Mazda: Executive personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following executive personnel changes, including Representative Directors, proposed to take effect on June 26 following the 152nd ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the subsequent meeting of the board of directors.

(1) Representative Directors, Directors and Executive Officers New Post Current Post Name Representative Director and Chairman of the Board Representative Director President and CEO Masamichi Kogai Representative Director President and CEO Representative Director Executive Vice President Assistant to President; Oversight of Operations in the Americas and Administrative Domain Akira Marumoto Representative Director Executive Vice President Assistant to President; Oversight of Operations in North America, R&D and MDI Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Oversight of R&D, MDI and Cost Innovation Kiyoshi Fujiwara Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Oversight of Financial Services and Administrative Domain; Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Oversight of Financial Services; Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales; In charge of Global Corporate Communications Mitsuru Ono Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI Senior Managing Executive Officer Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI Akira Koga Managing Executive Officer In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development, Product Planning and Cost Innovation Managing Executive Officer In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development and Product Planning Ichiro Hirose

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member New Post Current Post Name Audit & Supervisory Board Member – Akira Kitamura

Executives to step down from their positions Current Post Name Representative Director and Chairman of the Board Seita Kanai Audit & Supervisory Board Member Masahide Hirasawa

Brief Personal History of New Appointee of Representative Director

Kiyoshi Fujiwara

Date of birth: March 15, 1960

Career: Mar 1982 Joined the Company Mar 2003 Vice President; Mazda Motor Europe GmbH Jun 2005 General Manager, Product Planning & Business Strategy Div. Nov 2008 Executive Officer; General Manager, Powertrain Development Div. Jun 2013 Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Business Strategy, Product, Design and Cost Innovation Apr 2015 Managing Executive Officer; In charge of R&D and Cost Innovation; General Manager, R&D Liaison Office; President, Mazda Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. Apr 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer; Oversight of R&D and MDI; In charge of Cost Innovation Jun 2016 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer; Oversight of R&D and MDI; In charge of Cost Innovation Apr 2017 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer; Oversight of R&D, MDI and Cost Innovation

(to the present)

Number of Company shares held: 5,300

Brief Personal Histories of New Appointees of Director

Akira Koga

Date of birth: July 12, 1961

Career: Mar 1984 Joined the Company Feb 2002 General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. Mar 2004 General Manager, Corporate Planning Div. Nov 2008 Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate Planning Div. Apr 2011 Executive Officer; Executive Vice President, Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations) Jun 2013 Managing Executive Officer; Executive Vice President, Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations) Apr 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning, Profit Control, Global IT Solution and MDI Apr 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer; Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain; In Charge of Global IT Solution and MDI

(to the present)

Number of Company shares held: 2,400

Brief Personal History of New Appointee of Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Akira Kitamura

Date of birth: March 16, 1951

Career: Apr 1974 Joined Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.) Jun 2003 Executive Officer Apr 2006 Managing Executive Officer Apr 2007 Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Apr 2008 Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Mar 2009 Resigned as Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Apr 2009 Advisor, Kansai Urban Banking Corporation Jun 2009 Vice Chairman (Representative Director) Mar 2010 Chairman of the Board & CEO (Representative Director) Jun 2016 Advisor (to the present) Apr 2018 Outside Director, ARK Real Estate Co., Ltd.

(to the present)

Number of Company shares held: 0

Note: As a candidate for outside member of the Audit & Supervisory Board, Mr. Kitamura meets the company’s criteria for independence as an outside officer.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.