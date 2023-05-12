Mazda closes fiscal year with strong performance

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its full-year financial and sales results, reporting global sales of 1,110,000 vehicles during the twelve-month period that ended 31 March 2023

Reflecting the increased focus on sales recovery, costs reduction and variable profit improvement, Mazda’s sales performance brought in net sales of ¥3,826.8 billion (€27.1 billion*), up 23% year-on- year, resulting in a positive full-year operating profit of ¥142 billion (€1 billion*) and net income of ¥142.8 billion (€1.012 billion*), up 36% and 75% respectively.

North America remains Mazda’s largest region, selling 407,000 units in the fiscal year (-7% year on year), led by the local launch of the Mazda CX-50, the Mazda CX-30 and other models.

In Mazda’s home market, Japan, 165,000 units were sold in the full fiscal year (+11% year-on-year). China, Mazda’s biggest market in Asia, closed the fiscal year with sales of 84,000 units.

In Europe, even though sales were down 16% for the full fiscal year at 160,000 units, Mazda closed the year with a strong fourth quarter, achieving a 21% year-on-year growth, which was mainly driven by Mazda’s electrified models such as the Mazda2 Hybrid and the Mazda CX-60 PHEV1.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2024, Mazda’s outlook is positive for all regions, including Europe, where Mazda forecasts sales of 189,000 units (+18% year-on-year). Global sales are projected to reach 1,300,000 units.

Closely monitoring the business environment on an ongoing basis, Mazda forecasts net sales of ¥4,500.00 billion (€32.3 billion*), operating profit of ¥180.0 billion (€1.2 billion*), and net income of ¥130.0 billion (€935.2 million*) for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024.

For the upcoming months, Mazda will continue to drive initiatives for future electrification technology development, battery procurement, and CO2 reduction, utilizing multi-electrification technology, expanding the introduction of PHEVs and mild hybrid applications to Large Products, as indicated in the management policy up to 2030.

SOURCE: Mazda