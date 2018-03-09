Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2018.
1. Organizational Changes
(1) Changes in the area of corporate services
- Aims
- Integrate and consolidate closely related operations to strengthen corporate governance, compliance and risk management, and strengthen and streamline community relations, CSR and company-wide operational support activities.
- In line with the expansion of operations, change the status of the organization from Office to Division and rename it to make the role of the division clear.
- Details of the organizational changes
- Rename the Office of General and Legal Affairs the Corporate Services Division
- Newly establish the Legal Affairs Department and the General Affairs Department
- Transfer the CSR and Environment Department to the Corporate Services Division
(2) Changes in the area of product strategy
- Aims
- Strengthen product and business strategies and planning
- Details of the organizational changes
- Transfer the Architecture Design Department to the Product Strategy Division
(3) Changes in the area of global marketing and sales
- Aims
-
- Streamline functions and operations and allow more flexible use of human resources by reorganizing the market operation departments, currently divided by geographical region, into two departments, one to manage overseas subsidiary sales companies and another to provide operational support to independent distributors.
- Details of the organizational changes
- Establish Market Operations Department No. 1 to oversee the operations of the overseas subsidiary sales companies currently overseen by the American Market Operations Department, the European/Oceania Market Operations Department and the Middle East/Africa Market Operations Department.
- Establish the Market Operation Department No. 2 to provide operational support for the independent distributors currently overseen by the American Market Operations Department and the Middle East/African Market Operations Department.
- In line with the above changes, eliminate the American Market Operations Department, the European/Oceania Market Operations Department and the Middle East/Africa Market Operations Department.
(4) Changes in the area of general affairs in Tokyo
- Aims
- Strengthen public liaisons at the Tokyo Office to improve work efficiency and enable the company to respond quickly to rapid changes in areas such as technological innovation, trade, taxation and the environment.
- Details of the organizational changes
- Promote the Tokyo General Affairs Group to the level of Department.
2. Personnel Changes
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Executive Officer
General Manager,
US Production Preparation Office;
President, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.
|Executive Officer
General Manager,
US Production Preparation Office
|Masashi Aihara
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of ASEAN Business and
New Emerging Markets;
President, Mazda South East Asia Ltd.
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of ASEAN Business;
President, Mazda South East Asia Ltd.
|Hiroshi Inoue
|Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement
and Global Marketing
|Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement,
Global Marketing and Customer Service
|Yasuhiro Aoyama
|Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Tokyo Office;
In charge of Corporate Liaison;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Corporate Planning and Corporate
Communications
|Executive Officer
Oversight of Tokyo Office;
In charge of Corporate Liaison;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Corporate Planning and Corporate
Communications
|Raita Nishiyama
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing
Administrative Domain;
In charge of Global Auditing, CSR,
Environment, Secretariat, General
& Legal Affairs, Compliance and
Risk Management
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Auditing, CSR,
Environment, Secretariat, General
& Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk
Management and Mazda Hospital
|Makoto Yoshihara
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Cost Innovation
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Cost Innovation
|Takeshi Mukai
|Executive Officer
In charge of Customer Service;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing
|Executive Officer
General Manager,
Customer Service Div.
|Ryuichi Umeshita
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Human
Resources, Safety, Health & Disaster
Prevention and Mazda Hospital
|Executive Officer
General Manager,
Human Resources Office
|Kazuhisa Yoshida
|Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration
and Product Strategy
|Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration
and Product Strategy; General
Manager, Product Strategy Div.
|Hidetoshi Kudo
|Executive Officer
General Manager,
Corporate Communications Div.
|General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
|Takeji Kojima
|Current Post
|Name
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Administrative Domain;
In charge of Global Human Resources and Safety,
Health & Disaster Prevention
|Takeshi Fujiga
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|General Manager
Corporate Liaison & Research Dept.
|General Manager
Domestic Corporate Communications Dept.
|Ken Haruki
|Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office
and Dispatched to
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.
(Vice President)
(Effective March 9, 2018)
|Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office
|Ikuo Sugiyama
|Staff Manager
Cost Planning Div.
and Staff Manager
Purchasing Div.
|General Manager
Cost Innovation Dept.
|Seiji Okada
|General Manager
Cost Innovation Dept.
|Manager
Interior & Exterior Components
Development Dept.
|Katsumi Shiraishi
|General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
|General Manager
Product Planning Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Product Div.
|Ayumu Doi
|General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.
|Staff Manager
Product Div.
|Isao Toda
|Staff Manager
Architecture Design Dept.
|General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.
|Yasushi Yoshimura
|General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.
and General Manager
China Business Div.
|General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
China Business Div.
