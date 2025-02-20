Mazda climbs in 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce the brand’s impressive performance in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS), with Mazda ranking 2nd in the mass market segment and earning notable recognition for several models

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce the brand’s impressive performance in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS), with Mazda ranking 2nd in the mass market segment and earning notable recognition for several models.

With a score of 161 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), the Mazda brand has improved by 24 PP100 from the previous year, advancing four positions in the rankings. This achievement highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to delivering vehicles that offer long-term reliability and exceptional quality for owners.

In addition, the 2022 Mazda CX-9 has been recognized as one of the top 3 vehicles in the Upper Midsize SUV category, while the 2022 Mazda CX-5 earned a top 3 spot in the Compact SUV category. These accolades highlight Mazda’s ability to provide dependable, well-engineered vehicles across a wide range of segments.

“We’re pleased to see Mazda’s commitment to quality and reliability reflected in our strong performance in this year’s J.D. Power study,” said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Tom Donnelly. “This recognition, coupled with the improved ranking across the brand, speaks to the dedication of our engineers and our focus on delivering the best driving and owner experience for our customers.”

The 2025 VDS evaluates 2022 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership, measuring 184 potential problem areas across nine categories, including infotainment, driving assistance, and powertrain. Mazda’s strong performance in this year’s study is a testament to the continued reliability of the brand’s vehicles, despite the industry’s ongoing challenges with software complexity and supply chain disruptions.

Mazda’s improvement is driven by the enduring quality and dependability of its carryover models for the 2022 model year. As the automotive landscape evolves, Mazda remains focused on maintaining its high standards of performance, safety, and reliability for all its customers.

SOURCE: Mazda