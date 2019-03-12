Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019.
1. Organizational Changes
(1) Changes in the area of cost planning
Aims
Establish a framework for the consistent promotion of cost development per commodity for each model in the product planning and development stage in order to enhance profitability.
Details of changes
Abolish the Cost Planning Department and Cost Innovation Department in the Cost Planning Division, and newly establish the Cost Planning & Promotion Department, the Commodity Planning & Promotion Department, and the Program Finance Planning Department.
(2) Changes in the area of MDI and information technology
Aims
In light of the accelerating pace of digital innovation, consolidate human resources who understand both business requirements and IT systems and enable an integrated approach from operation design through to system planning, launch and operation, thereby streamlining system development and operational improvements and maximizing the business impact.
Strengthen IT infrastructure and application development capabilities to respond to technological advances in connected services and facilitate their efficient deployment to global markets.
Details of changes
Integrate the MDI Project Office and the IT Solution Division to form the MDI & IT Division.
Newly establish the MDI Operations Design Department and the Connected Systems Department.
Transfer some of the functions of the System Strategy & Administration Department to the MDI Operations Design Department and rename the former the System Governance & Administration Department.
(3) Changes in the area of Mazda Production System (MPS)
Aims
Strengthen quality assurance processes and further improve productivity by deploying, establishing and expanding the Mazda Production System across the whole supply chain, including at suppliers.
Details of changes
Newly establish the independent MPS Promotion Department as an independent department.
(4) Changes in the area of domestic business
Aims
Promote Trade Cycle Management (TCM) as new-generation products are launched and restructure operational support for dealers in order to respond quickly to changes in the market and achieve stable profit growth.
Details of changes
Consolidate TCM-related functions from various departments and newly establish the TCM Promotion Department.
Integrate the East Japan Business Department and the West Japan Business Department to form the Sales Department.
2. Personnel changes
(1) Executive officers and Fellow
|New post
|Current post
|Name
|Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Global Marketing, Sales and Customer Service
|Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in North America, R&D and MDI
|Kiyoshi Fujiwara
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain, Corporate Liaison and MDI & IT
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI
|Akira Koga
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in North America;
Chairman and CEO
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Marketing Strategy;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)
|Masahiro Moro
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D and Cost Innovation; In charge of Powertrain Development and Integrated Control System Development
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development, Product Planning and Cost Innovation
|Ichiro Hirose
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Operations in North America and Brand Enhancement;
President
Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations)
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor Europe GmbH
|Jeffrey H. Guyton
|Senior Innovation Fellow
|Managing Executive Officer
Senior Technical Fellow
In charge of Technical Research Center and Integrated Control System Development
|Mitsuo Hitomi
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Production and Business Logistics
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Production and Global Business Logistics
|Masatoshi Maruyama
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in Europe;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Brand Enhancement;
President and CEO
Mazda Motor Europe GmbH
|Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing
|Yasuhiro Aoyama
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Production, Global Business Logistics and Cost Innovation
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation
|Takeshi Mukai
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation
|Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer in charge of Global Production;
General Manager
Hofu Plant
|Hidenori Kawakami
|Executive Officer
In charge of Brand Enhancement, Global Marketing and Customer Service
|Executive Officer
In charge of Customer Service; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Brand Enhancement and Global Marketing
|Ryuichi Umeshita
|Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration, Product Strategy and Technical Research Center
|Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration and Product Strategy
|Hidetoshi Kudo
|Executive Officer
In charge of Vehicle Development and Product Planning
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Hiroyuki Matsumoto
|Executive Officer
General Manager
MDI & IT Div.
|General Manager
MDI Project Office
and General Manager
IT Solution Div.
|Akihiro Kidani
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Eiji Nakai
|Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office; Senior Vice President
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.
|Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office;
Senior Vice President
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.
|Ikuo Sugiyama
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|Hironori Tanaka
|Current post
|Name
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Corporate Liaison
|Raita Nishiyama
(2) General managers and above
|New post
|Current post
|Name
|Technical Fellow
|Dispatched to
AutoAlliance(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(President)
|Masao Harada
|Staff Manager
Global Auditing Dept.
|Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & Vice President)
|Kenichi Nakao
|Staff Manager
Cost Planning Div.
|Dispatched to
Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.
(Director)
|Hideaki Tanaka
|General Manager
Cost Planning & Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Cost Planning Dept.
|Shinichiro Morino
|General Manager
Commodity Planning & Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Cost Innovation Dept.
|Katsumi Shiraishi
|General Manager
Program Finance Planning Dept.
|Dispatched to
Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
|Tsutomu Yasui
|Deputy General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
and General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.
|General Manager
Architecture Design Dept.
|Isao Toda
|Program Manager
China Business Div.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(President)
|Shunsuke Hamamoto
|Deputy General Manager
MDI & IT Div.
|Deputy General Manager
IT Solution Div.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
and General Manager
System Strategy & Administration Dept.
|Yutaka Wasemori
|Deputy General Manager
MDI & IT Div.
