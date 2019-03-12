Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019

   March 12, 2019

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019.

1. Organizational Changes

(1) Changes in the area of cost planning

Aims
Establish a framework for the consistent promotion of cost development per commodity for each model in the product planning and development stage in order to enhance profitability.

Details of changes
Abolish the Cost Planning Department and Cost Innovation Department in the Cost Planning Division, and newly establish the Cost Planning & Promotion Department, the Commodity Planning & Promotion Department, and the Program Finance Planning Department.

(2) Changes in the area of MDI and information technology

Aims
In light of the accelerating pace of digital innovation, consolidate human resources who understand both business requirements and IT systems and enable an integrated approach from operation design through to system planning, launch and operation, thereby streamlining system development and operational improvements and maximizing the business impact.

Strengthen IT infrastructure and application development capabilities to respond to technological advances in connected services and facilitate their efficient deployment to global markets.

Details of changes
Integrate the MDI Project Office and the IT Solution Division to form the MDI & IT Division.

Newly establish the MDI Operations Design Department and the Connected Systems Department.

Transfer some of the functions of the System Strategy & Administration Department to the MDI Operations Design Department and rename the former the System Governance & Administration Department.

(3) Changes in the area of Mazda Production System (MPS)

Aims
Strengthen quality assurance processes and further improve productivity by deploying, establishing and expanding the Mazda Production System across the whole supply chain, including at suppliers.

Details of changes
Newly establish the independent MPS Promotion Department as an independent department.

(4) Changes in the area of domestic business

Aims
Promote Trade Cycle Management (TCM) as new-generation products are launched and restructure operational support for dealers in order to respond quickly to changes in the market and achieve stable profit growth.

Details of changes
Consolidate TCM-related functions from various departments and newly establish the TCM Promotion Department.
Integrate the East Japan Business Department and the West Japan Business Department to form the Sales Department.

2. Personnel changes

(1) Executive officers and Fellow

New post Current post Name
Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Global Marketing, Sales and Customer Service		 Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in North America, R&D and MDI		 Kiyoshi Fujiwara
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain, Corporate Liaison and MDI & IT		 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI		 Akira Koga
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in North America;
Chairman and CEO
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)		 Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Marketing Strategy;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)		 Masahiro Moro
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D and Cost Innovation; In charge of Powertrain Development and Integrated Control System Development		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development, Product Planning and Cost Innovation		 Ichiro Hirose
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Operations in North America and Brand Enhancement;
President
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)		 Senior Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor Europe GmbH		 Jeffrey H. Guyton
Senior Innovation Fellow Managing Executive Officer
Senior Technical Fellow
In charge of Technical Research Center and Integrated Control System Development		 Mitsuo Hitomi
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Production and Business Logistics		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Production and Global Business Logistics		 Masatoshi Maruyama
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in Europe;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor Europe GmbH		 Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing		 Yasuhiro Aoyama
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Production, Global Business Logistics and Cost Innovation		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation		 Takeshi Mukai
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation		 Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Global Production;
General Manager
Hofu Plant		 Hidenori Kawakami
Executive Officer
In charge of Brand Enhancement, Global Marketing and Customer Service		 Executive Officer
In charge of Customer Service; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing		 Ryuichi Umeshita
Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration, Product Strategy and Technical Research Center		 Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration and Product Strategy		 Hidetoshi Kudo
Executive Officer
In charge of Vehicle Development and Product Planning		 Executive Officer
General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Hiroyuki Matsumoto
Executive Officer
General Manager
MDI & IT Div.		 General Manager
MDI Project Office
and General Manager
IT Solution Div.		 Akihiro Kidani
Executive Officer
General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Eiji Nakai
Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office; Senior Vice President
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.		 Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office;
Senior Vice President
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.		 Ikuo Sugiyama
Executive Officer
General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 Hironori Tanaka

Executive to step down from their position
Current post Name
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Corporate Liaison		 Raita Nishiyama

