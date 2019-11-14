Mazda CX-30 achieves five-star Euro NCAP rating

The new Mazda CX-30 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests. Following the Mazda6 last year and the All-New Mazda3 earlier this year, this is the third Mazda to achieve an overall five-star rating under the new, more stringent 2018 Euro NCAP crashworthiness ratings.

The Mazda CX-30 performed impressively in all four Euro NCAP test categories – Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) and Safety Assist. The rating is a result of three key factors: the adoption of the very latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which features a high-rigidity, impact-absorbing yet lightweight bodyshell; a wide range of advanced i-Activsense safety technologies which help drivers identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury; and high standards of pedestrian protection performance.

With an exceptional 99% score in the Adult Occupant category, the Mazda CX-30 achieved maximum points for frontal full-width impact, as well as for both barrier and pole side impacts. Mazda’s Smart Brake Support system also gained full marks in low-speed tests, with collisions avoided in all scenarios.

An excellent Child Occupant score of 86% included full marks in Child Restraint System installation checks and for child protection in the lateral impact test. Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) tests achieved a score of 80%, with maximum points for pedestrian leg and pelvis area protection. A score of 77% in the Safety Assist category recognizes the efficiency of the new Mazda CX-30’s comprehensive suite of i-Activsense safety features.

The superior driving dynamics achieved as a result of Mazda’s Skyactiv Technology also contribute to the new Mazda CX-30’s five-star Euro NCAP achievement, delivering a linear, responsive and predictable acceleration, braking, handling, and steering. By making the car easier to drive safely, the technologies reduce the potential for accidents without compromising Mazda’s traditional fun-to-drive character.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary-General of Euro NCAP, said: “Congratulations to Mazda for another almost-perfect score in adult occupant safety. There are still several cars to be rated in 2019 but it is unlikely we will see better for this part of the assessment.”

SOURCE: Mazda