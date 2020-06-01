Mazda: Personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective June 1, 2020.
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Program Manager
Product Div.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)
|Hiroshi Ozawa
|Dispatched to
Mazda Processing Chugoku Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)
|Staff Manager,
CS Parts Operations Dept.
|Yohei Hayashi
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Executive Officer)
|Manager
Body Development Dept.
|Motoki Yoshida
SOURCE: Mazda