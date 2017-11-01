MAZDA: Personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective Nov. 1, 2017.
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|General Manager
Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|General Manager
Electrical & Electronics Development Dept.
and Program Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|Toshifumi Ikeda
|Deputy General Manager
and Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Naoya Matsuura