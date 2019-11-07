Mazda North America celebrates 100th open-concept dealership

IRVINE, Calif. (November 7, 2019) – Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is celebrating a significant milestone on its path to premium: the opening of the 100th updated dealership. Mazda’s focused effort on creating a refreshed dealership design and customer experience, referred to as Retail Evolution, was originally announced in 2014. The upgraded dealership design features an upscale, open concept floor plan to offer a higher level of business transparency and customer satisfaction, providing a consistent experience from when a customer first comes into the showroom all the way to when they bring in their Mazda to be serviced.

“As dealerships are the main touchpoint for customers to interact with the Mazda brand, our Retail Evolution stores showcase the overall spirit and direction of our brand, the sophisticated design and premium content of our vehicles and the excellent service our customers expect,” said Masahiro Moro, chairman and chief executive officer of MNAO. “We are grateful for our dealer partners who have made the significant investment in this program.”

The new stores are an integral aspect of Mazda’s long-term business strategy in the U.S. market. Dealerships operating as Retail Evolution dealerships for more than a year have increased service retention an average of 57 percent and have seen average sales growth of more than 10 percent year-over-year compared to non-upgraded dealerships.

Since the Retail Evolution program was announced five years ago, 275 dealerships have committed to upgrading their facilities, with Jeff Haas Mazda in Houston rounding out the first 100 completed stores.

“Mazda has always been a frontrunner in both design and technology, and our all-new dealership is a direct representation of that mission. It evokes a unique feeling and we’re thrilled that our dealership completes the first 100,” said Jeff Haas, owner of Jeff Haas Mazda. “There’s a deep sense of pride in our new store, as our physical surroundings will now match the level of quality and care our team provides to our customers.”

Mazda is on track to reach 300 refreshed dealerships by 2021, at which point 85 percent of all sales and service will pass through the new dealerships. Mazda remains committed to working with dealer partners as together they strive to elevate the brand and grow business in the U.S. market.

