Mazda explores commercialisation of corrosion resistance testing service for coated components

Mazda has developed a portable device capable of evaluating paint film corrosion resistance in just a few minutes

The Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) has been conducting comprehensive trials to evaluate the commercial viability of its ‘Coating Corrosion Resistance Evaluation Service.’ Through this initiative, Mazda aims to address social challenges by reducing the environmental impact of paint technologies and materials development, while also supporting the efficient maintenance and extended lifespan of public infrastructure. To expand the service beyond the automotive sector, Mazda is set to exhibit at the 8th Paint & Coating Expo -COATING JAPAN-, taking place at Makuhari Messe (Chiba Prefecture) from Wednesday 12 November to Friday 14 November 2025.

Feature of coating corrosion resistance evaluation technology

Traditionally, the corrosion resistance of painted components has been assessed by inducing rust over several months using specialised testing equipment, followed by visual inspection to evaluate deterioration. In 2017, Mazda became the first company in the industry to implement a practical evaluation technology that enables rapid, on-site assessment of corrosion resistance in painted components. This innovation led to the development of a portable measuring instrument capable of providing quantitative evaluations of paint film corrosion resistance in just a few minutes to several tens of minutes. The new method addresses key limitations of conventional approaches, including lengthy evaluation periods, inconsistency in visual standards, and the difficulty of conducting measurements under real-world conditions.

Contribution to addressing societal challenges

By offering the service across various industries, Mazda aims to reduce the environmental impact of coating technologies and materials development, while also supporting efficient maintenance and the extended lifespan of public infrastructure. For instance, in the development of paints and coated components, it has been confirmed that reducing the number of prototype and retest cycles leads to lower consumption of raw materials and energy. Furthermore, in the social infrastructure sector—such as bridges and transmission towers—maintenance is often carried out at fixed intervals, regardless of the actual condition or degradation of the coating. This technology is expected to enable condition-based maintenance by allowing the coating’s status to be assessed and preservation activities to be undertaken at the appropriate time.

Plan towards commercialisation

Mazda is currently assessing the commercial viability of a commissioned service model, whereby samples provided by partner companies are analysed using Mazda’s proprietary diagnostic technology, with the results delivered informal reports. Looking ahead, the company aims to launch this commissioned evaluation service in 2026, with plans to transition to a cloud-based SaaS* model in the future.

Mazda will leverage the proprietary technologies it has developed through automotive development and manufacturing, applying them beyond the automotive sector to support businesses and local authorities in addressing societal challenges.

* A service that automatically transfers data measured by instruments to the cloud, analyzes it using cloud-based software, and delivers the results to devices such as PCs.

