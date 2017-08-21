Mazda: Notice of determination of terms for stock options as compensation (Stock acquisition rights)

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that the previously undetermined terms for the stock acquisition rights to be issued as stock options in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors passed at its meeting on June 27, 2017, have been finalized as described below:

1. Total number of stock acquisition rights: 722 units

2. Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights

Amount per stock acquisition right: ¥133,600 (Amount per share: ¥1,336)

3. Persons to be allotted stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock

acquisition rights to be allotted

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.