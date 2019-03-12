Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019.

1. Organizational Changes

(1) Changes in the area of cost planning

Aims

Establish a framework for the consistent promotion of cost development per commodity for each model in the product planning and development stage in order to enhance profitability.

Details of changes

Abolish the Cost Planning Department and Cost Innovation Department in the Cost Planning Division, and newly establish the Cost Planning & Promotion Department, the Commodity Planning & Promotion Department, and the Program Finance Planning Department.

(2) Changes in the area of MDI and information technology

Aims

In light of the accelerating pace of digital innovation, consolidate human resources who understand both business requirements and IT systems and enable an integrated approach from operation design through to system planning, launch and operation, thereby streamlining system development and operational improvements and maximizing the business impact.

Strengthen IT infrastructure and application development capabilities to respond to technological advances in connected services and facilitate their efficient deployment to global markets.

Details of changes

Integrate the MDI Project Office and the IT Solution Division to form the MDI & IT Division.

Newly establish the MDI Operations Design Department and the Connected Systems Department.

Transfer some of the functions of the System Strategy & Administration Department to the MDI Operations Design Department and rename the former the System Governance & Administration Department.

(3) Changes in the area of Mazda Production System (MPS)

Aims

Strengthen quality assurance processes and further improve productivity by deploying, establishing and expanding the Mazda Production System across the whole supply chain, including at suppliers.

Details of changes

Newly establish the independent MPS Promotion Department as an independent department.

(4) Changes in the area of domestic business

Aims

Promote Trade Cycle Management (TCM) as new-generation products are launched and restructure operational support for dealers in order to respond quickly to changes in the market and achieve stable profit growth.

Details of changes

Consolidate TCM-related functions from various departments and newly establish the TCM Promotion Department.

Integrate the East Japan Business Department and the West Japan Business Department to form the Sales Department.

2. Personnel changes

(1) Executive officers and Fellow

New post Current post Name Representative Director

Executive Vice President

Assistant to President;

Oversight of Global Marketing, Sales and Customer Service Representative Director

Executive Vice President

Assistant to President;

Oversight of Operations in North America, R&D and MDI Kiyoshi Fujiwara Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain, Corporate Liaison and MDI & IT Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI Akira Koga Senior Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Operations in North America;

Chairman and CEO

Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations) Senior Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Marketing Strategy;

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;

President and CEO

Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations) Masahiro Moro Senior Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of R&D and Cost Innovation; In charge of Powertrain Development and Integrated Control System Development Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development, Product Planning and Cost Innovation Ichiro Hirose Senior Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Operations in North America and Brand Enhancement;

President

Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations) Senior Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;

President and CEO

Mazda Motor Europe GmbH Jeffrey H. Guyton Senior Innovation Fellow Managing Executive Officer

Senior Technical Fellow

In charge of Technical Research Center and Integrated Control System Development Mitsuo Hitomi Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Production and Business Logistics Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Global Production and Global Business Logistics Masatoshi Maruyama Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Operations in Europe;

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;

President and CEO

Mazda Motor Europe GmbH Managing Executive Officer

Global Sales Coordination;

In charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing Yasuhiro Aoyama Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Global Production, Global Business Logistics and Cost Innovation Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Global Quality;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation Takeshi Mukai Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Global Quality;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer in charge of Global Production;

General Manager

Hofu Plant Hidenori Kawakami Executive Officer

In charge of Brand Enhancement, Global Marketing and Customer Service Executive Officer

In charge of Customer Service; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing Ryuichi Umeshita Executive Officer

In charge of R&D Administration, Product Strategy and Technical Research Center Executive Officer

In charge of R&D Administration and Product Strategy Hidetoshi Kudo Executive Officer

In charge of Vehicle Development and Product Planning Executive Officer

General Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Hiroyuki Matsumoto Executive Officer

General Manager

MDI & IT Div. General Manager

MDI Project Office

and General Manager

IT Solution Div. Akihiro Kidani Executive Officer

General Manager

Powertrain Development Div. General Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Eiji Nakai Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager

US Production Preparation Office; Senior Vice President

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. Deputy General Manager

US Production Preparation Office;

Senior Vice President

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. Ikuo Sugiyama Executive Officer

General Manager

Domestic Business Div. General Manager

Domestic Business Div. Hironori Tanaka

Executive to step down from their position Current post Name Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing Corporate Liaison Raita Nishiyama

(2) General managers and above

New post Current post Name Technical Fellow Dispatched to

AutoAlliance(Thailand) Co., Ltd.

