Mazda: In Response to media reports

On May 9 and 10, articles in relation to our financial results were published by certain media outlets. However, these articles are not based on information announced by Mazda.

The consolidated financial results figures for the fiscal year ending March 2020 are expected to be similar to those reported in the articles, but are currently under close examination.

Any revisions to the financial forecasts will be promptly announced. We plan to announce our financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2020 on May 14.

SOURCE: Mazda