Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective Nov.1, 2023.
1. Organizational Changes
(1) Electrification Business
Aim
- Establish an organization to optimally tackle with electrification business as well as related product development which entail complex challenges such as the need for new technologies, new values, and new businesses amidst the rapid progress in electrification globally.
- Create new values and businesses from a customer-oriented perspective through new ideas for electric vehicles with a view beyond product or technology aspects.
Description of changes
- Newly establish Electrification Business Division (‘e-MAZDA’ in short.）
- Establish ‘Strategy & Supervision Center’, ‘Development & Monotsukuri Center’, ‘Business Center’, and ‘Business & Organization Transformation Center’ in Electrification Business Division’ to form a new structure not bound by the conventional format of organization.
(2) Brand Experience
Aim
- Based on Mazda’s brand purpose*1, we will create and expand opportunities for customers to experience the Mazda brand globally*2to gain empathy for the “joy of driving” set forth in ‘the 2030 Vision’ and to enhance brand value.
Description of changes
- Newly establish Brand Experience Promotion Division to consolidate all motorsports and brand experience-related functions including MAZDA SPIRIT RACING.
- In the Brand Experience Promotion Division, establish Brand Experience Business Development Department, Factory Motorsports Promotion Department, and Brand Experience Creation Department.
- Transfer some functions of Customer Service Business Development Department in the Customer Service Division to Brand Experience Business Development Department, Factory Motorsports Promotion Department, and Brand Experience Creation Department.
- Transfer some functions of Global Marketing Strategy Department in Global Sales & Marketing Division as well as some functions of Regional Product Promotion Department in Customer Service Division to Brand Experience Creation Department.
2. Personnel changes
|General Manager and above
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|General Manager
Strategy & Supervision Center, Electrification Business Div.
|General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|Masashi Otsuka
|General Manager
Development & Monotsukuri Center,
Electrification Business Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Corporate Strategy Div.
|Seiji Miyoshi
|General Manager
Business Center,
Electrification Business Div.
|General Manager
Program Finance Planning Dept.
|Akio Akamatsu
|General Manager
Business & Organization Transformation Center, Electrification Business Div.
|Staff Manager
People Development Dept.
|Kunimitsu Horike
|Program Manager
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Corporate Strategy Div.
|Kenji Aratani
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Staff Manager
Corporate Strategy Div.
|Shouji Kusuda
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
|Naoki Iijima
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Product Development Div.
|Taro Oike
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Masahiro Asahi
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Hidenori Matsuoka
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Takashi Wada
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Junichi Doi
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Deputy Program Manager Powertrain Development Div.
|Shin Murata
|Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Deputy Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Yoshinobu Katayama
|Program Manager
Electrification Business Div.
and
Program Manager
Corporate Strategy Div.
|Program Manager
Corporate Services Div.
and
Program Manager
Corporate Strategy Div.
|Kenji Matsumoto
|Program Manager
Direct report to Executive Officer
in charge of Financial Services, Corporate Planning & Development and Cost Innovation
and
Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Direct report to Executive Officer
in charge of Financial Services, Corporate Planning & Development and Cost Innovation
|Hiroshi Shiomi
|General Manager
Product Planning Dept.
and
Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|General Manager
Product Planning Dept.
|Kan Matsuoka
|Deputy General Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
and
Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|Keigo Fukuda
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
and
Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Satoshi Fujikawa
|General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts Development Dept.
and
Leader
Electrification Business Div.
|General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts Development Dept.
|Yasushi Torii
|General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
and
General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
|Tomoyuki Kazama
|General Manager
Program Finance Planning Dept.
|Deputy Program Manager
Program Finance Planning Dept.
|Masahiro Yanagi
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Deputy Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Tsukasa Hoshino
|General Manager
Brand Experience Promotion Div.
|General Manager
CS Business Development Dept.
|Eri Fujimoto
|General Manager
Brand Experience Business Development Dept.
|Manager
Customer Service Business Development Dept.
|Akira Ikemoto
|General Manager
Factory Motorsports Promotion Dept.
|Principal Engineer
Drivability & Environmental Performance Development Dept.
|Kenji Sasaki
|General Manager
Brand Experience Creation Dept.
|General Manager
Customer Journey Development Dept.
|Kousuke Souma
|General Manager
Domestic Business Development Dept.
|Staff Manager
Domestic Business Development Dept.
|Yoshiaki Honma
|General Manager
Customer Journey Development Dept.
|General Manager
Domestic Business Development Dept.
|Kenta Nakanishi
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
and
General Manager
Customer Service Business Development Dept.
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Satoshi Takahashi
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations (EVP & CFO)
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations (CFO)
|Takeshi Nishiki
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Senior Vice president)
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Vice president)
|Naoki Okano
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations (Senior Director)
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
|Tomoaki Matsunobu
- *1: ‘PURPOSE: Enrich life-in-motion for those we serve,’ is “Mazda’s corporate philosophy”.
- *2: Opportunities to experience the Mazda brand include activities and contents that allow people to discover the joy brought by cars.
SOURCE: Mazda