(President) Masao Harada Staff Manager

Global Auditing Dept. Dispatched to

Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director & Vice President) Kenichi Nakao Staff Manager

Cost Planning Div. Dispatched to

Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.

(Director) Hideaki Tanaka General Manager

Cost Planning & Promotion Dept. General Manager

Cost Planning Dept. Shinichiro Morino General Manager

Commodity Planning & Promotion Dept. General Manager

Cost Innovation Dept. Katsumi Shiraishi General Manager

Program Finance Planning Dept. Dispatched to

Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Tsutomu Yasui Deputy General Manager

Product Strategy Div.

and General Manager

Architecture Design Dept. General Manager

Architecture Design Dept. Isao Toda Program Manager

China Business Div. Dispatched to

Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.

(President) Shunsuke Hamamoto Deputy General Manager

MDI & IT Div. Deputy General Manager

IT Solution Div.

and Deputy General Manager

Corporate Planning & Development Div.

and General Manager

System Strategy & Administration Dept. Yutaka Wasemori Deputy General Manager

MDI & IT Div.

General Manager and Program Manager

MDI Operations Design Dept. Staff Manager

MDI Project Office Shigeo Mizuno Program Manager

MDI & IT Div. Staff Manager

MDI Project Office Masashi Yamasaki Program Manager

MDI Operations Design Dept. Staff Manager

MDI Project Office Yoji Maekawa Program Manager

MDI Operations Design Dept. Staff Manager

MDI Project Office Yoshio Kusunoki Program Manager

MDI Operations Design Dept. Staff Manager

MDI Project Office Shinichi Kikuchi General Manager

Connected Systems Dept. General Manager

Customer & Quality Systems Dept. Tatsuya Yamada General Manager

Customer & Quality Systems Dept. Staff Manager

IT Solution Div. Masami Seo General Manager

System Governance & Administration Dept. Manager

System Strategy & Administration Dept. Toshiyuki Okahara General Manager

R&D Technical Administration Div. General Manager

Powertrain Planning Dept. Koichi Kondo Program Manager

R&D Technical Administration Div. General Manager

R&D Technical Administration Div. Yoshiyuki Maeda General Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Deputy General Manager and

Program Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Yoshio Oda Deputy General Manager

Vehicle Development Div.

and General Manager

Chassis Dynamics Dept. General Manager

Chassis Dynamics Development Dept. Matsuhiro Tanaka Deputy General Manager

Vehicle Development Div.

and General Manager

Vehicle Development Promotion Dept. General Manager

Body Development Dept. Akio Shibata Program Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Manager

Interior & Exterior Components Development Dept. Ryugo Fujihara Program Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Staff Manager

Body Development Dept. Hidenori Matsuoka General Manager

Vehicle Testing & Research Dept. Manager

Vehicle Testing & Research Dept. Minoru Takata General Manager

Body Development Dept. Program Manager

Vehicle Development Div. Akira Kyomen Program Manager

Integrated Control System Development Div. Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Tatsurou Takahashi Deputy General Manager

Powertrain Development Div.

and General Manager

Powertrain Planning Dept. Deputy General Manager

and Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Naoya Matsuura Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Staff Manager

Electric Drive & PT Control Parts Development Dept. Akira Oohisa Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Staff Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Ryo Shimizu Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. General Manager

Drivetrain Development Dept. Junichi Doi Staff Manager

Powertrain Planning Dept. Program Manager

Powertrain Development Div. Kempo Saito Senior Principal Engineer

Powertrain Technology Development Dept. General Manager

Powertrain Technology Development Dept. Yasuyuki Terazawa General Manager

Engine Design Engineering Dept. Staff Manager

Engine Design Engineering Dept. Kazuhiro Tomizawa General Manager

Drivetrain Development Dept. General Manager

Engine Design Engineering Dept. Yuji Hayashi Deputy General Manager

Technical Research Center

and General Manager

Powertrain Technology Development Dept. Deputy General Manager

Technical Research Center Toshihide Yamamoto General Manager

Purchasing Div. Deputy General Manager

Purchasing Div.

and General Manager

Purchasing Administration Dept. Kazuhiko Sumi Deputy General Manager

Purchasing Div.

and General Manager

Parts Purchasing Dept. No.1 General Manager

Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3 Koichi Fukano General Manager

