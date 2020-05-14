Mazda closes fiscal year with stable European sales

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its global full-year financial and sales results, reporting global sales of 1,419,000 vehicles during the twelve-month period that ended 31 March 2020.

In most regions, the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on sales performance. In both Japan and in North America, sales were down 6% year-on-year, selling 202,000 and 397,000 units respectively. In China, sales were decreased 14% year-on-year to 212,000 units.

After a strong start, and despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak during the fourth quarter, sales in the European region* were almost at the previous fiscal year’s level. In total 264,000 units were sold during twelve-month period, keeping Mazda’s market share in Europe flat at 1.4%.

Akira Marumoto, President of Mazda Motor Corporation said: “Mazda continues to be a success in Europe, especially with our two new generation models, the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. Despite the current pandemic, Mazda Europe made a significant contribution to our business during the last financial year and we remain fully committed to Europe and our Dealer Network and are looking forward to the launch of Mazda’s first fully-electric vehicle, the Mazda MX-30, in Europe later this year.”

Reflecting increased investments in the development of new technologies and supported by measures to improve per-unit profit, mix and costs, Mazda’s sales performance during the fiscal year brought in revenue of ¥3,430.3 billion (€28.3 billion**), resulting in an operating profit of ¥43.6 billion (€360 million**) and net income of ¥12.1 billion (€100 million**). Mazda shareholders will receive an annual dividend of ¥35 per share.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand, supply chains and vehicle production cannot be assessed with the usual degree of certainty. As a result, Mazda decided to leave the profit and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2021 undecided. By closely monitoring the business environment on an ongoing basis, Mazda will continue to assess the impact on our business and announce the financial forecast at a later time.

* Including Russia

** Source: Mazda Motor Corporation’s Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020; euro figures for the fiscal year were calculated at €1 = ¥121

SOURCE: Mazda