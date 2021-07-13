Mazda installs solar power system at Hiroshima Plant

As part of its efforts to promote green manufacturing lines and offices in factories, Mazda Motor Corporation today initiated operation of its first solar power generation system

As part of its efforts to promote green manufacturing lines and offices in factories, Mazda Motor Corporation today initiated operation of its first solar power generation system.

The solar power system, installed at Mazda’s Hiroshima Plant, boasts an output of 1.1 MW of electricity. The power generated by the solar panels will supply electricity to the entire plant and be used to charge the batteries of all MX-30 EV models produced at the plant.

Moving forward, Mazda will strive to introduce and use green electricity in its efforts to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 to achieve a future where all of us can permanently co-exist with our beautiful earth.

SOURCE: Mazda