(2) General managers and above

New post Current post Name
Technical Fellow Dispatched to
AutoAlliance(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(President)		 Masao Harada
Staff Manager
Global Auditing Dept.		 Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & Vice President)		 Kenichi Nakao
Staff Manager
Cost Planning Div.		 Dispatched to
Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.
(Director)		 Hideaki Tanaka
General Manager
Cost Planning & Promotion Dept.		 General Manager
Cost Planning Dept.		 Shinichiro Morino
General Manager
Commodity Planning & Promotion Dept.		 General Manager
Cost Innovation Dept.		 Katsumi Shiraishi
General Manager
Program Finance Planning Dept.		 Dispatched to
Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.		 Tsutomu Yasui
Deputy General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
and General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.		 General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.		 Isao Toda
Program Manager
China Business Div.		 Dispatched to
Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(President)		 Shunsuke Hamamoto
Deputy General Manager
MDI & IT Div.		 Deputy General Manager
IT Solution Div.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
and General Manager
System Strategy & Administration Dept.		 Yutaka Wasemori
Deputy General Manager
MDI & IT Div.
General Manager and Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.		 Staff Manager
MDI Project Office		 Shigeo Mizuno
Program Manager
MDI & IT Div.		 Staff Manager
MDI Project Office		 Masashi Yamasaki
Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.		 Staff Manager
MDI Project Office		 Yoji Maekawa
Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.		 Staff Manager
MDI Project Office		 Yoshio Kusunoki
Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.		 Staff Manager
MDI Project Office		 Shinichi Kikuchi
General Manager
Connected Systems Dept.		 General Manager
Customer & Quality Systems Dept.		 Tatsuya Yamada
General Manager
Customer & Quality Systems Dept.		 Staff Manager
IT Solution Div.		 Masami Seo
General Manager
System Governance & Administration Dept.		 Manager
System Strategy & Administration Dept.		 Toshiyuki Okahara
General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 General Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.		 Koichi Kondo
Program Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 Yoshiyuki Maeda
General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Deputy General Manager and
Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Yoshio Oda
Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Chassis Dynamics Dept.		 General Manager
Chassis Dynamics Development Dept.		 Matsuhiro Tanaka
Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Vehicle Development Promotion Dept.		 General Manager
Body Development Dept.		 Akio Shibata
Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Manager
Interior & Exterior Components Development Dept.		 Ryugo Fujihara
Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Staff Manager
Body Development Dept.		 Hidenori Matsuoka
General Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Minoru Takata
General Manager
Body Development Dept.		 Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Akira Kyomen
Program Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.		 Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Tatsurou Takahashi
Deputy General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
and General Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.		 Deputy General Manager
and Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Naoya Matsuura
Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT　Control Parts Development Dept.		 Akira Oohisa
Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Staff Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Ryo Shimizu
Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 General Manager
Drivetrain Development Dept.		 Junichi Doi
Staff Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.		 Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Kempo Saito
Senior Principal Engineer
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.		 General Manager
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.		 Yasuyuki Terazawa
General Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.		 Staff Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.		 Kazuhiro Tomizawa
General Manager
Drivetrain Development Dept.		 General Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.		 Yuji Hayashi
Deputy General Manager
Technical Research Center
and General Manager
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.		 Deputy General Manager
Technical Research Center		 Toshihide Yamamoto
General Manager
Purchasing Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Purchasing Div.
and General Manager
Purchasing Administration Dept.		 Kazuhiko Sumi
Deputy General Manager
Purchasing Div.
and General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.1		 General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3		 Koichi Fukano
General Manager
Purchasing Administration Dept.		 Dispatched to
AKI Seat Operation S.A. de C.V.		 Kojun Tanaka
General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3		 Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3		 Kei Sato
General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.3
Hiroshima Plant		 Manager
Powertrain Production Engineering Dept.		 Makoto Ohtsuka
General Manager
Hofu Plant		 Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Executive Vice President)		 Hironori Okano
General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4
Hofu Plant		 Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 1
Hiroshima Plant		 Hiroshi Inamura
General Manager
MPS Promotion Dept.		 General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No. 3
Hiroshima Plant		 Yuzou Yamaga
Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Vehicle Development Promotion Dept.		 Kenji Matsuda
General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.		 Dispatched to
Mazda Canada Inc.
(President)		 Masaharu Kondo
Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
and General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.		 General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.		 Noboru Watanabe
General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.1		 Staff Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.1		 Tomohiro Takagi
General Manager
TCM Promotion Dept.		 Dispatched to
Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.
(Senior Director)		 Satoshi Tanaka
Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.		 Mitsuhiro Hiraishi
General Manager
Sales Dept.		 General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.		 Masanori Hira
Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
and General Manager
Customer Service Business
Development Dept.		 Hiroshi Murakami
Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
and General Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.		 Koichi Kagimoto
General Manager
Customer Service Business Development Dept.		 Staff Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.		 Takuya Kato
General Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.		 Staff Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.		 Katsunori Nishioka
Program Manager
Corporate Services Div.		 General Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.		 Naoyuki Osaki
General Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.		 Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.		 Naoya Kisui
Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Director)		 Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.		 Yoshiaki Honma
Dispatched to
Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.		 Yukio Kikutani
Dispatched to
Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Managing Director)		 Michihiro Kouno
Dispatched to
Tokai‐Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)		 Dispatched to
Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Isao Suzuki
Dispatched to
Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)		 Dispatched to
Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Kentarou Kikuchi
Dispatched to
Ishizaki Honten Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)		 General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No. 1		 Hikaru Nakamura
Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Vice President)		 General Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Masaki Ueno
Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Senior Vice President)		 Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Vice President)		 Masashi Otsuka
Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Senior Director)		 Staff Manager
US Production Preparation Office		 Shinichi Iyo
Dispatched to
AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Vice President and CFO)		 Staff Manager
Budget Control Dept.		 Tomoyuki Kazama
Dispatched to
Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.
(President)		 General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.		 Toru Nakajima
Dispatched to
Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(President)		 Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
and General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No. 1		 Tadashi Miura
Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Executive Vice President)		 General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4
Hofu Plant		 Katsunori Miyawaki
Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)		 Staff Manager
Human Resources Office		 Takayuki Ito
Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
(To retire on March 31, 2019)		 Hirofumi Kubota
General Manager
Purchasing Div.
(To retire on March 31, 2019)		 Tetsuto Nakamura

Source: Mazda

Close
Close