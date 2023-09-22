Mazda appoints new Managing Director for Spain

Mazda Motor Europe announced today that Ignacio Beamud will be the new Managing Director of Mazda Automóviles España

Mazda Motor Europe announced today that Ignacio Beamud will be the new Managing Director of Mazda Automóviles España. He will succeed Jose Maria Terol, who will retire at the end of the year after leading Mazda’s national sales company in Spain for two decades.

Commenting on the announcement, Wojciech Halarewicz, Vice President Sales & Customer Service for Mazda Motor Europe said:

“Jose Maria Terol has played a pivotal role in Mazda’s success over the last 20 years. Under his leadership, Spain has become a highly profitable market for Mazda with a robust dealer network. I am very grateful for Jose Maria’s unwavering commitment to Mazda and wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Ignacio Beamud joined Mazda in 2002 as the Marketing Director of Mazda Automóviles España. Since 2013, he has held several leadership positions at Mazda Motor Europe, steering the brand’s marketing, dealer network and sales activities in the region, most recently as the Sales and Dealer Network Director. As of 1 January 2024, Ignacio will return to his home country Spain to assume his new role.

On this new appointment, Wojciech Halarewicz said: “Ignacio Beamud has been with Mazda for over twenty years. During this time, he has demonstrated his top-level leadership skills and professionalism. As he assumes his new position, I am confident that Ignacio will lead Mazda’s business in Spain to new heights and continue our structural growth in this dynamic market.”

Commenting on his new role, Ignacio Beamud says:

“Under Jose Maria’s leadership, Spain has developed into a key market for Mazda, delivering both sales and profits. I am grateful for the opportunity to return to my home country and to lead this excellent team to continue the success of Mazda in Spain.”

Spain is the third-largest market for Mazda in Europe. Between January and August 2023, Mazda sales in Spain grew 35 percent year on year, resulting in a market share of 1.6 percent and a private channel share of 2.6 percent in the same period.

SOURCE: Mazda