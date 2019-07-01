Mazda: Personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Jul. 1, 2019.
General Manager and above
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Senior Principal Engineer
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Principal Engineer
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Takakazu Yamane
|Dispatched to
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director &
Vice President)
(Effective June 27, 2019)
|Dispatched to
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)
|Kazuhiro Nakao
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology
Co., Ltd.
(Director and Managing Executive Officer)
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Director and Executive Officer)
|Koji Yamashita
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology
Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)
(Effective June 27, 2019)
|Dispatched to
Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd.
(Executive Officer)
|Hiroshi Ozawa
|Dispatched to Logistics Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
(Effective June 27, 2019)
|Dispatched to Logistics Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Senior Advisor)
|Toshiyuki Yokoyama
SOURCE: Mazda Motor Corporation