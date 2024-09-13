Mazda continues its brand transformation with new platform “Move And Be Moved”

The new creative marketing platform takes a driver-forward approach, putting the human first.

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is setting out to advance its brand platform to become more meaningful to consumers. Its new brand platform, “Move and Be Moved,” marks the beginning of a brand transformation at a critical point in the company’s 104-year history.

Amid record sales growth to significantly outperform the market, Mazda will restructure its brand through experiences, products and marketing. The first creative under “Move and Be Moved” will air September 12 during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime with a launch film titled “Choose to Be Moved.”

Staying true to Mazda’s human-centric promise, this platform is a result of a global co-creation to better understand what our customers want and need. With “Choose to Be Moved,” Mazda connects the joy of driving to the joy of living by celebrating the choices drivers intentionally make when seeking what moves them.

“In a world full of distractions, consumers are faced with so many choices to create a life that moves them forward; we want to celebrate those who believe simply moving through life is not enough; we move forward when we surround ourselves with people, places and things that move us,” said Brad Audet, Chief Marketing Officer, Mazda North American Operations. “‘Choose to Be Moved’ does just that by focusing on drivers who live with intention through new, vibrant creative that customers haven’t seen from Mazda.”

The new creative takes a driver-forward approach, putting the human first. Directed by award-winning director, Nicolai Fuglsig, known for his human stories of passion and immersive approach. The creative film champions the choices drivers make to seek out what moves them. It features talent who live with intention, including Nika Mühl, WNBA Rookie on the Seattle Storm, Cliff Kapono, Biologist and Professional Surfer and Helio Meza, MX-5 Cup Racer.

“Nicolai truly brought the essence of ‘Choose to Be Moved’ to life in a moving, inspirational way,” said Audet. “The creative behind this platform sets the tone for how we show up in culture, against competitors and for our stakeholders.”

With the driver at the center of everything Mazda does, “Move and Be Moved” and “Choose to Be Moved” champion Mazda’s Japanese roots to deliver joy and thoughtful service for all on its journey to fortify what the brand stands for, how it shows up in culture and against its competitive set.

More information about Mazda’s new brand platform can be found on MazdaUSA.com and YouTube.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

