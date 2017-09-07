Mazda launches new accessory packs for its SUV line up

Mazda has launched a new range of accessory packs that group together key accessories to allow for even easier personalisation of its award-winning SUV models. Designed to complement the refined toughness of the all-new Mazda CX-5’s KODO: Soul of Motion styling, the £850 Aero Pack adds front, rear and side skirts, while the £550 Interior LED Pack enhances the premium feel of the cabin with welcome illumination, a LED interior lighting package, illuminating scuff plates and even LED puddle lights that illuminate the Mazda logo on the tarmac as you open the door.

For customers wishing to add more practicality to their all-new CX-5, Mazda has grouped together key accessories designed to accommodate the variety of active lifestyles facilitated by this practical SUV. The Travel Pack includes roof bars and a Thule roof box, while the Bike Pack includes a Thule Pro Bicycle roof bar attachment, and there’s also the option to choose a Protection or Towing Pack.

With the same pack types offered on the Mazda CX-3, Mazda’s recently updated compact SUV can also benefit from dealer fit personalisation. With an even more extensive styling kit, the CX-3 Aero Kit includes front, side and rear skirts with Brilliant Black and Soul Red accents, plus a Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler. Available from participating dealers, prices for Mazda’s accessory packs include VAT and fitting.

All-new Mazda CX-5 Accessory Packs

Protection Pack £450

Luxury floor mats, front and rear mud flaps, boot liner and illuminating scuff plates.

Aero Pack £850

Front, rear and side airdam skirts.

Interior LED Pack (white) £550

Welcome illumination, LED lighting package, illuminating scuff plates and Mazda logo puddle lights.

Travel Pack £450

Roof bars, Thule roof box (long) and Mazda safety kit.

Bike Pack £380

Roof bars, Thule Pro Bicycle roof bar attachment and Mazda safety kit.

Towing Pack £695

Detachable tow bar with 13 pin electrics and Boot liner.

Mazda CX-3 Accessory Packs

Protection Pack £300

Luxury floor mats, front and rear mud flaps, boot liner and scuff plates.

Aero Pack £1,275

Front, rear and side airdam skirts, plus Brilliant Black roof spoiler.

Interior LED Pack (white) £310

Welcome illumination, LED lighting package and illuminating scuff plates.

Travel Pack £450

Roof bars, Thule roof box (short) and Mazda safety kit.

Bike Pack £375

Roof bars, Thule Pro Bicycle roof bar attachment and Mazda safety kit.

Towing Pack £575

Detachable tow bar with 13 pin electrics and Boot liner.

