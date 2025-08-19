Mazda introduces Mazda Charging

Convenient access to hundreds of thousands of charging points across Europe

Mazda EV-drivers will experience a simpler, smarter, and more connected electric driving experience with the launch of Mazda Charging – a new App that makes public charging and payment simple and reliable. Launching alongside the all-new Mazda6e, the service reflects Mazda’s broader commitment to providing a seamless electric mobility experience.

Mazda Charging has been jointly developed with autoSense, a specialist in app-based automotive charging solutions based in Zurich, Switzerland. Mazda chose a European partner to provide the best solution for European customers. The app and all related services will be operated and provided by autoSense. Additional features beyond public charging are planned for rollout soon, aiming to deliver further immediate benefits for Mazda EV-drivers – such as charging optimized for cost efficiency or the use of green energy.

“Charging your Mazda should feel just as effortless as driving it,” said Martijn ten Brink, CEO, Mazda Motor Europe. “With Mazda Charging, an app will be launched that’s intuitive, convenient, and integrated into Mazda customers’ everyday journeys.”

Available through a dedicated Mazda-branded App, Mazda Charging gives drivers seamless access to hundreds of thousands of public charging stations across Europe. The app provides real-time information on charger availability, power levels, and transparent pricing. Users can easily start, stop, and pay for charging sessions directly within the app – with full support for several local languages and currencies. Multiple payment options ensure maximum convenience, with no subscription required.

The Mazda Charging App is available for download now. Drivers can create an account, add a payment method, and start charging immediately. An RFID charging card will also be available, allowing drivers start and stop charging sessions without needing a phone. In-app customer support by autoSense is readily available whenever assistance is needed.

Whether in the city, or on long-distance trips, the Mazda Charging App brings clarity and confidence to every charge.

SOURCE: Mazda