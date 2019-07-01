Mazda: Personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Jul. 1, 2019

   July 1, 2019

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Jul. 1, 2019.

General Manager and above

New Post Current Post Name
Senior Principal Engineer
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Principal Engineer
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Takakazu Yamane
Dispatched to
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director &
Vice President)
(Effective June 27, 2019)		 Dispatched to
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)		 Kazuhiro Nakao
Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology
Co., Ltd.
(Director and Managing Executive Officer)		 Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Director and Executive Officer)		 Koji Yamashita
Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology
Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)
(Effective June 27, 2019)		 Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Executive Officer)		 Hiroshi Ozawa
Dispatched to Logistics Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
(Effective June 27, 2019)		 Dispatched to Logistics Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)		 Toshiyuki Yokoyama

SOURCE: Mazda Motor Corporation

Close
Close