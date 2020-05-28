Mazda production and sales results for April 2020 (flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Apr 2020 Jan – Apr 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 10,917 -87.3 239,635 -32.3 Commercial Vehicles 789 -11.6 4,518 +27.4 Total 11,706 -86.5 244,153 -31.7 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 24,171 -20.6 122,892 -13.8 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 7,198 -36.6 Total 24,171 -25.8 130,090 -15.5 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 35,088 -69.8 362,527 -27.0 Commercial Vehicles 789 -73.9 11,716 -21.3 Total 35,877 -69.9 374,243 -26.8

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2020 decreased 86.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 3,554 units (down 90.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 1,732 units (down 90.8%)CX-30: 1,362 units

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2020 decreased 25.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2020] MAZDA3: 9,422 units (up 1.9% year on year)CX-4: 5,505 units (up 8.0%)MAZDA6: 5,115 units (up 78.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Apr 2020 Jan – Apr 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 7,062 -26.9 64,390 -5.7 Commercial Vehicles 1,243 -20.5 7,448 -3.0 Registration Total 6,339 -24.4 58,369 -5.7 Micro-mini Total 1,966 -30.7 13,469 -4.6 Total 8,305 -26.0 71,838 -5.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2020 decreased 26.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.7% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2020] CX-30: 1,278 unitsMAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,260 units (down 46.1% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 965 units (up 39.7%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Apr 2020 Jan – Apr 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 8,529 -89.3 183,219 -37.9 North America 0 -100.0 71,617 -37.9 Europe 6,701 -69.9 42,441 -52.8 Oceania 11 -99.8 17,548 -19.0 Others 1,817 -86.2 51,613 -24.5 Total 8,529 -89.3 183,219 -37.9

Mazda’s export volume in April 2020 decreased 89.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 3,832 units (down 90.1% year on year)CX-30: 1,710 unitsMAZDA3: 1,472 units (down 91.4%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Apr 2020 Jan – Apr 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 8,305 -26.0 71,838 -5.4 U.S.A 10,970 -44.3 78,640 -13.1 China 17,091 +1.0 53,442 -23.0 Europe 4,093 -80.2 48,967 -47.9 Others 9,903 -76.3 110,581 -35.7 Overseas Sales 42,057 -57.5 291,630 -31.5 Total 50,362 -54.3 363,468 -27.6

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2020 decreased 54.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2020] CX-5: 12,644 units (down 61.3% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 11,987 units (down 51.5 %)CX-30: 5,637 units

