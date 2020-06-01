Mazda: Personnel changes

   June 1st, 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective June 1, 2020.

General Manager and above
New Post Current Post Name
Program Manager
Product Div.		 Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)		 Hiroshi Ozawa
Dispatched to
Mazda Processing Chugoku Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)		 Staff Manager,
CS Parts Operations Dept.		 Yohei Hayashi
Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Executive Officer)		 Manager
Body Development Dept.		 Motoki Yoshida

SOURCE: Mazda

