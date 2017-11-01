MAZDA: Personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Nov. 1, 2017.

General manager and above New Post Current Post Name General Manager

Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.

and Deputy General Manager

Integrated Control System Development Div. General Manager

Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.

and Program Manager

Integrated Control System Development Div. Toshifumi Ikeda Deputy General Manager

and Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Naoya Matsuura

