|-4.6
|Total
|8,305
|-26.0
|71,838
|-5.4
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2020 decreased 26.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.7% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2020] CX-30: 1,278 units
MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,260 units (down 46.1% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 965 units (up 39.7%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Apr 2020
|Jan – Apr 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|8,529
|-89.3
|183,219
|-37.9
|North America
|0
|-100.0
|71,617
|-37.9
|Europe
|6,701
|-69.9
|42,441
|-52.8
|Oceania
|11
|-99.8
|17,548
|-19.0
|Others
|1,817
|-86.2
|51,613
|-24.5
|Total
|8,529
|-89.3
|183,219
|-37.9
Mazda’s export volume in April 2020 decreased 89.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 3,832 units (down 90.1% year on year)
CX-30: 1,710 units
MAZDA3: 1,472 units (down 91.4%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Apr 2020
|Jan – Apr 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|8,305
|-26.0
|71,838
|-5.4
|U.S.A
|10,970
|-44.3
|78,640
|-13.1
|China
|17,091
|+1.0
|53,442
|-23.0
|Europe
|4,093
|-80.2
|48,967
|-47.9
|Others
|9,903
|-76.3
|110,581
|-35.7
|Overseas Sales
|42,057
|-57.5
|291,630
|-31.5
|Total
|50,362
|-54.3
|363,468
|-27.6
Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2020 decreased 54.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 12,644 units (down 61.3% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 11,987 units (down 51.5 %)
CX-30: 5,637 units
SOURCE: Mazda