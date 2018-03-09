Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

New Post Current Post Name

Managing Executive Officer

In charge of ASEAN Business and

New Emerging Markets;

President, Mazda South East Asia Ltd. Managing Executive Officer

In charge of ASEAN Business;

President, Mazda South East Asia Ltd. Hiroshi Inoue

Managing Executive Officer

Global Sales Coordination;

In charge of Brand Enhancement

and Global Marketing Managing Executive Officer

Global Sales Coordination;

In charge of Brand Enhancement,

Global Marketing and Customer Service Yasuhiro Aoyama

Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Tokyo Office;

In charge of Corporate Liaison;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Corporate Planning and Corporate

Communications Executive Officer

Oversight of Tokyo Office;

In charge of Corporate Liaison;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Corporate Planning and Corporate

Communications Raita Nishiyama

Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing

Administrative Domain;

In charge of Global Auditing, CSR,

Environment, Secretariat, General

& Legal Affairs, Compliance and

Risk Management Executive Officer

In charge of Global Auditing, CSR,

Environment, Secretariat, General

& Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk

Management and Mazda Hospital Makoto Yoshihara

Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Global Quality;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Cost Innovation Executive Officer

In charge of Global Quality;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Cost Innovation Takeshi Mukai

Executive Officer

In charge of Customer Service;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing Executive Officer

General Manager,

Customer Service Div. Ryuichi Umeshita

Executive Officer

In charge of Global Human

Resources, Safety, Health & Disaster

Prevention and Mazda Hospital Executive Officer

General Manager,

Human Resources Office Kazuhisa Yoshida

Executive Officer

In charge of R&D Administration

and Product Strategy Executive Officer

In charge of R&D Administration

and Product Strategy; General

Manager, Product Strategy Div. Hidetoshi Kudo