Purchasing Administration Dept. Dispatched to

AKI Seat Operation S.A. de C.V. Kojun Tanaka General Manager

Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3 Manager

Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3 Kei Sato General Manager

Powertrain Production Dept. No.3

Hiroshima Plant Manager

Powertrain Production Engineering Dept. Makoto Ohtsuka General Manager

Hofu Plant Dispatched to

Mazda de México Vehicle Operation

(Executive Vice President) Hironori Okano General Manager

Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4

Hofu Plant Manager

Vehicle Production Dept. No. 1

Hiroshima Plant Hiroshi Inamura General Manager

MPS Promotion Dept. General Manager

Powertrain Production Dept. No. 3

Hiroshima Plant Yuzou Yamaga Deputy General Manager

Quality Div. Deputy General Manager

Vehicle Development Div.

and General Manager

Vehicle Development Promotion Dept. Kenji Matsuda General Manager

Global Sales & Marketing Div. Dispatched to

Mazda Canada Inc.

(President) Masaharu Kondo Deputy General Manager

Global Sales & Marketing Div.

and General Manager

Global Sales Planning Dept. General Manager

Global Sales Planning Dept. Noboru Watanabe General Manager

Market Operations Dept. No.1 Staff Manager

Market Operations Dept. No.1 Tomohiro Takagi General Manager

TCM Promotion Dept. Dispatched to

Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.

(Senior Director) Satoshi Tanaka Dispatched to

Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director & President) General Manager

East Japan Business Dept. Mitsuhiro Hiraishi General Manager

Sales Dept. General Manager

West Japan Business Dept. Masanori Hira Deputy General Manager

Customer Service Div. Deputy General Manager

Customer Service Div.

and General Manager

Customer Service Business

Development Dept. Hiroshi Murakami Deputy General Manager

Customer Service Div. Deputy General Manager

Customer Service Div.

and General Manager

Regional Product Promotion Dept. Koichi Kagimoto General Manager

Customer Service Business Development Dept. Staff Manager

Planning Promotion Dept. Takuya Kato General Manager

Regional Product Promotion Dept. Staff Manager

Regional Product Promotion Dept. Katsunori Nishioka Program Manager

Corporate Services Div. General Manager

Legal Affairs Dept. Naoyuki Osaki General Manager

Legal Affairs Dept. Manager

Legal Affairs Dept. Naoya Kisui Dispatched to

Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Senior Director) Staff Manager

Dealer Management Dept. Yoshiaki Honma Dispatched to

Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director and President) Staff Manager

Dealer Management Dept. Yukio Kikutani Dispatched to

Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director and President) Dispatched to

Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Managing Director) Michihiro Kouno Dispatched to

Tokai‐Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Senior Managing Director) Dispatched to

Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director and President) Isao Suzuki Dispatched to

Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.

(Senior Managing Director) Dispatched to

Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director and President) Kentarou Kikuchi Dispatched to

Ishizaki Honten Co., Ltd.

(Managing Executive Officer) General Manager

Parts Purchasing Dept. No. 1 Hikaru Nakamura Dispatched to

Mazda North American Operations

(Vice President) General Manager

Vehicle Testing & Research Dept. Masaki Ueno Dispatched to

Mazda North American Operations

(Senior Vice President) Dispatched to

Mazda North American Operations

(Vice President) Masashi Otsuka Dispatched to

Mazda North American Operations

(Senior Director) Staff Manager

US Production Preparation Office Shinichi Iyo Dispatched to

AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

(Vice President and CFO) Staff Manager

Budget Control Dept. Tomoyuki Kazama Dispatched to

Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.

(President) General Manager

Global Sales & Marketing Div. Toru Nakajima Dispatched to

Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.

(President) Deputy General Manager

Global Sales & Marketing Div.

and General Manager

Market Operations Dept. No. 1 Tadashi Miura Dispatched to

Mazda de México Vehicle Operation

(Executive Vice President) General Manager

Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4

Hofu Plant Katsunori Miyawaki Dispatched to

Mazda de México Vehicle Operation

(Vice President) Staff Manager

Human Resources Office Takayuki Ito – Dispatched to

Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.

(Representative Director & President)

(To retire on March 31, 2019) Hirofumi Kubota – General Manager

Purchasing Div.

(To retire on March 31, 2019) Tetsuto Nakamura

Source: Mazda