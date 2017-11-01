Home > News Releases > MAZDA: Personnel changes

MAZDA: Personnel changes

November 1, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Nov. 1, 2017.

General manager and above
New Post Current Post Name
General Manager
Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.		 General Manager
Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.
and Program Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.		 Toshifumi Ikeda
Deputy General Manager
and Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Naoya Matsuura