|Osamu Kawamura
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Yoji Maekawa
|Staff Manager
R&D Planning Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
(Director and Vice President)
|Shunro Yamashita
|General Manager
Product Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Product Div.
|Kenichiro Saruwatari
|General Manager
Product Planning Dept.
|Staff Manager
Product Planning Dept.
|Koji Mizuguchi
|Deputy General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
and Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and Staff Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|General Manager
Driveability & Environmental
Performance Development Dept.
and Senior Research Engineer
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|Hiroshi Tokushige
|Staff Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|General Manager
PT Control System Development Dept.
|Ryo Shimizu
|General Manager
PT Control System Development Dept.
|Manager
PT Control System Development Dept.
|Kota Matsue
|General Manager
Driveability & Environmental
Performance Development Dept.
|Manager
Drivetrain Development Dept.
|Yuji Shitani
|Deputy General Manager
Hiroshima Plant
|Dispatched to
Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing
(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(President and CEO)
|Mitsunobu Mukaida
|General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.4, Hofu Plant
|Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.2,
Hiroshima Plant
|Mitsunori Ishizaki
|Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|Takashi Kamioka
|General Manager
Quality Engineering Dept. (Hofu)
|Manager
Quality Engineering Dept. (Hofu)
|Hirokazu Inoue
|General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)
|Yoshitomi Inagaki
|Staff Manager
Field Quality Dept.
|General Manager
Quality Engineering Dept. (Hofu)
|Shinobu Kanemori
|General Manager
Product Marketing Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.
|Hiroshi Shiba
|General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.1
and Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|General Manager
European/Oceania Markets Operations Dept.
|Tadashi Miura
|Staff Manager
Product Marketing Dept.
|General Manager
Product Marketing Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|Hiroshi Kuwabara
|General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.2
|General Manager
Middle East/African Market Operations Dept.
|Hiroshi Yoshida
|General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.
|General Manager
Sales Administration Dept.
|Noboru Watanabe
|General Manager
Sales Administration Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Vice President)
|Hironori Tanaka
|General Manager
Sales Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.
|Hideki Onuki
|General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Tokai Mazda Sales Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Mitsuhiro Hiraishi
|General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.
|General Manager
Sales Promotion Dept.
|Masanori Hira
|General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Parts Co.,Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Taketo Ishida
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Hiroshi Murakami
|General Manager
Domestic Corporate
Communications Dept.
|Manager
Global Communications Planning Dept.
|Yoshikazu Nagai
|General Manager
Human Resources Office
|Deputy General Manager
Human Resources Office
|Noriyuki Takimura
|Deputy General Manager
Human Resources Office
|Staff Manager
Human Resources Office
|Yuzo Toyoda
|Deputy General Manager
Human Resources Office
|Staff Manager
Human Resources Office
|Masahiko Takamura
|General Manager
Corporate Services Div.
|General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Kenji Matsumoto
|General Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.
|Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Naoyuki Osaki
|General Manager
General Affairs Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
|Yutaka Fujiie
|General Manager
Tokyo General Affairs Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Vice President)
|Hiroshi Kugo
|Staff Manager
Tokyo General Affairs Dept.
|General Manager
China Business Div.
|Norio Sekine
|Advisor
Mazda Hospital
|Director
Mazda Hospital
|Nobuyoshi Okuhira
|Director
Mazda Hospital
|Vice Director
Mazda Hospital
|Toru Tamura
|Vice Director
Mazda Hospital
|Chief General Manager
Medical Dept.
|Kazuhiro Tsukisaka
|Vice Director
Mazda Hospital
|Chief General Manager
Medical Dept.
|Kotaro Sumii
|Dispatched to
Mazda Parts Co.,Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.
|Yasunari Tanimoto
|Dispatched to
Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Noriro Ishibashi
|Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Managing Director)
|General Manager
Corporate Liaison & Research Dept.
|Yasushi Nakatsu
|Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Staff Manager
Business Development Dept.
|Tsutomu Yamashita
|Dispatched to
EV C.A. Spirit Co., Ltd.
|General Manager
Product Div.
|Kohji Noma
|Dispatched to
Toyo Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Dispatched to
Toyo Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director Vice President Executive Officer)
|Masahiko Ichida
|Dispatched to
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
(Director and Vice President)
|Deputy Program Manager
Vehicle Development Promotion Dept.
|Hitoshi Takamatsu
|Dispatched to
Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing
(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Executive Vice President)
|General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.4, Hofu Plant
|Atsutoshi Tsuchida
|Dispatched to
Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(President and CEO)
|Dispatched to
Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing
(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Executive Vice President)
|Taketo Hironaka
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
|Seiji Suehiro
|Dispatched to
Mazda de Colombia S. A. S.
(President)
|General Manager
American Market Operations Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|Nobuyuki Sato