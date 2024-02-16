Mazda Innovation Space Tokyo opens

On Friday, February 16, Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) opened MAZDA INNOVATION SPACE TOKYO (Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo). This hub will serve as a place where partnerships are formed and talented individuals dare to create new value. In our 2030 VISION, Mazda sets out “to be a car-loving company that creates moving experiences through the joy … Continued

On Friday, February 16, Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) opened MAZDA INNOVATION SPACE TOKYO (Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo). This hub will serve as a place where partnerships are formed and talented individuals dare to create new value.

In our 2030 VISION, Mazda sets out “to be a car-loving company that creates moving experiences through the joy of driving” and aims to bring about an ideal situation in which we can, for everyone connected to our company, provide uplifting experiences, emotionally and physically, and enrich life-in-motion every day.

Our strength has been in co-creating value together with our partner companies and business partners in manufacturing. However, in recent years as digital technology has rapidly evolved and customers’ automobile preferences have increasingly diversified, there is a pressing need to create and realize new value in a manner that transcends the traditional boundaries of the automobile industry.

That is why we established this new space in Tokyo so that we may reach far beyond the conventional framework of the automobile business, encounter a diverse range of talented individuals and business partners, and accelerate our co-creation activities. In addition to recruiting IT, MaaS, and other specialists, this space is slated to host interactions with new business partners, including those engaged in the electrification process, and facilitate new business development, internal workshops, and other activities for co-creation both inside and outside the company.

Executive Officer Tomiko Takeuchi, who oversees human resources, said about this project, “The concept underlying this new space is to provide a place that enables people to form partnerships and dare to generate new value. To envisage this, we are first creating an environment that inspires each and every one of our employees to passionately commit themselves to their endeavors. Then, from here at Mazda Innovation Space Tokyo, that positive energy will transcend the automobile industry, encouraging new business partners, prospective new graduates and others wishing to make a career at Mazda as well as other future partners to accelerate collaboration generating innovation. Mazda aims to be a company where diverse work styles and talents thrive in an environment that enables people to follow their passion more than anywhere else. We will continue to enrich life-in-motion for those we serve.”

Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core value, “Human Centric”, and aim to deliver ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.

SOURCE: Mazda