General Manager and Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Shigeo Mizuno
|Program Manager
MDI & IT Div.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Masashi Yamasaki
|Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Yoji Maekawa
|Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Yoshio Kusunoki
|Program Manager
MDI Operations Design Dept.
|Staff Manager
MDI Project Office
|Shinichi Kikuchi
|General Manager
Connected Systems Dept.
|General Manager
Customer & Quality Systems Dept.
|Tatsuya Yamada
|General Manager
Customer & Quality Systems Dept.
|Staff Manager
IT Solution Div.
|Masami Seo
|General Manager
System Governance & Administration Dept.
|Manager
System Strategy & Administration Dept.
|Toshiyuki Okahara
|General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|General Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.
|Koichi Kondo
|Program Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|Yoshiyuki Maeda
|General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Deputy General Manager and
Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Yoshio Oda
|Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Chassis Dynamics Dept.
|General Manager
Chassis Dynamics Development Dept.
|Matsuhiro Tanaka
|Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Vehicle Development Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Body Development Dept.
|Akio Shibata
|Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Manager
Interior & Exterior Components Development Dept.
|Ryugo Fujihara
|Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Staff Manager
Body Development Dept.
|Hidenori Matsuoka
|General Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Minoru Takata
|General Manager
Body Development Dept.
|Program Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Akira Kyomen
|Program Manager
Integrated Control System Development Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Tatsurou Takahashi
|Deputy General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
and General Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.
|Deputy General Manager
and Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Naoya Matsuura
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts Development Dept.
|Akira Oohisa
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Staff Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Ryo Shimizu
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|General Manager
Drivetrain Development Dept.
|Junichi Doi
|Staff Manager
Powertrain Planning Dept.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Kempo Saito
|Senior Principal Engineer
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.
|General Manager
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.
|Yasuyuki Terazawa
|General Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.
|Staff Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.
|Kazuhiro Tomizawa
|General Manager
Drivetrain Development Dept.
|General Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.
|Yuji Hayashi
|Deputy General Manager
Technical Research Center
and General Manager
Powertrain Technology Development Dept.
|Deputy General Manager
Technical Research Center
|Toshihide Yamamoto
|General Manager
Purchasing Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Purchasing Div.
and General Manager
Purchasing Administration Dept.
|Kazuhiko Sumi
|Deputy General Manager
Purchasing Div.
and General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.1
|General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3
|Koichi Fukano
|General Manager
Purchasing Administration Dept.
|Dispatched to
AKI Seat Operation S.A. de C.V.
|Kojun Tanaka
|General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3
|Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No.3
|Kei Sato
|General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.3
Hiroshima Plant
|Manager
Powertrain Production Engineering Dept.
|Makoto Ohtsuka
|General Manager
Hofu Plant
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Executive Vice President)
|Hironori Okano
|General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4
Hofu Plant
|Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 1
Hiroshima Plant
|Hiroshi Inamura
|General Manager
MPS Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No. 3
Hiroshima Plant
|Yuzou Yamaga
|Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
and General Manager
Vehicle Development Promotion Dept.
|Kenji Matsuda
|General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Canada Inc.
(President)
|Masaharu Kondo
|Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
and General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.
|General Manager
Global Sales Planning Dept.
|Noboru Watanabe
|General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.1
|Staff Manager
Market Operations Dept. No.1
|Tomohiro Takagi
|General Manager
TCM Promotion Dept.
|Dispatched to
Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.
(Senior Director)
|Satoshi Tanaka
|Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.
|Mitsuhiro Hiraishi
|General Manager
Sales Dept.
|General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.
|Masanori Hira
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
and General Manager
Customer Service Business
Development Dept.
|Hiroshi Murakami
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Customer Service Div.
and General Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.
|Koichi Kagimoto
|General Manager
Customer Service Business Development Dept.
|Staff Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
|Takuya Kato
|General Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.
|Staff Manager
Regional Product Promotion Dept.
|Katsunori Nishioka
|Program Manager
Corporate Services Div.
|General Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.
|Naoyuki Osaki
|General Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.
|Manager
Legal Affairs Dept.
|Naoya Kisui
|Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Director)
|Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.
|Yoshiaki Honma
|Dispatched to
Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.
|Yukio Kikutani
|Dispatched to
Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Dispatched to
Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Managing Director)
|Michihiro Kouno
|Dispatched to
Tokai‐Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Dispatched to
Koshin Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Isao Suzuki
|Dispatched to
Mazda Chuhan Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Dispatched to
Kita-Kanto Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Kentarou Kikuchi
|Dispatched to
Ishizaki Honten Co., Ltd.
(Managing Executive Officer)
|General Manager
Parts Purchasing Dept. No. 1
|Hikaru Nakamura
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Vice President)
|General Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Masaki Ueno
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Senior Vice President)
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Vice President)
|Masashi Otsuka
|Dispatched to
Mazda North American Operations
(Senior Director)
|Staff Manager
US Production Preparation Office
|Shinichi Iyo
|Dispatched to
AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(Vice President and CFO)
|Staff Manager
Budget Control Dept.
|Tomoyuki Kazama
|Dispatched to
Changan Mazda Automobile, Co., Ltd.
(President)
|General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
|Toru Nakajima
|Dispatched to
Mazda Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(President)
|Deputy General Manager
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
and General Manager
Market Operations Dept. No. 1
|Tadashi Miura
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Executive Vice President)
|General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No. 4
Hofu Plant
|Katsunori Miyawaki
|Dispatched to
Mazda de México Vehicle Operation
(Vice President)
|Staff Manager
Human Resources Office
|Takayuki Ito
|–
|Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
(To retire on March 31, 2019)
|Hirofumi Kubota
|–
|General Manager
Purchasing Div.
(To retire on March 31, 2019)
|Tetsuto Nakamura
Source: Mazda